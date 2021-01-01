« previous next »
Pages: 1 ... 7 8 9 10 11 [12]   Go Down

Author Topic: Caoimhín Kelleher  (Read 37887 times)

Offline thekitkatshuffler

  • Dreams of John Barrowman's lips, bearded ladies and the origins of mirth. Which he thinks is an abbreviation of "Middle Earth".
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 10,746
  • YNWA
Re: Caoimhín Kelleher
« Reply #440 on: Today at 02:25:44 am »
Quote from: rossipersempre on Yesterday at 09:22:57 pm
A certain new keeper at PSG would disagree with that. Serie A debut at 16.
Embarrassing.
Logged
Quote from: Juan Loco on October 29, 2011, 11:05:54 pm
David Platt has a face like a Michael Myers mask being stretched over a dinosaur egg.
Quote from: Hazell on November 26, 2011, 12:37:37 am
Aquilani is better than Pele, Maradona, Cruyff, Messi and Beckenbauer put together.

Offline rossipersempre

  • On the lookuyt for a new winger since 2007 BC. Prodigal, Son.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 16,590
  • Vær modig. Tag risici. Der er kun én værdig.
Re: Caoimhín Kelleher
« Reply #441 on: Today at 08:23:19 am »
Quote from: thekitkatshuffler on Today at 02:25:44 am
Embarrassing.
Patronisingly dismissive.

Yes, Donnarumma was a freak and clearly Im not suggesting Pitiluga is anywhere remotely near ready for the first XI just shy of 18. My point was that as a backup, under Alis guidance, its not ridiculous to suggest the kid could fill that No.3 spot. By all accounts hes ridiculously talented and his potential is the reason we paid a relatively big chunk of change (£2m?). If theres a need to have Adrian around, then pay as you play or a rolling 1 year contract at best. But hey, not my money  ::)

Anyway, thats my Adrian vent over  :-X Looking forward to seeing Kelleher in between the sticks from time to time. Talent and confidence. Will also be refreshing to not watch through my fingers held over my eyes.
Logged
Quote from: Sabu Pundit on February  8, 2009, 01:32:17 pm
My scouse, the often busted but seldom battered Mr Flabby Whore Alien. Who will not send in cottoned wool, bubbled rap, shiny sliver spaced blanket and sum beefy Bovril to keep it warm and safe and snag as bag in a rag? Oh Whore yours is a sweeter leftish peg

Online fucking appalled

  • Chief Suck Up. Feel his breath on your face.
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 42,313
  • Leicester season ticket holder
Re: Caoimhín Kelleher
« Reply #442 on: Today at 09:44:18 am »
Quote from: rossipersempre on Today at 08:23:19 am
Patronisingly dismissive.

Yes, Donnarumma was a freak and clearly Im not suggesting Pitiluga is anywhere remotely near ready for the first XI just shy of 18. My point was that as a backup, under Alis guidance, its not ridiculous to suggest the kid could fill that No.3 spot. By all accounts hes ridiculously talented and his potential is the reason we paid a relatively big chunk of change (£2m?). If theres a need to have Adrian around, then pay as you play or a rolling 1 year contract at best. But hey, not my money  ::)

Anyway, thats my Adrian vent over  :-X Looking forward to seeing Kelleher in between the sticks from time to time. Talent and confidence. Will also be refreshing to not watch through my fingers held over my eyes.

Why on earth would a 3rd choice goalkeeper accept a pay as you play contract? :D

This is probably one of those where, as much as people don't like the idea, you need to really just bow to the idea of Klopp knowing better than us. On the face of it, Adrian isn't particularly good and has cost us big games before. But as third choice he's not a particularly huge risk and he's obviously good to have around the team.
Logged
(On Naby Keita)

Quote from: Fordy on April  7, 2021, 08:56:33 am
He's had about 2 good games for us since he has been here.

Online Mighty_Red

  • Rojo Poderoso!
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 12,445
  • All hail the King...
    • Join the fight - SOS
Re: Caoimhín Kelleher
« Reply #443 on: Today at 09:53:31 am »
Keeping Adrian as a no3 is a little odd but I'd rather that than find us having to throw kids in midway through the season. Training is also important and having an experienced trainer is a big bonus when it goalkeeper group training sessions, inter-squad games, etc.

Anyway, I'm happy for Kelleher, he's progressing really well and hopefully he will be here for at least the next couple of years.
Logged
Some clubs were always destined for greatness...
Pages: 1 ... 7 8 9 10 11 [12]   Go Up
« previous next »
 