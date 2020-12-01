« previous next »
Author Topic: Liverpool vs Ajax, 01 December 2020, 8:00 PM  (Read 396 times)

Liverpool vs Ajax, 01 December 2020, 8:00 PM
Liverpool vs Ajax, 01 December 2020, 8:00 PM


vs


at



European Cup Chronicles - Meeting of Historical Heavyweights

This is a meeting of two heavyweights of the European Cup/Champions League having won it 10 times between them. Liverpool had their successes under Paisley and Fagan in the 70s and 80s followed by more recent successes under Benitez and Klopp in the 21st century. Ajax won it thrice in the 70s and once in the 90s. Recently, Ajax have struggled to repeat their former successes, although they reached the semi-finals in the 2018-19 season.

Liverpool are considered one of the favourites for the current edition of the tournament, although multiple injuries this season may have caused a change of opinion among pundits and bookies will be well on their toes for the later stages of the tournament. Ajax are fighting with Atalanta and Liverpool for one of the Top 2 spots in the group and the group is nicely poised at the moment.

Group Table - Combinations and Possibilities

Liverpool are top of the table with 9 points. Ajax and Atalanta closely follow Liverpool with 7 points and Midtjylland are yet to open their account.
 
Liverpool need 1 win in their next 2 games to qualify for the Knockout stages.

Ajax need to beat Liverpool and either draw with Atalanta with a higher aggregate, or beat Atalanta or hope that Liverpool drop points against Midtjyland to qualify. Ajax can also lose to Liverpool and beat Atalanta to qualify for the Knockout stages.

Current Form - Wins, Draws, Losses and all that malarkey

Liverpool won 3 of their first 4 games in the group, with their latest game being a defeat to Atalanta, only their second Home defeat in Europe under Klopp. Ajax lost to Liverpool in the first game and drew with Atalanta, but came back into the qualification discussion with back to back wins against Midtjyland.

The last 5 games of both sides go like this (recent games first)
Liverpool - D L W D W
Ajax - W W W W W

Liverpool's form has been patchy, but that's no surprise due to the vast number of injuries suffered by Klopp's men. Liverpool are still 2nd in the Premier League and Ajax are sitting pretty at the top of Eredivisie.

Head to Head - Direct Meetings between the two sides

Liverpool have played Ajax for a grand total of 3 games so far, with both sides winning once and drawing the remaining game. The first two games were played in 1966, hence that's not much of an information in terms of how the game could go on Tuesday.
 
The more recent game was the first game of this CL campaign for both the sides, where Ajax were competent and threatening in their own way and Liverpool held firm to win by an own goal. Liverpool would like to win this game and put qualification to bed for once rather than doing it the usual Liverpool way and relying on the last game/moment.

Injuries and Suspensions - Who's been keeping the doctors busy?

Joe Gomez and Virgil Van Dijk are out for the foreseeable future. Trent Alexander-Arnold and James Milner also have injuries that could keep them out of Liverpool's defense. Naby Keita, Thiago and Xherdan Shaqiri are other concerns and could miss this game.

For Ajax, Mohammed Kudus is the only reported injury.

Predicted Lineup - 4-3-3, 4-2-3-1 - scribble them all

Alisson

Neco Williams
Rhys Williams
Joel Matip
Andy Robertson

Fabinho
Jordan Henderson

Mo Salah
Roberto Firmino
Diogo Jota
Sadio Mane

Time to discuss..
Re: Liverpool vs Ajax, 01 December 2020, 8:00 PM
We've had a horrible schedule lately with only 2 days recovery between games but we don't play until Sunday after this game and they are both home games. I can see Klopp going with his strongest 11 so Matip and Fabinho at the back and Gini and Henderson in midfield with Jones joining them if he wants a 4-3-3.
Re: Liverpool vs Ajax, 01 December 2020, 8:00 PM
Dropping points at Brighton makes the Wolves game topmost priority this week. This CL game is just a hefty bonus.

Alisson
Neco Matip Rhys Tsmikas
Hendo Fab Jones
Salah Bobby Mane
Re: Liverpool vs Ajax, 01 December 2020, 8:00 PM
Thanks for the write up.

Given we have 4 days of rest and recovery after this (what a luxury) I think well go as strong as possible. Fab to partner Matip at the back and the midfield 3 will probably be Hendo, Gini and Jones. We dont really have much of an option at RB, Neco has struggled but hopefully he keeps sticking at it and can show hes up for the battle. Will a draw be enough for us here? Hoping we get the job done nice and early then sub the big hitters off. Obviously, its Us, so we will probably need a last minute winner after being shafted by the ref and VAR.
Re: Liverpool vs Ajax, 01 December 2020, 8:00 PM
Back four will pretty much pick itself with Williams, Fabinho, Matip and Robertson, albeit Tsimikas could do with another go. Henderson, Wijnaldum and Jones in midfield and Mane, Salah and Firmino.
Re: Liverpool vs Ajax, 01 December 2020, 8:00 PM
Don't we progress with a draw?
Re: Liverpool vs Ajax, 01 December 2020, 8:00 PM
We need a point to progress mate.
Re: Liverpool vs Ajax, 01 December 2020, 8:00 PM
Hope we can come out and just blitz them like we know we can but feels this will be another slog. Which is a shame, but totally understandable, as it's another game against decent opposition that should be about 2 teams going at it and not being played at a lower pace, or with the League cup team out.
Re: Liverpool vs Ajax, 01 December 2020, 8:00 PM
Quote from: a treeless whopper on Today at 05:33:29 PM
Back four will pretty much pick itself with Williams, Fabinho, Matip and Robertson, albeit Tsimikas could do with another go. Henderson, Wijnaldum and Jones in midfield and Mane, Salah and Firmino.

I suspect thats the line up, except maybe Tsimikas instead of Williams.
Re: Liverpool vs Ajax, 01 December 2020, 8:00 PM
Tsimikas needs minutes to build up fitness, I'd like to see him playing on the right.
Re: Liverpool vs Ajax, 01 December 2020, 8:00 PM
Last time these two clubs met at Anfield there was almost a major disaster on the Kop. Two hundred or so fans were injured, many sent to hospital. That's a piece of history that's been carefully tucked away ever since.
Re: Liverpool vs Ajax, 01 December 2020, 8:00 PM
A draw will do, but I do hope we win just to get back to winning after the last two matches.

I think Fabinho goes back into midfield with Rhy's partnering Matip. Hendo and Fab with Jones, I just can't see Gini playing another game after having played the previous 3 without much of a break.

Mo,Bobby and Mane to start imo.



Bekcer

Kostas
Williams
Matip
Robertson

Fabinho
Henderson
Jones

Salah
Firmino
Mane
Re: Liverpool vs Ajax, 01 December 2020, 8:00 PM
Think it'll be full strength here with the rest afterwards being almost a full holiday!

Becker

Williams
Fabinho
Matip
Robertson

Wijnaldum
Henderson

Jota
Mane
Firmino
Salah

Just have a feeling we'll throw the big four up front. Mad this is tomorrow!
Re: Liverpool vs Ajax, 01 December 2020, 8:00 PM
got to win this game

we need some good news - as long as BT Sport doesn't broadcast i............oh shit!

Re: Liverpool vs Ajax, 01 December 2020, 8:00 PM
Thanks for the OP, I know that a significant amount of time can go into the match day posts.

A couple of comments. I dont want to see our front 4 starting.......I just think it leads us wide open to the counter. Rest Mane as he has looked tired.

Im glad Henderson is back and he and Fabinho plus, say Gini, will be a strong midfield.

We need to get the point we need to take this seriously as Ajax are in form. If we dont put 100% effort in then I can see Ajax sneaking a win.
