« previous next »
Pages: 1 ... 23 24 25 26 27 [28]   Go Down

Author Topic: Caoimhín Kelleher  (Read 90591 times)

Offline hide5seek

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 10,039
  • We all live in THE 5 EUROPEAN CUPS
Re: Caoimhín Kelleher
« Reply #1080 on: November 23, 2022, 09:17:33 pm »
I think he's our best keeper. There, I said it.
Logged

Offline Redman78

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 2,900
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Caoimhín Kelleher
« Reply #1081 on: November 23, 2022, 09:34:59 pm »
Not the best piece of bait that to be honest..
Logged

Offline DangerScouse

  • "You picked on the wrong city!"
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 15,707
Re: Caoimhín Kelleher
« Reply #1082 on: November 23, 2022, 09:43:07 pm »
Quote from: hide5seek on November 23, 2022, 09:17:33 pm
I think he's our best keeper. There, I said it.

Are you feeling okay? ;D

Great to know we have the number 1 & 2 goalies in the world!
Logged

Offline The G in Get Hard

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 40,008
Re: Caoimhín Kelleher
« Reply #1083 on: November 23, 2022, 10:13:47 pm »
Quote from: killer-heels on November 23, 2022, 07:54:49 pm
Or we sell to get in some extra funds.
Do we have a replacement in our reserves good enough for understudy to Ali?
Logged

Offline Samie

  • The Ev of drafting! Rumoured to be the 7th, we may need that old magic back! The Timekeeper, ask him what time the action starts
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 54,672
Re: Caoimhín Kelleher
« Reply #1084 on: November 23, 2022, 11:31:55 pm »
Quote from: hide5seek on November 23, 2022, 09:17:33 pm
I think he's our best keeper. There, I said it.

In your deluded world does Alisson not play for Liverpool?
Logged

Offline Chaka-chaka-chakanotherchipmunk on the yule fyre

  • Chaka Chaka.....is in love with Aristotle but only for votes. The proud owner of some very private piles and an inflatable harem! Winner of RAWK's Carabao Cup captian contest.
  • Matchday Commentator
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 85,975
  • Internet Terrorist lvl VI
Re: Caoimhín Kelleher
« Reply #1085 on: November 23, 2022, 11:36:56 pm »
Quote from: hide5seek on November 23, 2022, 09:17:33 pm
I think he's our best keeper. There, I said it.

It's an opinion, i'll give you that.
Logged

Offline Too early for flapjacks?

  • It is? Hmm. How about a Groundhog steak? No? Damn. Thinks James Milner has the perfect body.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 1,305
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Caoimhín Kelleher
« Reply #1086 on: November 24, 2022, 12:50:39 am »
Quote from: The G in Gerrard on November 23, 2022, 10:13:47 pm
Do we have a replacement in our reserves good enough for understudy to Ali?

Harvey Davis looks like he's come on quiet nicely over the last year or so. Would be interesting to see what he could do with a loan in January as he won't get the cup games now that Kelleher is back from injury.
Logged

Offline S

  • pineless. Get no pleasure from seeing the Reds win.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 11,989
  • Tonight, Tonight
Re: Caoimhín Kelleher
« Reply #1087 on: November 24, 2022, 01:39:28 am »
Quote from: hide5seek on November 23, 2022, 09:17:33 pm
I think he's our best keeper. There, I said it.
Youre essentially saying hes the best goalkeeper in the world. Maybe second best depending on how you rate Courtois.
Logged

Online deano2727

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 5,262
Re: Caoimhín Kelleher
« Reply #1088 on: November 24, 2022, 06:09:44 am »
I like Kelleher. Good lad. But he absolutely isn't on the same planet as Ali - and that's no disgrace.

Ali is the best keeper at 1-1s I have ever seen consistently. In a 1-1, you know you've got a massive chance of not conceeding. That's priceless.
« Last Edit: November 24, 2022, 07:09:40 am by deano2727 »
Logged

Offline Hedley Lamarr

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 3,733
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Caoimhín Kelleher
« Reply #1089 on: November 24, 2022, 09:06:28 am »
Quote from: hide5seek on November 23, 2022, 09:17:33 pm
I think he's our best keeper. There, I said it.

He's our best non-Brazilian keeper, I'll give you that.
Logged

Offline Aldo1988

  • Main Stander
  • ***
  • Posts: 222
  • Superduperfan & Whopper
Re: Caoimhín Kelleher
« Reply #1090 on: November 24, 2022, 10:46:43 am »
Quote from: hide5seek on November 23, 2022, 09:17:33 pm
I think he's our best keeper. There, I said it.

Cool, sell him for over £120 million as Ali must be worth around that and is our 2nd best keeper.
Logged
"You know those presents he got, baby Jesus. Were they for Christmas or his birthday?"

Offline AshbourneRed

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 1,363
Re: Caoimhín Kelleher
« Reply #1091 on: November 25, 2022, 10:44:18 pm »
What a great lad. Couldve made a better attempt to stop the penalty though. Rooted to the spot.

https://twitter.com/rte_ents/status/1596268984076185602?s=46&t=Kjqm6E_THB6yCYCVEkHqsQ
Logged

Offline MBL?

  • England Rugby Union's biggest fan. Accepts nothing smaller than 6.5 you know......
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 14,031
Re: Caoimhín Kelleher
« Reply #1092 on: November 25, 2022, 10:56:04 pm »
Quote from: AshbourneRed on November 25, 2022, 10:44:18 pm
What a great lad. Couldve made a better attempt to stop the penalty though. Rooted to the spot.

https://twitter.com/rte_ents/status/1596268984076185602?s=46&t=Kjqm6E_THB6yCYCVEkHqsQ
The kid lashed into into top corner blindfolded to be fair to kelleher.
Logged

Offline GreatEx

  • pectations. might be a cunt but isn't a capitalist cunt. Blissfully ignorant.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 6,537
Re: Caoimhín Kelleher
« Reply #1093 on: November 26, 2022, 04:50:05 am »
When I saw this thread bumped, and with the way the week has gone, I thought he'd handed in his notice ;)
Logged

Offline smurfinaus

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 1,747
  • Hi Ho Hi Ho its off to <insert location> we go :P
Re: Caoimhín Kelleher
« Reply #1094 on: Yesterday at 11:48:16 pm »
How long is his contract and how much longer do you guys think we can keep hold of him?.
Logged

Online farawayred

  • Whizz For Atomms. Nucular boffin. A Mars A Day Helps Him Work, Rest And Play
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 23,670
  • Oh yes, I'm a believer!
Re: Caoimhín Kelleher
« Reply #1095 on: Today at 01:52:36 am »
Quote from: smurfinaus on Yesterday at 11:48:16 pm
How long is his contract and how much longer do you guys think we can keep hold of him?.
Don't worry. The new Kuwaiti/Qatari/Saudi owners will take his passport away and he won't be able to leave anywhere.
Logged
Cruyff: "Victory is not enough, there also needs to be beautiful football."
Pages: 1 ... 23 24 25 26 27 [28]   Go Up
« previous next »
 