« previous next »
Pages: [1]   Go Down

Author Topic: FA Cup 3rd round draw  (Read 1015 times)

Offline sinnermichael

  • I copy other people's photoshops and twitter posts and texts and pretend they're mine.
  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 23,431
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
FA Cup 3rd round draw
« on: Yesterday at 09:13:19 PM »
The draw takes place tomorrow night on BBC2. Who do we want then?

Really, we just want any lower league team so we can put the kids out. I doubt Klopp really gives a damn in this season of all seasons.

The reality is we're drawing a Premier League team away from home whilst Man City draw Chorley at home.

1 AFC Bournemouth
2 Arsenal
3 Aston Villa
4 Barnsley
5 Birmingham City
6 Blackburn Rovers
7 Brentford
8 Brighton & Hove Albion
9 Bristol City
10 Burnley
11 Cardiff City
12 Chelsea
13 Coventry City
14 Crystal Palace
15 Derby County
16 Everton
17 Fulham
18 Huddersfield Town
19 Leeds United
20 Leicester City
21 Liverpool
22 Luton Town
23 Manchester City
24 Manchester United
25 Middlesbrough
26 Millwall
27 Newcastle United
28 Norwich City
29 Nottingham Forest
30 Preston North End
31 Queens Park Rangers
32 Reading
33 Rotherham United
34 Sheffield United
35 Sheffield Wednesday
36 Southampton
37 Stoke City
38 Swansea City
39 Tottenham Hotspur
40 Watford
41 West Bromwich Albion
42 West Ham United
43 Wolverhampton Wanderers
44 Wycombe Wanderers
45 Stevenage
46 Blackpool
47 Tranmere Rovers
48 Crawley Town
49 Stockport County
50 Plymouth Argyle
51 Portsmouth
52 Cheltenham Town
53 Chorley
54 Morecambe
55 Shrewsbury Town
56 Mansfield Town
57 Newport County
58 Marine
59 Exeter City
60 Canvey Island or Boreham Wood
61 Doncaster Rovers
62 Milton Keynes Dons
63 Bristol Rovers
64 Oldham Athletic
Logged

Offline ConqueredAllOfEurope

  • Shit, just realised I can have a custom title...
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 1,678
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: FA Cup 3rd round draw
« Reply #1 on: Yesterday at 09:18:10 PM »
Surely we use the FA Cup to give our 1st team a potential 6/7 day rest?
Logged
"We have to change from doubter to believer... now"

Offline CHOPPER

  • Bad Tranny with a Chopper. Hello John gotta new Mitre? I'm Jim Davidson in disguise. Undercover Cop (Grammar Division). Does Louis Spence. Well. A giga-c*nt worth of nothing in particular. Hodgson apologist. Astronomical cock.
  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 50,360
  • Super Title: Not Arsed
Re: FA Cup 3rd round draw
« Reply #2 on: Yesterday at 09:18:16 PM »
Everton, home or away. Impose more misery on the sad twats, then fluff our lines in the next round, as per.
Logged
Quote from: Saul Goodman on February 10, 2013, 09:26:15 PM
@ Veinticinco de Mayo The way you talk to other users on this forum is something you should be ashamed of as someone who is suppose to be representing the site.
Martin Kenneth Wild - Part of a family

Offline OOS

  • Jordan Henderson fanclub member #4
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 5,104
Re: FA Cup 3rd round draw
« Reply #3 on: Yesterday at 09:18:19 PM »
Hope we get Marine.
Logged
"I think the most important thing about music is the sense of escape." - Thom Yorke

Offline dudleyred

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 9,848
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: FA Cup 3rd round draw
« Reply #4 on: Yesterday at 09:24:55 PM »
Chorley at home please
Logged

Offline FlashingBlade

  • Organised a piss up in a brewery. Ended up in his pants with a KFC bucket. Future MP. Eats only Fish Heads and Tails. Can't spell 'DOMUM'. Now has no balls.
  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 7,559
Re: FA Cup 3rd round draw
« Reply #5 on: Yesterday at 09:25:05 PM »
Marine..gotta be Marine..away!!
Logged

Offline redgriffin73

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 24,991
  • Thanks for everything Rafa. Nunca Caminarás Solo.
Re: FA Cup 3rd round draw
« Reply #6 on: Yesterday at 09:26:37 PM »
Marine or Chorley would be great. It'll be Everton or Man Utd.
Logged
Rafa Benitez: "I'll always keep in my heart the good times I've had here, the strong and loyal support of the fans in the tough times and the love from Liverpool. I have no words to thank you enough for all these years and I am very proud to say that I was your manager. Thank you so much once more and always remember: You'll never walk alone."

Offline redgriffin73

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 24,991
  • Thanks for everything Rafa. Nunca Caminarás Solo.
Re: FA Cup 3rd round draw
« Reply #7 on: Yesterday at 09:28:04 PM »
Btw it's on BBC1 not 2 I think.
Logged
Rafa Benitez: "I'll always keep in my heart the good times I've had here, the strong and loyal support of the fans in the tough times and the love from Liverpool. I have no words to thank you enough for all these years and I am very proud to say that I was your manager. Thank you so much once more and always remember: You'll never walk alone."

Offline DelTrotter

  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 5,303
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: FA Cup 3rd round draw
« Reply #8 on: Yesterday at 09:28:33 PM »
Someone really bad please so we can play kids and still go through easy. Be stunned if it's not one of Utd, Chelsea, Leicester or Spurs though. At least we won't get City, that's a plus.
Logged

Offline dudleyred

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 9,848
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: FA Cup 3rd round draw
« Reply #9 on: Yesterday at 09:28:50 PM »
Quote from: redgriffin73 on Yesterday at 09:28:04 PM
Btw it's on BBC1 not 2 I think.

Oh god

The one show ?!?
Logged

Offline redgriffin73

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 24,991
  • Thanks for everything Rafa. Nunca Caminarás Solo.
Re: FA Cup 3rd round draw
« Reply #10 on: Yesterday at 09:30:26 PM »
Quote from: dudleyred on Yesterday at 09:28:50 PM
Oh god

The one show ?!?
Before it thankfully!
Logged
Rafa Benitez: "I'll always keep in my heart the good times I've had here, the strong and loyal support of the fans in the tough times and the love from Liverpool. I have no words to thank you enough for all these years and I am very proud to say that I was your manager. Thank you so much once more and always remember: You'll never walk alone."

Offline Andy-oh-six

  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 3,435
  • Mr Susan in 'the world of mirrors'...
Re: FA Cup 3rd round draw
« Reply #11 on: Yesterday at 09:30:29 PM »
Will have to play the kids whoever we draw.
Logged
Internet terrorist

Offline Bangin Them In

  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 7,737
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: FA Cup 3rd round draw
« Reply #12 on: Yesterday at 09:31:21 PM »
This still being played ?

Play the Under 21 team, the whole team
Logged
A win for the Liverpool country

Offline slaphead

  • Nothing up top.
  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 4,595
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: FA Cup 3rd round draw
« Reply #13 on: Yesterday at 09:31:52 PM »
As long as Jermaine Jenas doesn't pop up and do the draw I'll take anyone. Fucker is everywhere else
Logged

Offline Caligula?

  • Mr Negativity here, Im worried about... Everything. In no danger of saying anything positive about anyone or anything any time soon.....
  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 22,337
  • SPQR
Re: FA Cup 3rd round draw
« Reply #14 on: Yesterday at 09:38:33 PM »
Marine, whoever the fuck they are, at Anfield  ;D
Logged

Offline kezzy

  • Anny Roader
  • ****
  • Posts: 252
Re: FA Cup 3rd round draw
« Reply #15 on: Yesterday at 10:00:14 PM »
I want a home drawer against Marine.  Seen photos before of their goalie going the offy after the game in his kit to get the ale in and take it back to the ground for the players to have a bevvy.   Fuckin class that.  😀 its a nap well get Chelsea or Yernited away while City get Marine or Chorley at home.  In fact I wouldnt be surprised if whichever one City get then the other one gets a bye to the next round so that City can get them then.  Theyll then get Burton at home in the 5th round, 6th round and semi final. 
« Last Edit: Yesterday at 10:02:54 PM by kezzy »
Logged

Offline Brain Potter

  • Likes to listen through the walls....Auralist Extrodinaire!
  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 1,419
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: FA Cup 3rd round draw
« Reply #16 on: Yesterday at 10:11:06 PM »
Marine or Chorley.
Logged

Offline buttersstotch

  • Kopite
  • *****
  • Posts: 582
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: FA Cup 3rd round draw
« Reply #17 on: Yesterday at 10:12:32 PM »
Don't mind who we get, but would like a home draw.

Can't see anyway we don't play a patched up team/U23s for this one. January is absolutely brutal for fixtures, I'm deffo sure we play the U23s with a few Origi, Kostas, Minamino etc. getting a game.
Logged

Offline Suareznumber7

  • Gullible. Lost in the modern world, thinks all tweets are true.
  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 8,677
Re: FA Cup 3rd round draw
« Reply #18 on: Yesterday at 10:25:57 PM »
Quote from: buttersstotch on Yesterday at 10:12:32 PM
Don't mind who we get, but would like a home draw.

Can't see anyway we don't play a patched up team/U23s for this one. January is absolutely brutal for fixtures, I'm deffo sure we play the U23s with a few Origi, Kostas, Minamino etc. getting a game.

We'll be playing the kids, no doubt.  Can't see Klopp sending out any senior players unless they desperately need a game. 
Logged

Offline deFacto please, you bastards

  • farKnow
  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 31,362
Re: FA Cup 3rd round draw
« Reply #19 on: Yesterday at 10:26:36 PM »
Send the U8s
Logged

Offline John C

  • "...It matters a bit...."
  • RAWK Staff
  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 35,086
Re: FA Cup 3rd round draw
« Reply #20 on: Yesterday at 11:02:43 PM »
This is exciting. Can't be arsed going 30 years without winning the FA Cup so a clean 15 years will do nicely. This would be another special one to see Jurgen hold and smile at.

It would be boss for Jurgen this trophy even if he doesn't quite know it yet.
Logged

Offline Reeves

  • Back from the dead. Bit simples.
  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 5,687
  • "THE DISTANCE BETWEEN INSANITY AND GENIUS.........
    • RAWK
Re: FA Cup 3rd round draw
« Reply #21 on: Yesterday at 11:11:27 PM »
I hope we put out a reserve / youth team all competition. Cant afford anything else this season
Logged
..........IS MEASURED ONLY BY SUCCESS"

RAWK - HJC Champions 2003
Former RAWK Scribe 2002 - 2004

Online farawayred

  • Whizz For Atomms. Nucular boffin. A Mars A Day Helps Him Work, Rest And Play
  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 19,745
  • Oh yes, I'm a believer!
Re: FA Cup 3rd round draw
« Reply #22 on: Today at 03:23:50 AM »
Quote from: Reeves on Yesterday at 11:11:27 PM
I hope we put out a reserve / youth team all competition. Cant afford anything else this season
By that logic, we can only afford the U18 team as the U21 would be needed for the PL campaign. And we'll still eliminate City... :)
Logged
Cruyff: "Victory is not enough, there also needs to be beautiful football."

Online farawayred

  • Whizz For Atomms. Nucular boffin. A Mars A Day Helps Him Work, Rest And Play
  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 19,745
  • Oh yes, I'm a believer!
Re: FA Cup 3rd round draw
« Reply #23 on: Today at 03:47:39 AM »
Quote from: deFacto please, you bastards on Yesterday at 10:26:36 PM
Send the U8s
For a moment, I thought you missed a "1". But then I realized, you are absolutely right!  ;D
Logged
Cruyff: "Victory is not enough, there also needs to be beautiful football."

Offline GreatEx

  • pectations. might be a cunt but isn't a capitalist cunt. Blissfully ignorant.
  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 5,280
Re: FA Cup 3rd round draw
« Reply #24 on: Today at 04:58:12 AM »
Quote from: deFacto please, you bastards on Yesterday at 10:26:36 PM
Send the U8s

nah, they'd just pick up 15-year injuries. Have we got any cardboard cut-outs left from the 'Rona crowd?
Logged
Pages: [1]   Go Up
« previous next »
 