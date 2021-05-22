I think this is most likely Kelleher last season with us, hes just too good and hes behind the best GKer in the world who still has lots of years left at the top in him. I would love to keep him but can't see him wanting to only get cup games and be a back-up for much longer



I don't think a loan helps us as the end result will be him wanting to leave. Its not like we are going to loan him out for 4-6 years. So sell next season if he wants to go with a buy back clause/first refusal imo, can't see a world where he doesn't fetch 20-25 million if not more considering Bazunu went for 12m with no top flight experience