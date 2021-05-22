« previous next »
Offline Ghost Town

Re: Caoimhín Kelleher
« Reply #1040 on: Yesterday at 12:41:48 am »
Knew before I clicked on this thread that it'd be full of people selling him off and loaning him out.

Just an amazing keeper who despite claims to the contray seems happy to be here as a No.2 knowing he will get whole cup campaigns to himself and opportunities to deputise for Alisson and chances every season to win big trophies. Why would you give that up to be No.1 at Villa or Spurs and never win anything?

No reason to think he'll want to leave; hardly any LFC players ever want to leave
Offline buttersstotch

Re: Caoimhín Kelleher
« Reply #1041 on: Yesterday at 12:52:37 am »
Quote from: WhereAngelsPlay on November  9, 2022, 11:37:04 pm

Why would we do that,really ?

No2 is only ever a stubbed toe away from being No1.

He's a footballer and wants to play. I can't see him being a backup forever unless he's promised something.
Offline Ghost Town

Re: Caoimhín Kelleher
« Reply #1042 on: Yesterday at 12:57:08 am »
Quote from: buttersstotch on Yesterday at 12:52:37 am
He's a footballer and wants to play. I can't see him being a backup forever unless he's promised something.
Footballers want to play at the top clubs. He's at a top club. If he leaves he can't guarantee he will play at this level again. Why would he leave? He already has trophies to his name that most players will never win and can win more of them...by staying here.
Offline Al 666

Re: Caoimhín Kelleher
« Reply #1043 on: Yesterday at 01:15:15 am »
Quote from: Ghost Town on Yesterday at 12:57:08 am
Footballers want to play at the top clubs. He's at a top club. If he leaves he can't guarantee he will play at this level again. Why would he leave? He already has trophies to his name that most players will never win and can win more of them...by staying here.

Imagine being in his position. Being the hero with three penalty saves in front of 50,000 and then going back to training with the team knowing you aren't going to play.

It is in his best interests to let him fly. When we have a good backup keeper sell him with a buy back an get the best of both worlds.
Online farawayred

Re: Caoimhín Kelleher
« Reply #1044 on: Yesterday at 01:19:10 am »
Quote from: Al 666 on Yesterday at 01:15:15 am
Imagine being in his position. Being the hero with three penalty saves in front of 50,000 and then going back to training with the team knowing you aren't going to play.

It is in his best interests to let him fly. When we have a good backup keeper sell him with a buy back an get the best of both worlds.
The problem, Al, is that most of the buy back clauses expire in a year or two. Realistically, we are not buying him back, unless on market value as for any other club.

But I agree with you, he is way too good to stay as No.2 for too long.
Offline thejbs

Re: Caoimhín Kelleher
« Reply #1045 on: Yesterday at 01:29:30 am »
Can see him being happy enough as no 2 for a couple more seasons - hes young, getting to train with probably the best in the world in a top club where hes winning things.
Offline CanuckYNWA

Re: Caoimhín Kelleher
« Reply #1046 on: Yesterday at 02:01:45 am »
I think this is most likely Kelleher last season with us, hes just too good and hes behind the best GKer in the world who still has lots of years left at the top in him. I would love to keep him but can't see him wanting to only get cup games and be a back-up for much longer

I don't think a loan helps us as the end result will be him wanting to leave. Its not like we are going to loan him out for 4-6 years. So sell next season if he wants to go with a buy back clause/first refusal imo, can't see a world where he doesn't fetch 20-25 million if not more considering Bazunu went for 12m with no top flight experience
Offline Al 666

Re: Caoimhín Kelleher
« Reply #1047 on: Yesterday at 02:06:03 am »
Quote from: farawayred on Yesterday at 01:19:10 am
The problem, Al, is that most of the buy back clauses expire in a year or two. Realistically, we are not buying him back, unless on market value as for any other club.

But I agree with you, he is way too good to stay as No.2 for too long.

It is a conundrum.

If you were being brutal would you try to sell Ali for a massive fee and promote Kelleher ?
Offline CanuckYNWA

Re: Caoimhín Kelleher
« Reply #1048 on: Yesterday at 02:08:27 am »
Quote from: Al 666 on Yesterday at 02:06:03 am
It is a conundrum.

If you were being brutal would you try to sell Ali for a massive fee and promote Kelleher ?

Nah, Alisson is way clear of Kelleher currently and I rate Kelleher but Alisson is the best in the world and in his prime for a GKer. Just have to take the money you make off Kelleher
Offline Ghost Town

Re: Caoimhín Kelleher
« Reply #1049 on: Yesterday at 02:12:32 am »
Lol. It's extraordinary. I wonder if this happens among other big clubs' fans or is there something peculiarly self-abnegating about Liverpool fans in the current era (cos we never used to be like this)?

Just enjoy this amazing player instead of wishing him gone to win a debating point.

SMH
Offline CanuckYNWA

Re: Caoimhín Kelleher
« Reply #1050 on: Yesterday at 02:14:39 am »
Quote from: Ghost Town on Yesterday at 02:12:32 am
Lol. It's extraordinary. I wonder if this happens among other big clubs' fans or is there something peculiarly self-abnegating about Liverpool fans in the current era (cos we never used to be like this)?

Just enjoy this amazing player instead of wishing him gone to win a debating point.

SMH

I don't think anyone is "wishing" him gone

Its called living in reality and reality is he most likely knows and he is good enough to be starting for a good club vs getting 5-10 games a season as a back-up. He has aspirations of being Ireland #1. I think everyone would love if he stayed and was happy to be our back-up until Alisson left or retired. But your living in dream land if you think thats a possibility
Offline Al 666

Re: Caoimhín Kelleher
« Reply #1051 on: Yesterday at 02:15:09 am »
Quote from: CanuckYNWA on Yesterday at 02:08:27 am
Nah, Alisson is way clear of Kelleher currently and I rate Kelleher but Alisson is the best in the world and in his prime for a GKer. Just have to take the money you make off Kelleher

If you were going to sell off players to fund spending on rebuilding the midfield then selling Ali and promoting Kelleher makes sense.
Offline Ghost Town

Re: Caoimhín Kelleher
« Reply #1052 on: Yesterday at 02:20:01 am »
Quote from: CanuckYNWA on Yesterday at 02:14:39 am
I don't think anyone is "wishing" him gone

Its called living in reality and reality is he most likely knows and he is good enough to be starting for a good club vs getting 5-10 games a season as a back-up. He has aspirations of being Ireland #1. I think everyone would love if he stayed and was happy to be our back-up until Alisson left or retired. But your living in dream land if you think thats a possibility
Heh heh the 'Reality' is that none of you, nor I, know how he thinks or what his ideas and plans are. It sometimes seems like this thread has, bizarrely, had more posts about him leaving than celebrating him, for some years now. And yet he's still here.

Anything might happen but it's not as cut and dried as some of you like to make out. He might be perfectly happy to have already acheived what most players spend a lifetime aiming for: to play at a club like Liverpool and be wanted there. Imagine that? How many players ever enjoy that combination? A relative handful, and he's one of them.
Online Lone Star Red

Re: Caoimhín Kelleher
« Reply #1053 on: Yesterday at 02:30:54 am »
Quote from: Al 666 on Yesterday at 02:06:03 am
It is a conundrum.

If you were being brutal would you try to sell Ali for a massive fee and promote Kelleher ?

Thats not brutality, thats just stupidity.
Offline Persephone

Re: Caoimhín Kelleher
« Reply #1054 on: Yesterday at 06:24:49 am »
Quote from: Al 666 on Yesterday at 02:15:09 am
If you were going to sell off players to fund spending on rebuilding the midfield then selling Ali and promoting Kelleher makes sense.
No it doesn't, you don't sell off your best players. Kelleher is wonderful but he's no Ali, who is the best Keeper I've seen in the 25 years I've been a supporter. Ali is the best player in our squad right now, we build around him not from his sale.

Back to Kelleher, he was superb and has such a calm aura around him. We're lucky to have him as our number 2.
Offline didi shamone

Re: Caoimhín Kelleher
« Reply #1055 on: Yesterday at 06:49:56 am »
Looks to have bulked up a bit which is to be expected.
Online Historical Fool

Re: Caoimhín Kelleher
« Reply #1056 on: Yesterday at 07:04:11 am »
Quote from: Al 666 on Yesterday at 01:15:15 am
Imagine being in his position. Being the hero with three penalty saves in front of 50,000 and then going back to training with the team knowing you aren't going to play.

It is in his best interests to let him fly. When we have a good backup keeper sell him with a buy back an get the best of both worlds.

Or he could do that thing Barca did awhile back with Ter Stegen and Claudio Bravo, by playing one in the league and the other in the cups? And Ter Stegen stuck it through and is no no. 1.
Offline kasperoff

Re: Caoimhín Kelleher
« Reply #1057 on: Yesterday at 08:11:54 am »
That last penalty save was one of the best Ive seen. His reactions were amazing. Hes a top keeper.
Offline Elisha S

Re: Caoimhín Kelleher
« Reply #1058 on: Yesterday at 08:43:33 am »
Has he really only played 18 games ? What a reputation he has built up in such few games.
Offline Ycuzz

Re: Caoimhín Kelleher
« Reply #1059 on: Yesterday at 09:34:43 am »
Quote from: The Test on November  9, 2022, 10:07:18 pm
Great result for the kids! Love Kelleher. Such a calm guy. Anyone else think he looks like an attractive girl in drag?

He looked fabulous yesterday!

Played even better! ;D
Offline El Lobo

Re: Caoimhín Kelleher
« Reply #1060 on: Yesterday at 09:39:59 am »
That last save was absolutely ridiculous, not just 'guessed the right way'. Most keepers would have conceded that even if they'd dived the right way, to claw it out like that though.....Seaman-esque
Offline gazzalfc

Re: Caoimhín Kelleher
« Reply #1061 on: Yesterday at 09:55:12 am »
The way he picked up the ball and took it to each of our players before their pens is a great touch.

He is very much made for these moments.
Offline Sheer Magnetism

Re: Caoimhín Kelleher
« Reply #1062 on: Yesterday at 11:09:15 am »
Quote from: Persephone on Yesterday at 06:24:49 am
No it doesn't, you don't sell off your best players. Kelleher is wonderful but he's no Ali, who is the best Keeper I've seen in the 25 years I've been a supporter. Ali is the best player in our squad right now, we build around him not from his sale.
Quote from: Ghost Town on Yesterday at 02:20:01 am
Anything might happen but it's not as cut and dried as some of you like to make out. He might be perfectly happy to have already acheived what most players spend a lifetime aiming for: to play at a club like Liverpool and be wanted there. Imagine that? How many players ever enjoy that combination? A relative handful, and he's one of them.

Alisson's the best in the world right now, no question. The question is whether we believe Kelleher has it in him to eventually reach a similar level. Alisson was still to go to Roma at the same age but Kelleher's about to turn 24 and to me, he looks like he has all the tools to be number one at a big club. So why would he want to eke out his career as a number two? Ghost Town, how likely do you really think it is that his career ambitions stretch only as far as a few games in the early stages of the League Cup each season?
Offline MH41

Re: Caoimhín Kelleher
« Reply #1063 on: Yesterday at 01:12:04 pm »
Thoughts on playing him v Southampton on Saturday, and telling Ali to sit this one out (on the bench) with a view of not getting injured before going to the WC?

A nice gesture to Ali? (not sure he'd want it)
A show of trust for Kelleher?
One that we could afford to do?
Unnecessary?
Offline tubby

Re: Caoimhín Kelleher
« Reply #1064 on: Yesterday at 03:14:35 pm »
Quote from: MH41 on Yesterday at 01:12:04 pm
Thoughts on playing him v Southampton on Saturday, and telling Ali to sit this one out (on the bench) with a view of not getting injured before going to the WC?

A nice gesture to Ali? (not sure he'd want it)
A show of trust for Kelleher?
One that we could afford to do?
Unnecessary?

We should play our best keeper, which is Alisson.
Offline smutchin

Re: Caoimhín Kelleher
« Reply #1065 on: Yesterday at 03:39:28 pm »
Quote from: CanuckYNWA on Yesterday at 02:08:27 am
Nah, Alisson is way clear of Kelleher currently and I rate Kelleher but Alisson is the best in the world and in his prime for a GKer.

Absolutely. Kelleher is easily good enough to be first choice at a number of PL clubs, but he's not yet good enough to be *our* number one.

He's also by far the best back-up keeper we've had in all my years of following the club.

Nice problem to have, really.
Offline MH41

Re: Caoimhín Kelleher
« Reply #1066 on: Yesterday at 03:49:47 pm »
Quote from: tubby on Yesterday at 03:14:35 pm
We should play our best keeper, which is Alisson.

I think I agree with you. GK is a specialist position, and unlike outfield players, it's extremely difficult to keep them happy with appearances.
But I wouldn't be in the slightest worried if Kelleher played. That's how confident I am in his ability.
Just putting the question out there, as this set of weekend fixtures almost have a surreal feel to them....
Offline scutty

Re: Caoimhín Kelleher
« Reply #1067 on: Yesterday at 04:12:25 pm »
Another cup classic from Kelleher.
Well done lad keep it and more good things will be coming your way.
Offline WhereAngelsPlay

Re: Caoimhín Kelleher
« Reply #1068 on: Yesterday at 07:14:29 pm »
Quote from: buttersstotch on Yesterday at 12:52:37 am
He's a footballer and wants to play. I can't see him being a backup forever unless he's promised something.


You're right,he is a footballer,he's also a footballer who is playing for the UKs most successful sides.
Offline WhereAngelsPlay

Re: Caoimhín Kelleher
« Reply #1069 on: Yesterday at 07:16:10 pm »
Quote from: Al 666 on Yesterday at 01:15:15 am
Imagine being in his position. Being the hero with three penalty saves in front of 50,000 and then going back to training with the team knowing you aren't going to play might be called on at anytime to the play in the league for Liverpool.

It is in his best interests to let him fly. When we have a good backup keeper sell him with a buy back an get the best of both worlds.

Fixed
Offline mickeydocs

Re: Caoimhín Kelleher
« Reply #1070 on: Yesterday at 08:25:04 pm »
What a great prospect. Amazing that the academy continues to produce quality players.
Offline newterp

Re: Caoimhín Kelleher
« Reply #1071 on: Today at 12:27:25 am »
the 3rd penalty save is so so stellar.
Online farawayred

Re: Caoimhín Kelleher
« Reply #1072 on: Today at 01:01:16 am »
Quote from: newterp on Today at 12:27:25 am
the 3rd penalty save is so so stellar.
Absolutely!
Offline didi shamone

Re: Caoimhín Kelleher
« Reply #1073 on: Today at 01:25:46 am »
Quote from: newterp on Today at 12:27:25 am
the 3rd penalty save is so so stellar.

Reminded me of Thibaut Artois.
Online farawayred

Re: Caoimhín Kelleher
« Reply #1074 on: Today at 05:19:25 am »
Quote from: didi shamone on Today at 01:25:46 am
Reminded me of Thibaut Artois.
Stella's brother?
