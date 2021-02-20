Has looked fairly reliable in the games we've seen of him. His distribution and ability with his feet seemed quite good which was an area Adrian seemed to struggle with. Understandable really since Adrian has never generally played in teams that want to use the goalkeeper like we do.



Hopefully we can get a few rounds into the cups so he can be guaranteed a few games, Alisson does tend to get the odd small injury which should offer him a few extra chances too.



Quite happy with Adrian as third choice. Seems like they all get on so he's a good one to have for training and he'll only need to play in an emergency. Similar to the Sheffield United game last season when Kelleher was injured and Alisson was given time off, he filled in fine that night. Doubt either are on silly wages either.