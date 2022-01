I know how to pronounce it but still don’t get it.



Apologies if this isn't what you're asking but it's riffing off the idea that Caoimh will want to leave, mixed with the song 'Jolene' by Dolly Parton, which is about a woman afraid of losing her man, one of the great whines of country music, so thematically it checks out. I guess the bit about 'eyes of Emerald green' keys into Caoimh's Irish heritage.