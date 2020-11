I want a home drawer against Marine. Seen photo’s before of their goalie going the offy after the game in his kit to get the ale in and take it back to the ground for the players to have a bevvy. Fuckin class that. 😀 it’s a nap we’ll get Chelsea or Yernited away while City get Marine or Chorley at home. In fact I wouldn’t be surprised if whichever one City get then the other one gets a bye to the next round so that City can get them then. They’ll then get Burton at home in the 5th round, 6th round and semi final.