For the first, it's a decent punch and I'm not sure what Acterburg sets these guys up doing, but I think he needs to be closer to his line when he resets. If he gives himself another second of reaction time he might be able to move his feet. I'm a fan of keepers dropping back to their line with the ball in the air in those situations because it makes the goal smaller



The second goal is so odd on many levels and there's a lot of issues in front of him. 1) Fabinho/Henderson don't win the second ball from Van Dijks header 3) Henderson doesn't put it out to touch or in behind the Chelsea backline 3) Van Dijk leaves a huge space between him and Konate. 4) Henderson doesn't track Pulisic's run.



It's nit picky, and he's nearly perfect in my opinion, but on the Pulisic touch off his chest he needs to come out and put some pressure on Pulisic and narrow the angle. From a crisis GK situation he's in the perfect situation, but in the moment when Pulisic takes that touch on his chest the situation resets and after that touch Kelleher is caught in no mans land.