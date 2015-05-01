Needed a day to calm down after that.



I thought we did ok considering the time between games and the almost impossible balancing act that gives Klopp in terms of remaining competitive and protecting players. Even with him taking care - Mane, Henderson, Matip, the Mo sub, and decisions to play Neco and Minamino - we still lost Milner to a muscle injury because we're just very short on available, fit footballers.



Right up until the Jota goal I was confident we were going to nick one. Right up until the Mane disallowed goal I fancied us to nick a second. After that, alongside the Salah offside, I just had this feeling that Brighton were going to get one. I think if we all took the red-tinted glasses off it's not outrageous to say that they were good value for a point. Said it pre-match, they're a decent little side and they caused us issues.



The penalty was one I'd have been screaming for if had been for us. No issues with that - I was just hoping we'd get away with it. The Mane offside isn't an issue at all. The Mo one... well, it's shite, but again, it's not as bad as some (Mane/Everton) (Bobby/Villa) I've seen prevent us a goal.



Feel sorry for both Neco and Taki. Neco because he's just such an obvious young kid having to play because of injuries elsewhere in the squad. If Trent, Gomez, Keita, Ox, Thiago were fit, he wouldn't be starting that game as either Trent/Gomez would be or Milner wouldn't have had to play all three games this week and could have been brought in for this one only. He's clearly still learning the game defensively and lacks the technique and quality that even Gomez would bring, let alone Milner or Trent. Minamino I'm still hopeful will develop into a decent squad player for us, but I think his issue is finding a suitable role in the team and, probably more importantly, rhythm and sharpness.



At our best we're a ruthless team, but there are still games and moments where we fail to use really presentable opportunities. I really think both Jota & Salah should be doing better inside the first 4/5 minutes . Jota should probably carry the ball a bit further and get a shot off, or execute the attempted pass better. Mo really could be taking an extra touch, or a slightly more composed finish. They're both fantastic players - don't misunderstand me - but a goal that early completely changes the game. Jota in the end scores a really good goal after really good play between Robbo and Mo.



Like above, I thought we did ok considering 3 of our back 4 have barely played competitive football in those positions at this level. That our midfield 2 (or 3 if count Taki) has a ridiculous number of minutes in their legs (Gini/Milner) or is lacking rhythm/familiarity (Taki). With the reduced quality of the balls coming into midfield from 50% of our defence - Neco/Phillips - that's sure to then stunt our play further up the pitch. Phillips was winning thundering headers and being no-nonsense with the ball (which is fine) but it reduces a lot of our forwards game to chasing balls. It asks a lot of the midfield to then properly press and support the fight for second balls when they've played as much footy as they have recently.



The Henderson/Neco sub changed the game again demonstrating a) how important and excellent Henderson is to any idiots that are still to see it and b) the importance of good passing/distribution from our full-back areas.



At full-time the monkey in my head was of course full-blown - "they're out to get us, blah blah blah" but my rational self doesn't believe that for a second. I just think we're struggling for consistent excellence because of the seasons intensity and our injury issues (which are naturally snowballing now) and VAR will call things to the smallest of details (the same for every club).



I love Klopp, I love the stand he's taking, I think he's completely right to have done so and I think his arguments are solid. I completely believe him when he says that it's not a purely Liverpool based motivation. I do think it's time to stop though, at least in the form of pre/post match interviews and press-conferences. It's an argument he's never going to win with the broadcasters - they will of course either fail to show his arguments (the snakey fucks at Sky) or show them (BT) and then have the final words, unchallenged, with their post-match segments. If we as a supporter base completely agree with him, then the simple answer is to cancel the BT subscription, write to them as a collective saying we won't pay/watch whilst they schedule us at 12:30 on a Saturday following a Wednesday night game, and that we support our Manager. Fully expect all that to be contested and disagreed with, and I could be swayed as it's not a perfectly thought out argument/position but rather a gut feeling.



Anyway. I think the aim of this season for us is stay as close as possible to the top of the league through December & Jan, qualify in the CL on tuesday (so as to rest vs Midjytlhkjdshfkasfoios) and do our utmost to keep who we have fit, fit and bring back the others in as good as condition as possible for a sustained challenge from Feb onwards. I think the manager is doing a fucking fantastic job doing this within the current circumstances.