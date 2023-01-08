« previous next »
Quote from: Ratboy3G on January  7, 2023, 09:55:26 pm
I think he'll be gone in the summer, he's too good to only play a handful of games a season.

Yeah I think he'll move on, which will be a shame as I rate him. If he does hopefully one of the talented young keepers can step up.
Quote from: gazzalfc on January  8, 2023, 05:54:59 pm
I think if you are a Spurs scout you would be looking at him as a replacement for lloris
Yeah, he will likely move one, sadly... We should have given him the FA cup spot (still can) to try and entice him for a bit longer.
Quote from: Sheer Magnetism on January  8, 2023, 12:49:33 pm
What makes you think he's happy to be number two and sitting on the bench all season? Doesn't sound like much of a career to me, regardless of which club you're at.
Of course you're correct that I don't know that he is happy or how he's thinking, but then nor does anyone else here. He is an individual. So to say he is happy (as I have suggested) is no more unlikely or likely than to say he is unhappy and will want to leave. And yet most of you seem content to assume he's unhappy and will want to move on, with no more evidence to back that up.

Just thought I'd redress that 'assumption' bias a bit. If we're gonna make unwarranted assumptions, let's be fair both ways. ;)

Why should he be happy? Players spend their careers hoping, aiming and striving to play for one of the big clubs like LFC. Many never make it, and it must be a source of regret to them at the ends of their careers. Few starry eyed youngsters enter the game with their ultimate hope being a spot between the sticks at Southampton or Villa. They all have dreams of playing for the biggest clubs.

Well Caominhin is already here, at a top club that players strive to play for. He might not be getting as much game time as he might like but he's won several major trophies which will elude most players over their whole career. And he's playing with great players under the best manager and a team spirit, atmosphere and cameraderie that is at another level and has been commented upon by many, to the point where it's actively affecting recruitment because players once here, just don't want to leave.

He might well wish for more game time but he'll also know that the only way is down unless another top club buys him. Both those thoughts can exist simultaneously

Players have different criteria they judge their situation by. One will be game time, sure. But another will be whether they've reached the best level they can. He is already at the best level he will probably ever play at, unless Real or Bayern or someone bid for him, in which case of course he'll go, with all our blessing.

But really, I guess my point is why are we so sure that playing for Liverpool FC is not enough to satisfy a player? I thought we were supposed to be in the highest echelon of bossness? That's where the inferiority complex comment comes in.

We sometimes don't realise how much players want to play here, for this club, this stadium, this manager.

No doubt he'll be off next week, after all that, lol ;D
Dont think Ive ever been as confident and laid back about a #2 goalkeeper playing as Kelleher.

His passing with both feet is amazing.
Love this fella, absolutely strolls through a game without a care in the world. The total opposite to Pickford, no tantrums or histrionics, just coolly gets on with it. Love his crafty time wasting too, just enough to get away with it!

Just so relaxed at all times. Love his confidence
Never looks fazed. Ice cool
Would love to see him with a heart monitor on during the game, I bet it peaks at 40 beats per minute in those stressful moments of a match.
The best no.2 ever
Quote from: RyanBabel19 on Yesterday at 09:54:52 pm
Just so relaxed at all times. Love his confidence
I agree. We should sell him as soon as possible  :P
Had a decent game tonight although he wasnt really tested. He is so confident with the ball at his feet and rarely hurries.
Quote from: mikeb58 on Yesterday at 09:54:06 pm
Love this fella, absolutely strolls through a game without a care in the world. The total opposite to Pickford, no tantrums or histrionics, just coolly gets on with it. Love his crafty time wasting too, just enough to get away with it!

Yep, slowed the world down. Gave everyone a chance to draw a deep breath, or two. And then, when all was aligned, he'd allow the game to continue. Top class.
What a great keeper. Hope we can keep him, there arent many better, unfortunately one of the few is ahead of him at the club

I thought Klopp had said Alisson was our FA Cup keeper so has he had a change of heart?
Surprised to see him play after Ali played the first game but love watching him and glad he's getting some game time. Such a laid back Irishman!
Quote from: redgriffin73 on Yesterday at 11:27:31 pm
Such a laid back Irishman!

[Partridge voice] I like your beret.
He`s the most laid back keeper i have ever seen. That calmness seemed to spread to the back four who were as good as i have seen all season.
Quote from: duvva 💅 on Yesterday at 11:12:25 pm
What a great keeper. Hope we can keep him, there arent many better, unfortunately one of the few is ahead of him at the club

I thought Klopp had said Alisson was our FA Cup keeper so has he had a change of heart?
Think it's just because it was a midweek replay with another came so soon at the weekend. Would have been three games in a week for Ali
Such a reassuring keeper.
He brings a calmness all around.
He even brings calmness to me when I'm watching us.
He obviously needs a run of games, make a few errors etc(to see how he reacts) so that we can see how good he really is, but it's unlikely that he'll get it here, unless Ali is injured.
I do hope we can somehow hold on to him, as I'm not sure that whatever fee we could get for him if we sold him, is worth it, as he's in a specialist position.
What would a realistic fee for him be? £15-20m? It's unlikely to purchase you a game changer.
Hold on to him. Send him on loan to get experience if necessary, but hold on to him.
Fuck's sake!  :butt
He`s worth 20 million easy with maybe a 40 million buy back clause a few years from now.
Quote from: Ghost Town on Yesterday at 11:47:14 pm
Fuck's sake!  :butt

I know. But we have to be realistic. The lad is one of the best keepers in the league and he barely gets a game.
Quote from: Elisha S on Yesterday at 11:49:51 pm
He`s worth 20 million easy with maybe a 40 million buy back clause a few years from now.

25-30 really, ideally we send him on loan before any eventual sale,
It's interesting. Alisson's distribution is far better but it's hard to really compare the rest of their game because Kelleher barely seems to face hard shots, to the point where I wonder if it's because his instinctive positioning is world class. He's far better than a lot of the keepers in the league though, that's for sure.
Do not sell. Who knows if Alisson does a Fabinho randomly in the near future. This guy is the real deal. His positioning for the Neves free kicks was brave. Slap bang in the middle. Not opening either side of the goal up much. Great at penalties which wins games and trophies. He will have his own ambitions but keeping him against his will might have to happen.
Quote from: Elisha S on Yesterday at 11:40:32 pm
He`s the most laid back keeper i have ever seen. That calmness seemed to spread to the back four who were as good as i have seen all season.
Neves freekick he was in the middle of the goal both arms down. Like a prime Mayweather. He knew what every side the ball was flying he would get there. Also his ability to command crosses is underrated. He was jumping and collecting between two wolves players each fime. His distribution isnt Ali level but letting him go for us to need an another keeper in 2 years is madness. I like the small bits I seen of Harvey Davies as well.
I'd be gutted if we sold Kelleher because as a backup keeper, we'd struggle to even get 25-30m for him, but I am confident that with a season as a first-choice PL keeper he would prove himself at or above the level of Ramsdale, Martinez, Pope, etc. and his value would rise to 40-50m easily. A half-season loan's not a bad one provided we have confidence in our homegrown options; may as well make use of Adrian while he's wasting a foreign slot.
This guy is an absolute class act.
Should have played the first game against Wolves. Should be our domestic cup GK. Should play against Brighton.

There should be Premier league clubs looking at him as their number 1. I dont think we'll be able to keep hold of him much longer.

Would you say he's better than LLoris? Pickford?
He is top notch and never let us down, Allison is 31 so who knows.
Quote from: Cormack Snr on Today at 08:33:21 am
He is top notch and never let us down, Allison is 31 so who knows.

Which is still young for a Keeper, he could conceivably be between the sticks for another four or five years.  The Kelleher situation is a difficult one for all involved.
We'll be lucky to have him here at the start of next year, all depends on his own ambition really. But if we do sell, there needs to be a tonne of clauses inserted so we get first refusal to buy back.
Quote from: gazzalfc on Today at 08:32:18 am
Should have played the first game against Wolves. Should be our domestic cup GK. Should play against Brighton.

There should be Premier league clubs looking at him as their number 1. I dont think we'll be able to keep hold of him much longer.

Would you say he's better than LLoris? Pickford?

100% better than Lloris presently, who is constantly a disaster waiting to happen. He'd be a great buy for Spurs but there's no way they'd go for him. They'll buy spend more than they need to on some name from Europe and he won't be as good as Caoimhín.
Loved seeing him just come and casually claim the ball in the air with two Wolves players jumping into him at the same time towards the end.  Not even bothered.
Hope he gets the most out of his career as surely has to become a #1 somewhere and cement his place as the #1 for Ireland too. He's too good and young to be kicking his heels every week.
