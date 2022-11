Knew before I clicked on this thread that it'd be full of people selling him off and loaning him out.



Just an amazing keeper who despite claims to the contray seems happy to be here as a No.2 knowing he will get whole cup campaigns to himself and opportunities to deputise for Alisson and chances every season to win big trophies. Why would you give that up to be No.1 at Villa or Spurs and never win anything?



No reason to think he'll want to leave; hardly any LFC players ever want to leave

.