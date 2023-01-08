What makes you think he's happy to be number two and sitting on the bench all season? Doesn't sound like much of a career to me, regardless of which club you're at.



Of course you're correct that I don't know that he is happy or how he's thinking, but then nor does anyone else here. He is an individual. So to say he is happy (as I have suggested) is no more unlikely or likely than to say he is unhappy and will want to leave. And yet most of you seem content to assume he's unhappy and will want to move on, with no more evidence to back that up.Just thought I'd redress that 'assumption' bias a bit. If we're gonna make unwarranted assumptions, let's be fair both ways.Why should he be happy? Players spend their careers hoping, aiming and striving to play for one of the big clubs like LFC. Many never make it, and it must be a source of regret to them at the ends of their careers. Few starry eyed youngsters enter the game with their ultimate hope being a spot between the sticks at Southampton or Villa. They all have dreams of playing for the biggest clubs.Well Caominhin is already here, at a top club that players strive to play for. He might not be getting as much game time as he might like but he's won several major trophies which will elude most players over their whole career. And he's playing with great players under the best manager and a team spirit, atmosphere and cameraderie that is at another level and has been commented upon by many, to the point where it's actively affecting recruitment because players once here, just don't want to leave.He might well wish for more game time but he'll also know that the only way is down unless another top club buys him. Both those thoughts can exist simultaneouslyPlayers have different criteria they judge their situation by. One will be game time, sure. But another will be whether they've reached the best level they can. He is already at the best level he will probably ever play at, unless Real or Bayern or someone bid for him, in which case of course he'll go, with all our blessing.But really, I guess my point is why are we so sure that playing for Liverpool FC is not enough to satisfy a player? I thought we were supposed to be in the highest echelon of bossness? That's where the inferiority complex comment comes in.We sometimes don't realise how much players want to play here, for this club, this stadium, this manager.No doubt he'll be off next week, after all that, lol