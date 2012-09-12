« previous next »
Pages: 1 ... 17 18 19 20 21 [22]   Go Down

Author Topic: Caoimhín Kelleher  (Read 67604 times)

Online Avens

  • Look around you! Clearly knows his Gary Gum from his Anti-Gary Gum.
  • Kopite
  • *****
  • Posts: 777
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Caoimhín Kelleher
« Reply #840 on: Today at 07:32:48 pm »
YOU FUCKING BEAUTY CAOIMHIN!
Logged
We have to change from doubter to believer. Now. - Jurgen Klopp

Offline Samie

  • The Ev of drafting! Rumoured to be the 7th, we may need that old magic back! The Timekeeper, ask him what time the action starts
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 49,318
Re: Caoimhín Kelleher
« Reply #841 on: Today at 07:33:22 pm »
He's never leaving us now.
Logged

Online Hazell

  • Ultimate Movie Night Draft Winner 2017. King - or Queen - of Mystery. Hyzenthlay. The 5th Benitle's sex conch.
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 66,960
Re: Caoimhín Kelleher
« Reply #842 on: Today at 07:34:36 pm »
Balls of steel :)

Glad he scored the winning spot kick as well :lmao
Logged
We have to change from doubter to believer. Now.

Online TheShanklyGates

  • Firmly in the "shake it all about" camp
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 24,596
  • Outside The Shankly Gates...
Re: Caoimhín Kelleher
« Reply #843 on: Today at 07:45:55 pm »
Take a bow young man. Immense.
Logged
Quote from: L6 Red on April  6, 2010, 08:32:42 pm
I've just wiped the sticky residue from my bellend onto the television screen. Taste it Leo. You deserve it.
Quote from: Golden_Child on March  4, 2017, 07:32:17 pm
I would honestly let Wijnaldum jizz in my face right now

Online Ravishing Rick Rude

  • Cut the music!
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 5,996
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Caoimhín Kelleher
« Reply #844 on: Today at 07:46:46 pm »
Calm as you like
He's Caoimhín Kelleher
He's Caoimhín Kelleher
Logged
Rick for the rikes, prick for the pricks
Quote from: Yiannis on November  3, 2019, 10:51:23 am
I'm a knob

Online duvva

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 7,742
  • LFC Quiz Rivals Most Hated
Re: Caoimhín Kelleher
« Reply #845 on: Today at 07:46:59 pm »
Quote from: duvva on Today at 07:06:21 pm
We dont need to swap keepers, our hero is already on the pitch
See I knew hed score the winner
Logged
 When I see the Bill Shankly statue, I look at the sentiment on the base. It says: 'He made the people happy. Well now the modern Liverpool is making the fans and the city happy. And that makes me so proud." - Gerard Houllier

Online Gods_Left_Boot

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 5,690
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Caoimhín Kelleher
« Reply #846 on: Today at 07:48:35 pm »
You can see that this trophy means the world to him. Brilliant and assured performance with a couple of great saves. Fantastic piece of man management by Klopp!
Logged
September 12, 2012:Truth today, justice tomorrow.

Oliver Kay ‏@OliverKayTimes
Those who've campaigned for the truth on Hillsborough were once a suppressed minority. Now the minority are those left clinging to the lies.

My idea was to build Liverpool into a bastion of invincibility. Napoleon had that idea. He wanted to conquer the bloody world.

Online El Lobo

  • Chief Suck Up. Feel his breath on your face.
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 47,103
  • Pretty, pretty, pretty pretty good
Re: Caoimhín Kelleher
« Reply #847 on: Today at 07:49:02 pm »
Thats why he started

And he was tremendous during the whole game
Logged
"Our goalkeeper scored more goals in the Premier League than our back up centre forward" September 2021

Offline rafathegaffa83

  • RAWK Scribe
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 36,807
  • Dutch Class
Re: Caoimhín Kelleher
« Reply #848 on: Today at 07:49:09 pm »
Quote from: Gods_Left_Boot on Today at 07:48:35 pm
You can see that this trophy means the world to him. Brilliant and assured performance with a couple of great saves. Fantastic piece of man management by Klopp!

Absolutely
Logged

Online Gili Gulu

  • Something very fishy about that - is rice, lid!
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 3,104
Re: Caoimhín Kelleher
« Reply #849 on: Today at 07:49:13 pm »
His pen might have been the best of the lost.
Logged
Gili Gulu. (嘰哩咕嚕) means saying something no-one understands but yourself; a little rambling or a silly language between friends

Online Kopenhagen

  • Ban hammer of Damocles poised to drop if Everton finish fourth.
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 15,528
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Caoimhín Kelleher
« Reply #850 on: Today at 07:49:40 pm »
GET IN THERE LAD
Logged
"There is no final victory, just as there is no final defeat. There is just the same battle to be fought over and over again."

Online boots

  • upon a hippo only look good if they match the tutu - fact! Oor Wullie, Your Wullie, A'Buddy's Wullie.
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 2,995
  • Klopptimistic
Re: Caoimhín Kelleher
« Reply #851 on: Today at 07:50:25 pm »
Its Caoimhíno now
Logged
Typing with my finger on my computer. Other appendages are available.

Online Cracking Left Foot

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 2,756
Re: Caoimhín Kelleher
« Reply #852 on: Today at 07:52:08 pm »
What a call by Jurgen to play him. Absolutely brilliant
Logged

Online MJD-L4

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 1,120
  • "Mellor, lovely cushioned header...For GERRAAARD!"
Re: Caoimhín Kelleher
« Reply #853 on: Today at 07:52:15 pm »
Absolutely boss again. Love the lad.
Logged

Online Dim Glas

  • Die Nullfünfer. State of this profile. Its like something youd see on an Everton or Man Utd forum.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 31,929
Re: Caoimhín Kelleher
« Reply #854 on: Today at 07:52:37 pm »
Wonderful stuff, and wonderful stuff from Kloppo for being brave and true in saying well in advance hed be playing.

Logged
"Im pretty much used to nothing more in my life than to get up after a knock. Nothing has happened more often to me than this, so thats no problem - Jürgen Klopp

Online has gone odd

  • a tru-ro...I mean....red!
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 1,849
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Caoimhín Kelleher
« Reply #855 on: Today at 07:55:05 pm »
Amazing performance today, chuffed as hell for him.
Logged
- all in my opinion of course -

Online farawayred

  • Whizz For Atomms. Nucular boffin. A Mars A Day Helps Him Work, Rest And Play
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 22,473
  • Oh yes, I'm a believer!
Re: Caoimhín Kelleher
« Reply #856 on: Today at 08:00:45 pm »
I'm very happy for him, he deserved that trophy! BTW, Rogerio Ceni penalty that...
Logged
Cruyff: "Victory is not enough, there also needs to be beautiful football."

Online Zoomers

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 9,044
  • Meow
Re: Caoimhín Kelleher
« Reply #857 on: Today at 08:01:05 pm »
Quote from: Dim Glas on Today at 07:52:37 pm
Wonderful stuff, and wonderful stuff from Kloppo for being brave and true in saying well in advance hed be playing.

100%. Klopp is a marvelous gentleman. Any other manager would be starting our 1st team keeper, even though Kelleher has put in all the work to get us to the final.



Logged
Quote from: The Infamous_LFC on September 10, 2016, 06:29:33 pm
Shut the fuck up and put some respek on Lucas name playboy

Online skipper757

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 6,833
Re: Caoimhín Kelleher
« Reply #858 on: Today at 08:02:02 pm »
 :champ

Well done!!!!
Logged
King Kenny.

Online Schmohawk

  • Main Stander
  • ***
  • Posts: 190
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Caoimhín Kelleher
« Reply #859 on: Today at 08:02:16 pm »
MOTM and balls of steel. Just oozes calmness every time hes on the ball.
Logged

Online Dim Glas

  • Die Nullfünfer. State of this profile. Its like something youd see on an Everton or Man Utd forum.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 31,929
Re: Caoimhín Kelleher
« Reply #860 on: Today at 08:03:58 pm »
Hendo making sure the photographers got photos of the main man  8)

Logged
"Im pretty much used to nothing more in my life than to get up after a knock. Nothing has happened more often to me than this, so thats no problem - Jürgen Klopp

Online Persephone

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 2,672
  • Who ate all the bloody Pringles?
Re: Caoimhín Kelleher
« Reply #861 on: Today at 08:06:31 pm »
Calmest man on the pitch, that penalty was something Mo would be proud of. He totally justified his place on the team and solidified his credentials as a really good keeper.
Logged

Online Goalposts for Jumpers

  • Mon Ranager's Alter-Ego.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 1,566
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Caoimhín Kelleher
« Reply #862 on: Today at 08:08:41 pm »
BBC feed saying he's won more penalty shootouts than any other Liverpool keeper (3), and only played 16 games! Mad stat.
Logged

Online Ravishing Rick Rude

  • Cut the music!
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 5,996
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Caoimhín Kelleher
« Reply #863 on: Today at 08:08:55 pm »
"I'm two things, a football manager and a human being and a human being won."

Love that quote from Klopp on picking Kelleher for the final ahead of Ali.
Logged
Rick for the rikes, prick for the pricks
Quote from: Yiannis on November  3, 2019, 10:51:23 am
I'm a knob

Online Mozology

  • Kopite
  • *****
  • Posts: 769
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Caoimhín Kelleher
« Reply #864 on: Today at 08:12:52 pm »
Quote from: Ravishing Rick Rude on Today at 07:46:46 pm
Calm as you like
He's Caoimhín Kelleher
He's Caoimhín Kelleher

To the tune of Nirvana's Come as you are
Logged

Online missis sumner

  • Not giving it up for Capon, not even when he understands her yet none of her friends does.....
  • Kopite
  • *****
  • Posts: 687
  • G'wan, my son
Re: Caoimhín Kelleher
« Reply #865 on: Today at 08:13:36 pm »
Quote from: Dim Glas on Today at 08:03:58 pm
Hendo making sure the photographers got photos of the main man  8)



Love that!
Logged

Online kasperoff

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 3,013
  • What happened to Sabu?
Re: Caoimhín Kelleher
« Reply #866 on: Today at 08:14:21 pm »
What a game. Want a pen! Top keeper. 
Logged
Quote from: jaybeezay on June  6, 2011, 09:18:42 pm
I think the same, can't stand him, but if you could have a £1million pound cheque or steve bruces head hollowed out and filled with pound coins which would you have?

Online jacobs chains

  • Kopite
  • *****
  • Posts: 750
  • Stay strong my Ukrainian brothers
Re: Caoimhín Kelleher
« Reply #867 on: Today at 08:15:26 pm »
Ice cold.
Logged
Pages: 1 ... 17 18 19 20 21 [22]   Go Up
« previous next »
 