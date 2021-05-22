I don't think anyone is "wishing" him gone
Its called living in reality and reality is he most likely knows and he is good enough to be starting for a good club vs getting 5-10 games a season as a back-up. He has aspirations of being Ireland #1. I think everyone would love if he stayed and was happy to be our back-up until Alisson left or retired. But your living in dream land if you think thats a possibility
Heh heh the 'Reality' is that none of you, nor I, know how he thinks or what his ideas and plans are. It sometimes seems like this thread has, bizarrely, had more posts about him leaving than celebrating him, for some years now. And yet he's still here.
Anything might happen but it's not as cut and dried as some of you like to make out. He might be perfectly happy to have already acheived what most players spend a lifetime aiming for: to play at a club like Liverpool and be wanted
there. Imagine that? How many players ever enjoy that combination? A relative handful, and he's one of them.