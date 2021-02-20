« previous next »
Quote from: aka_da_saus on February 20, 2021, 04:39:31 pm
He was named on bench Tuesday ?
Could of just of been making up the numbers
Bob
Quote from: CHOPPER on February 26, 2021, 07:37:18 pm
Bob
You wanna put Firmino in goal? I think he might pull the defenders away...
A month or more now and still no explanation Abit weird
Quote from: aka_da_saus on March 10, 2021, 07:20:12 pm
A month or more now and still no explanation Abit weird
He was training too close to our CBs. It's contagious.
Liverpool goalkeeper Caoimhin Kelleher could make his senior debut after being named in the Republic of Ireland's squad for March's World Cup qualifiers.

The Republic face Serbia and Luxembourg in their opening two qualifiers on 24 and 27 March.

Kenny's side then face Qatar in a friendly in Hungary on 30 March.

Cork native Kelleher has made five appearances for Liverpool this season while deputising for Alisson and featured 10 times under Kenny for the Republic Under-21s.

"Caoimhin has played 10 Under-21 internationals under me and he was brilliant, did very well," said Kenny, who is still awaiting his first win after replacing Mick McCarthy last April.

"He's played five games for Liverpool this year, two in the Champions League, so he's used to big games and it won't be an issue for him."

https://www.bbc.co.uk/sport/football/56436156
Quote from: Dudek savessssss.........! on March 18, 2021, 11:34:25 pm
Liverpool goalkeeper Caoimhin Kelleher could make his senior debut after being named in the Republic of Ireland's squad for March's World Cup qualifiers.

The Republic face Serbia and Luxembourg in their opening two qualifiers on 24 and 27 March.

Kenny's side then face Qatar in a friendly in Hungary on 30 March.

Cork native Kelleher has made five appearances for Liverpool this season while deputising for Alisson and featured 10 times under Kenny for the Republic Under-21s.

"Caoimhin has played 10 Under-21 internationals under me and he was brilliant, did very well," said Kenny, who is still awaiting his first win after replacing Mick McCarthy last April.

"He's played five games for Liverpool this year, two in the Champions League, so he's used to big games and it won't be an issue for him."

https://www.bbc.co.uk/sport/football/56436156

I thought he was injured 🤷‍♂️
Will that quieten down the Adrian panickers now?

Youd think Kelleher will get the domestic cup games and maybe a few others here and there as Alisson gets his little knocks. Hopefully thats a lot for him to keep learning his trade.
Great news.

Play him in all the cup games.

Well deserved and great news.

The only turd in the swimming pool of the press release is reading that Adrian was quietly given a new 2 year contract recently. What an absolute fucking waste of money.
Till 2026 Jimbo is saying.

https://twitter.com/JamesPearceLFC/status/1408026809816465408

Quote
Caoimhin Kelleher has committed his future to #LFC until the summer of 2026. No chance he will be loaned out next season.
Alisson also expected to sign new contract after the Copa America.
Quote from: rossipersempre on Today at 12:52:22 pm

The only turd in the swimming pool of the press release is reading that Adrian was quietly given a new 2 year contract recently. What an absolute fucking waste of money.

Not the best fishing Ive seen here to be honest.  You wont catch many.
Quote from: Samie on Today at 12:46:10 pm
Great news.

Play him in all the cup games.




Needs to playing more regularly at this stage of his progression imo
Good news, high hopes for him.
Quote from: rossipersempre on Today at 12:52:22 pm
Well deserved and great news.

The only turd in the swimming pool of the press release is reading that Adrian was quietly given a new 2 year contract recently. What an absolute fucking waste of money.

YNWA Adrián  ::) ;D

The consensus in the Adrián thread (particularly with James Pearce's clarification that Kelleher was now 2nd choice) seemed to be that his new contract was good business.  He played between a third and a quarter of the season in which we won the title and I suspect that 'the goalkeeping team' is an important one at any club.  Not sure who everyone else as got as 3rd pick.

Good news about Kelleher too - obviously hope he excels when given the opportunities that he no doubt will be given.
Quote from: rocco on Today at 01:06:00 pm
Needs to playing more regularly at this stage of his progression imo

I reckon he'll be with us for 2 more seasons and after that if he wants to leave I reckon we'll sell him.  He's going to be a very good keeper shame he has one of the world's best in Big Ali here though.
Quote from: Dim Glas on Today at 01:02:05 pm
Not the best fishing Ive seen here to be honest.  You wont catch many.

There are that many gobshites on here sticking the boot into LIVERPOOL players, its hard to tell who is fishing and who is deadly serious.
Quote from: Dim Glas on Today at 01:02:05 pm
Not the best fishing Ive seen here to be honest.  You wont catch many.

Caught me, but i think my post comes across in good faith rather than being too narky  ;)
Quote from: Samie on Today at 01:10:45 pm
I reckon he'll be with us for 2 more seasons and after that if he wants to leave I reckon we'll sell him.  He's going to be a very good keeper shame he has one of the world's best in Big Ali here though.

Think he needs  to be loaned out , since we kept Adrian as well
Quote from: rob1966 on Today at 01:14:39 pm
There are that many gobshites on here sticking the boot into LIVERPOOL players, its hard to tell who is fishing and who is deadly serious.

True!

Giving him the benefit.

Id like to think/hope most on RAWK, after a few had an initial strop, see the signing for what it is, a good team mate and a decent enough option for a 3rd choice who wont get many chances, like most of the bigger clubs like to try and have.

Pleased for Kelleher too, he has improved massively. When he got those first cup games, including that mad one vs Arsenal, I honestly had no clue how good hed become, as those where a real struggle for a young goalie.

But hes really matured and played some superb games last season.
Quote from: BIG DICK NICK on Today at 12:45:46 pm
Will that quieten down the Adrian panickers now?

Youd think Kelleher will get the domestic cup games and maybe a few others here and there as Alisson gets his little knocks. Hopefully thats a lot for him to keep learning his trade.

He only got the contract in case he played a blinder whilst on loan at Juventus
this news just might reinforce what joyce has been saying that he is now guaranteed 2nd choice behind Alisson.

or it is a case of protecting our investment and us loaning him out with adrian being 2nd choice for next season?

Kelleher must have being convinced of his future path with us before signing the contract surely.

Has looked fairly reliable in the games we've seen of him. His distribution and ability with his feet seemed quite good which was an area Adrian seemed to struggle with. Understandable really since Adrian has never generally played in teams that want to use the goalkeeper like we do.

Hopefully we can get a few rounds into the cups so he can be guaranteed a few games, Alisson does tend to get the odd small injury which should offer him a few extra chances too.

Quite happy with Adrian as third choice. Seems like they all get on so he's a good one to have for training and he'll only need to play in an emergency. Similar to the Sheffield United game last season when Kelleher was injured and Alisson was given time off, he filled in fine that night. Doubt either are on silly wages either.
Quote from: rocco on Today at 01:23:30 pm
Think he needs  to be loaned out , since we kept Adrian as well

He's our #2 now though., confirmed by all the reliable LFC journos.  Adrian is #3 aka the Manninger/Lonnergan role.
Quote from: Samie on Today at 12:46:10 pm
Great news.

Play him in all the cup games.



Looks like he is swimming in that shirt haha.
Quote from: Samie on Today at 02:54:04 pm
He's our #2 now though., confirmed by all the reliable LFC journos.  Adrian is #3 aka the Manninger/Lonnergan role.

Lonergan really lived the dream for a season didn't he.
Quote from: Dim Glas on Today at 01:02:05 pm
Not the best fishing Ive seen here to be honest.  You wont catch many.
Barking up the wrong tree. Im deadly serious.
Quote from: Dim Glas on Today at 01:25:34 pm
True!

Giving him the benefit.

Id like to think/hope most on RAWK, after a few had an initial strop, see the signing for what it is, a good team mate and a decent enough option for a 3rd choice who wont get many chances, like most of the bigger clubs like to try and have.

Pleased for Kelleher too, he has improved massively. When he got those first cup games, including that mad one vs Arsenal, I honestly had no clue how good hed become, as those where a real struggle for a young goalie.

But hes really matured and played some superb games last season.
What can I say, I hold grudges keeping him around as hes a good lad reeks of Moreno. The GK gang? Really? Im relieved hes No.3 now so will play very little but still, is that new contract really a good ROI? What about the Brazilian wonderkid and Alis protogé?

Back to the big Irishman in question, I was one of many crying out for Kelleher to be given a shot only to be met with too inexperienced brigade. Well he put that to bed in style last season, and the 5 year contract is an indicator of how highly hes valued.
The kid we bought from Brazil who we apparently see as Ali's long term successor is really too young mate. Give him a couple of seasons in the Under 18/23's at least.   ;D
Quote from: Samie on Today at 02:54:04 pm
He's our #2 now though., confirmed by all the reliable LFC journos.  Adrian is #3 aka the Manninger/Lonnergan role.

Sitting in the bench is wrong imo at this stage of his career
Quote from: rossipersempre on Today at 04:45:31 pm
What can I say, I hold grudges keeping him around as hes a good lad reeks of Moreno. The GK gang? Really? Im relieved hes No.3 now so will play very little but still, is that new contract really a good ROI? What about the Brazilian wonderkid and Alis protogé?

Back to the big Irishman in question, I was one of many crying out for Kelleher to be given a shot only to be met with too inexperienced brigade. Well he put that to bed in style last season, and the 5 year contract is an indicator of how highly hes valued.

Having a senior 3rd choice goalie is a popular choice these days, both form a training perspective and occasional need in a game and yes, from being a good team mate.

Im sure hes not on huge wages - so what does it matter to you?

Just such a weird thing to get upset about.

He did play a part in Liverpool winning their first league title in 30 years, thats what I choose to concentrate on.

I guess Jürgen Klopp and his team-mates have long forgotten the bad moments that all goalies go through, maybe one day you will too eh!
