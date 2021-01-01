« previous next »
Pages: 1 ... 12 13 14 15 16 [17]   Go Down

Author Topic: Caoimhín Kelleher  (Read 53665 times)

Offline MBL?

  • England Rugby Union's biggest fan. Accepts nothing smaller than 6.5 you know......
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 13,568
Re: Caoimhín Kelleher
« Reply #640 on: Yesterday at 10:05:36 pm »
Quote from: FlashGordon on Yesterday at 09:54:38 pm
Won't be getting regular appearances for Ireland sitting on the bench for us. We have another very talented young keeper out playing men's football called Gavin Bazunu.
This is the main reason I see him possibly leaving. If Bazunu wasnt around he would be the starter for Ireland and then be happy to only get games here and there for us. Although City after this loan may want to have Bazunu as their number two and if thats the case they are both in a similar situation
Logged

Offline FlashGordon

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 10,447
  • RAWK Cheltenham 2021 Champion Tipster*
Re: Caoimhín Kelleher
« Reply #641 on: Yesterday at 10:11:48 pm »
Quote from: Samie on Yesterday at 09:56:35 pm
He's playing for Portsmouth in League 1 for fucks sakes mate.  :D

Who starts for Ireland now Samie?

He's very very good.
Logged
Quote from: deFacto on February  3, 2019, 04:40:04 pm
So bloody what? If you watch football to be absolutely miserable then go watch cricket.

Offline Samie

  • The Ev of drafting! Rumoured to be the 7th, we may need that old magic back! The Timekeeper, ask him what time the action starts
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 48,257
Re: Caoimhín Kelleher
« Reply #642 on: Yesterday at 10:21:33 pm »
He does but its' weird. He's going back to City and will be Ederson's #2 anyway but Kevin has already played League and Champions League footie with us.  So essentially they are still in the same position.
Logged

Offline redhokie8

  • Kopite
  • *****
  • Posts: 552
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Caoimhín Kelleher
« Reply #643 on: Yesterday at 11:19:46 pm »
For the first, it's a decent punch and I'm not sure what Acterburg sets these guys up doing, but I think he needs to be closer to his line when he resets. If he gives himself another second of reaction time he might be able to move his feet. I'm a fan of keepers dropping back to their line with the ball in the air in those situations because it makes the goal smaller

The second goal is so odd on many levels and there's a lot of issues in front of him. 1) Fabinho/Henderson don't win the second ball from Van Dijks header 3) Henderson doesn't put it out to touch or in behind the Chelsea backline 3) Van Dijk leaves a huge space between him and Konate. 4) Henderson doesn't track Pulisic's run.

It's nit picky, and he's nearly perfect in my opinion, but on the Pulisic touch off his chest he needs to come out and put some pressure on Pulisic and narrow the angle. From a crisis GK situation he's in the perfect situation, but in the moment when Pulisic takes that touch on his chest the situation resets and after that touch Kelleher is caught in no mans land.
Logged

Online Ghost Town

  • Bands won't play no more. Too much fighting on the dance floor! Probably one of only three people who knows the meaning of "depuratory"......
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 8,194
  • mundus vult decipi
Re: Caoimhín Kelleher
« Reply #644 on: Yesterday at 11:39:02 pm »
Has Kelleher said anything to suggest he isn't happy to stay here for the time being?
Logged
"Football is a nice game without you, but with you its the best game in the world"
Jurgen Klopp

"Giving absolutely everything doesn't mean you get anything... but its the only chance to get something
Jurgen Klopp

Offline FlashGordon

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 10,447
  • RAWK Cheltenham 2021 Champion Tipster*
Re: Caoimhín Kelleher
« Reply #645 on: Today at 12:03:07 am »
Quote from: Ghost Town on Yesterday at 11:39:02 pm
Has Kelleher said anything to suggest he isn't happy to stay here for the time being?

No, it's just a guessing game as to how best develop him. He's getting old and needs games, of course I'd love for him to be here as our reliable no.2, but if he wants to have any chance of becoming first choice here I think he needs a few season playing week in week out at a high level.
Logged
Quote from: deFacto on February  3, 2019, 04:40:04 pm
So bloody what? If you watch football to be absolutely miserable then go watch cricket.

Online Ghost Town

  • Bands won't play no more. Too much fighting on the dance floor! Probably one of only three people who knows the meaning of "depuratory"......
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 8,194
  • mundus vult decipi
Re: Caoimhín Kelleher
« Reply #646 on: Today at 07:00:20 am »
Quote from: FlashGordon on Today at 12:03:07 am
No, it's just a guessing game as to how best develop him. He's getting old and needs games, of course I'd love for him to be here as our reliable no.2, but if he wants to have any chance of becoming first choice here I think he needs a few season playing week in week out at a high level.
Maybe, but then again he might prefer being 2nd choice at world famous Liverpool FC and play a smaller number of games but play in in the best competitions and be in with the chance to win top trophies and guard the sticks at universe-famous Anfield...rather than play every week at some mid-table side or other and never win anything?
Logged
"Football is a nice game without you, but with you its the best game in the world"
Jurgen Klopp

"Giving absolutely everything doesn't mean you get anything... but its the only chance to get something
Jurgen Klopp
Pages: 1 ... 12 13 14 15 16 [17]   Go Up
« previous next »
 