« previous next »
Pages: 1 ... 12 13 14 15 16 [17]   Go Down

Author Topic: Caoimhín Kelleher  (Read 54943 times)

Offline MBL?

  • England Rugby Union's biggest fan. Accepts nothing smaller than 6.5 you know......
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 13,570
Re: Caoimhín Kelleher
« Reply #640 on: January 3, 2022, 10:05:36 pm »
Quote from: FlashGordon on January  3, 2022, 09:54:38 pm
Won't be getting regular appearances for Ireland sitting on the bench for us. We have another very talented young keeper out playing men's football called Gavin Bazunu.
This is the main reason I see him possibly leaving. If Bazunu wasnt around he would be the starter for Ireland and then be happy to only get games here and there for us. Although City after this loan may want to have Bazunu as their number two and if thats the case they are both in a similar situation
Logged

Offline FlashGordon

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 10,451
  • RAWK Cheltenham 2021 Champion Tipster*
Re: Caoimhín Kelleher
« Reply #641 on: January 3, 2022, 10:11:48 pm »
Quote from: Samie on January  3, 2022, 09:56:35 pm
He's playing for Portsmouth in League 1 for fucks sakes mate.  :D

Who starts for Ireland now Samie?

He's very very good.
Logged
Quote from: deFacto on February  3, 2019, 04:40:04 pm
So bloody what? If you watch football to be absolutely miserable then go watch cricket.

Offline Samie

  • The Ev of drafting! Rumoured to be the 7th, we may need that old magic back! The Timekeeper, ask him what time the action starts
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 48,284
Re: Caoimhín Kelleher
« Reply #642 on: January 3, 2022, 10:21:33 pm »
He does but its' weird. He's going back to City and will be Ederson's #2 anyway but Kevin has already played League and Champions League footie with us.  So essentially they are still in the same position.
Logged

Offline redhokie8

  • Kopite
  • *****
  • Posts: 552
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Caoimhín Kelleher
« Reply #643 on: January 3, 2022, 11:19:46 pm »
For the first, it's a decent punch and I'm not sure what Acterburg sets these guys up doing, but I think he needs to be closer to his line when he resets. If he gives himself another second of reaction time he might be able to move his feet. I'm a fan of keepers dropping back to their line with the ball in the air in those situations because it makes the goal smaller

The second goal is so odd on many levels and there's a lot of issues in front of him. 1) Fabinho/Henderson don't win the second ball from Van Dijks header 3) Henderson doesn't put it out to touch or in behind the Chelsea backline 3) Van Dijk leaves a huge space between him and Konate. 4) Henderson doesn't track Pulisic's run.

It's nit picky, and he's nearly perfect in my opinion, but on the Pulisic touch off his chest he needs to come out and put some pressure on Pulisic and narrow the angle. From a crisis GK situation he's in the perfect situation, but in the moment when Pulisic takes that touch on his chest the situation resets and after that touch Kelleher is caught in no mans land.
Logged

Offline Ghost Town

  • Bands won't play no more. Too much fighting on the dance floor! Probably one of only three people who knows the meaning of "depuratory"......
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 8,202
  • mundus vult decipi
Re: Caoimhín Kelleher
« Reply #644 on: January 3, 2022, 11:39:02 pm »
Has Kelleher said anything to suggest he isn't happy to stay here for the time being?
Logged
"Football is a nice game without you, but with you its the best game in the world"
Jurgen Klopp

"Giving absolutely everything doesn't mean you get anything... but its the only chance to get something
Jurgen Klopp

Offline FlashGordon

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 10,451
  • RAWK Cheltenham 2021 Champion Tipster*
Re: Caoimhín Kelleher
« Reply #645 on: January 4, 2022, 12:03:07 am »
Quote from: Ghost Town on January  3, 2022, 11:39:02 pm
Has Kelleher said anything to suggest he isn't happy to stay here for the time being?

No, it's just a guessing game as to how best develop him. He's getting old and needs games, of course I'd love for him to be here as our reliable no.2, but if he wants to have any chance of becoming first choice here I think he needs a few season playing week in week out at a high level.
Logged
Quote from: deFacto on February  3, 2019, 04:40:04 pm
So bloody what? If you watch football to be absolutely miserable then go watch cricket.

Offline Ghost Town

  • Bands won't play no more. Too much fighting on the dance floor! Probably one of only three people who knows the meaning of "depuratory"......
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 8,202
  • mundus vult decipi
Re: Caoimhín Kelleher
« Reply #646 on: January 4, 2022, 07:00:20 am »
Quote from: FlashGordon on January  4, 2022, 12:03:07 am
No, it's just a guessing game as to how best develop him. He's getting old and needs games, of course I'd love for him to be here as our reliable no.2, but if he wants to have any chance of becoming first choice here I think he needs a few season playing week in week out at a high level.
Maybe, but then again he might prefer being 2nd choice at world famous Liverpool FC and play a smaller number of games but play in in the best competitions and be in with the chance to win top trophies and guard the sticks at universe-famous Anfield...rather than play every week at some mid-table side or other and never win anything?
Logged
"Football is a nice game without you, but with you its the best game in the world"
Jurgen Klopp

"Giving absolutely everything doesn't mean you get anything... but its the only chance to get something
Jurgen Klopp

Offline killer-heels

  • Hates everyone and everything. Including YOU! Negativity not just for Christmas. Thinks 'irony' means 'metallic'......
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 62,776
Re: Caoimhín Kelleher
« Reply #647 on: January 4, 2022, 08:56:27 am »
Quote from: Keith Lard on January  3, 2022, 01:01:07 pm
If I ran Newcastle Id test us with a cheeky £30m bid and install him as my number 1. Hes that good already and so much more upside - he could be worth far far more than that amount. We have to keep him at the club and find a way to keep him developing. A couple more seasons as understudy to Alisson with him getting the fa cup and Carabao, regular appearances for Ireland, and getting to train with the best like Alisson and Tafarell will do his development the world of good and be the right thing for us. By that time Alisson will be 31 and entering his peak years. We need to have a number 3 groomed to step into the number 2 role, and send Kelleher on loan for a few years with a view to taking the number 1 spot one day if he smashes it.

Liverpool have to be the best in business at succession planning (not just making good signings).

Thats how I read the situation for what its worth ;D

If we were offered £30m, we probably should take it.
Logged

Offline Keith Lard

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 4,924
Re: Caoimhín Kelleher
« Reply #648 on: January 4, 2022, 12:13:15 pm »
Quote from: a treeless whopper on January  4, 2022, 08:56:27 am
If we were offered £30m, we probably should take it.

All boils down to whether we think he has the potential to be our number one. Homegrown academy product with Irish roots, deep love for the club, ball playing skills, deep grounding in what we stand for on and off the pitch  you cant buy this.

Thats why I reckon £30m would be a tempter bid. I reckon the hierarchy would be tempted to pour that investment into a few new GKs and continue investing in the very best coaching. It would be a very FSG thing to do, and actually without infinite state-backed reserves this approach would have its merits.

Tricky one as I think Kelleher oozes class.
Logged
Pour yourself a drink and enjoy watching a genius in red - John Barnes || https://youtu.be/XEJfzUSH4e4

Offline OOS

  • Jordan Henderson fanclub member #4
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 6,115
Re: Caoimhín Kelleher
« Reply #649 on: January 4, 2022, 12:15:23 pm »
Quote from: FlashGordon on January  3, 2022, 09:54:38 pm
Won't be getting regular appearances for Ireland sitting on the bench for us. We have another very talented young keeper out playing men's football called Gavin Bazunu.

Tbf, Danny Ward has 24 caps for Wales, while only having 2 premier league appearances to his name.
Logged
"I think the most important thing about music is the sense of escape." - Thom Yorke

Offline FlashGordon

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 10,451
  • RAWK Cheltenham 2021 Champion Tipster*
Re: Caoimhín Kelleher
« Reply #650 on: Yesterday at 10:27:41 am »
Quote from: OOS on January  4, 2022, 12:15:23 pm
Tbf, Danny Ward has 24 caps for Wales, while only having 2 premier league appearances to his name.

Do Wales have a goalkeeper at least as good if not slightly better waiting to play? Ireland do.
Logged
Quote from: deFacto on February  3, 2019, 04:40:04 pm
So bloody what? If you watch football to be absolutely miserable then go watch cricket.

Offline FlashGordon

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 10,451
  • RAWK Cheltenham 2021 Champion Tipster*
Re: Caoimhín Kelleher
« Reply #651 on: Yesterday at 10:28:32 am »
Quote from: Ghost Town on January  4, 2022, 07:00:20 am
Maybe, but then again he might prefer being 2nd choice at world famous Liverpool FC and play a smaller number of games but play in in the best competitions and be in with the chance to win top trophies and guard the sticks at universe-famous Anfield...rather than play every week at some mid-table side or other and never win anything?

He might prefer that yeah, doesn't mean that is what is best for his development though.
Logged
Quote from: deFacto on February  3, 2019, 04:40:04 pm
So bloody what? If you watch football to be absolutely miserable then go watch cricket.

Offline JohnSullie

  • van, missing in burma, any news contact Dave, Grace n' Terry
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 4,521
Re: Caoimhín Kelleher
« Reply #652 on: Yesterday at 09:54:19 pm »
Quote from: killer-heels on January  4, 2022, 08:56:27 am
If we were offered £30m, we probably should take it.
And who would we get to replace him?, come on name the kids that are better than  him
Logged

Offline vblfc

  • "Verily, behold! Liverpool Football Club!"
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Kopite
  • ******
  • Posts: 870
  • Let your soul and spirit fly Into the mystic
Re: Caoimhín Kelleher
« Reply #653 on: Yesterday at 10:42:19 pm »
I think we should always plan that we need a strong number 2 keeper. Most of our competitors have.
This lad is good, and he is our player. He looks like the right level of no 2 keeper for us to back up Ali.
Maybe We should just be happy about that and stop trying to fix something that isnt broken?
Logged

Offline harleydanger

  • 7/2=3. Proud holder of shittest ideas badge.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 8,742
  • If I sound stupid, I'm probably casting a line
Re: Caoimhín Kelleher
« Reply #654 on: Today at 04:17:24 am »
Quote from: redhokie8 on January  3, 2022, 11:19:46 pm
For the first, it's a decent punch and I'm not sure what Acterburg sets these guys up doing, but I think he needs to be closer to his line when he resets. If he gives himself another second of reaction time he might be able to move his feet. I'm a fan of keepers dropping back to their line with the ball in the air in those situations because it makes the goal smaller

The second goal is so odd on many levels and there's a lot of issues in front of him. 1) Fabinho/Henderson don't win the second ball from Van Dijks header 3) Henderson doesn't put it out to touch or in behind the Chelsea backline 3) Van Dijk leaves a huge space between him and Konate. 4) Henderson doesn't track Pulisic's run.

It's nit picky, and he's nearly perfect in my opinion, but on the Pulisic touch off his chest he needs to come out and put some pressure on Pulisic and narrow the angle. From a crisis GK situation he's in the perfect situation, but in the moment when Pulisic takes that touch on his chest the situation resets and after that touch Kelleher is caught in no mans land.

Nitpicking but a punch should never go to the penalty semi circle, I was always taught punches should be heading for the sides of the penalty area, not the top.
Logged
WHAT A TIME TO BE ALIVE!

Quote from: the_red_pill on August 12, 2008, 06:57:29 pm
Normally a player can look great on tubes, but one of the things that's encouraging for me is just the amount of youtube videos on him
Pages: 1 ... 12 13 14 15 16 [17]   Go Up
« previous next »
 