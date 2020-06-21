« previous next »
PL: Brighton 1 vs 1 Liverpool Jota 59 Gross 90 +3 pen

Re: PL: Brighton 1 vs 1 Liverpool Jota 59 Gross 90 +3 pen
A lot of outrage today. I think in large part its down to the injury situation making life tough for us and fans not handling it well. Were in a real scrap at the top and that wasnt the case last season. Im in the same boat. Its exasperating. Weve barely even seen Thiago.

Some fans are also blowing the referee performance way out of proportion. This was just a scrappy away day. A poor performance that we often get away with, but today didnt.

The issue with the fixtures is legitimate. Klopp is right to draw attention to it. Of course it will go over the heads of your average football meathead, but its a shame so few journalists have shown understanding. Im not watching the BT interview. They want clicks and views, not nuance. Winding Klopp up achieves that. If you dont think the interviewer wasnt instructed to do so then youre incredibly naive.

In terms of the officials I thought a Brighton defender should have been booked for obstructing Jota, but thats about the only fault I can pick in the refereeing today.

Offsides like Salahs get given frequently with VAR. Teams had them ruled out last season. We just dont care when its not happening to our team. At most youll roll your eyes and then forget it ever happened. When its your own team though you stew on it for weeks, its like it was scripted against you.

The Mane offside was clearly the right decision.

The Welbeck penalty was also the right decision. Robertson kicked his foot with the power he intended to clear the ball with. Welbeck then went down like hed been shot, in order to draw the referees attention. If he doesnt do that it doesnt get given. Guess who else acts that way? Salah and just about any other savvy forward. If a legitimate foul takes place, why should the forward try and hide it? You could argue that Salah gets worse treatment in the media and I would totally agree. They never call out English players on this.

Goodison was injustice on a farcical level. Today was just football in the VAR era.

I can't speak for anyone else, but although I find the injuries so frustrating, it's not that which has annoyed me so much. Well, the VVD and Thiago injuries aside, that is. They were assaults.

For me, it's the seemingly endless stream of monumental errors by VAR and the officials on the field. Football is a tough sport, and here we have a fantastic but depleted side just now who are putting in so much mental and physical energy. We have a manager juggling so many balls in the air and doing a damn fine job of it too. But we also have a system of officiating in place that undermines just about everything. Players are pulling their guts out in games, only to see some buffoon sat in an office miles away splitting hairs under a microscope in order to undo the hard work. Although I'm talking from the LFC and my own perspective here, it must be soul-destroying across the board for players, managers and fans right across the league too. It just seems like the system is about sucking every ounce of joy out of the game now.

We'll have to agree to disagree on some of the decisions today. To be honest, if Salah's goal is offside and their equaliser really was a penalty, then the sport is dead.
Re: PL: Brighton 1 vs 1 Liverpool Jota 59 Gross 90 +3 pen
Yeah I can handle the injuries, and S youre honestly about the last poster to be trying to talk for a whole fanbase.
Re: PL: Brighton 1 vs 1 Liverpool Jota '59 Gross 90 +3 pen
Well it's an excellent point. It won't be until someone gets hurt during an offside run which could have been prevented if they we're told to put a flag up early that they'll become relevant again. I'm certain that's another rule footballers hate. Footballers need to speak out more about how rules are 'invented'.

Robbo already said basically what you've said here in a Tweet earlier
Re: PL: Brighton 1 vs 1 Liverpool Jota 59 Gross 90 +3 pen
It's a strange one for me. I've had things to do, so also had time to stand back a little and let the dust settle before posting. What struck me earlier was the feelings that spontaneously came up for me. Feelings I'd not really expected. I suddenly became aware that I'd actually reached a tipping point with football. I first went to Anfield in 1971 and, like so many of us, have seen so many highs and lows. Triumphs and horrific tragedies too. I think I've felt every human emotion possible to feel in my years watching Liverpool.

Like the rest of us, I've seen the game taken away from the people, repackaged then sold back to us at a premium price. I know many walked away back then, but most stuck with it, despite all its faults. When it's in your blood, it's in your blood. I find the 'product' is a sham these days, but LFC and Klopp kept me in the game. Today, I realised that even that is possibly not strong enough to keep me interested now.

Why do I feel like this all of a sudden? Well I think it's been creeping up on me for quite some time, but it was still a bit of a surprise when the words ''I think I'm done with this now'' entered my head. Often, it's not always the major things that cause a structure to fail. Like the camel's back, all it takes is that final straw. Sadly, I think this season is shaping up to be my final straw. VAR and the sheer incompetence of the officials in this country is killing the game stone dead. The inconsistencies are so stark that it boggles even the most rational of minds.

We have career-threatening challenges ignored one week, yet innocuous challenges heavily punished the next. In one game stonewall penalties are ignored whilst in another a blatant dive results in a game changing penalty given. 'Offsides' the width of a human hair are forensically examined and perfectly good goals are ruled out. You cannot celebrate anymore because you are awaiting the inevitable ''VAR are looking at this...'' to rule the goal out. It seems Liverpool have to score three or four goals in order for one or two to stand these days. Every single game in the league seem to see horrendous decisions by VAR and the clown officiating in the middle.

We see week in, week out, VAR protecting referees rather than making the correct decision. We now see the utter farce of the ref being called to the VAR screen after being called to have a look. The decision has pretty much been made by the VAR operator at that point, and all the ref does then is back him up. The walk to the screen is academic. It's just more pantomime and theatre for the cameras from Hollywood officials.

Today, well come on, that Salah goal was perfectly fine. The 'penalty' for Brighton in injury time was an absolute joke. If this is modern football, then I think it might just be time for me to say goodbye to it. When virtually every single game sees the topic of conversation being about referees and VAR rather than some great play, a wonderful piece of skill or a great goal etc, then something is seriously wrong. Sadly, the people running the game are completely free from accountability. Seemingly, they answer to no one and make it up as they go along. They don't seem to care about the game at all anymore, so why should I?

Sadly, the officials on the pitch and those operating VAR seem to think the game is all about them these days. It seems that it's they who are the stars of the show now. We seem to have officials with bigger egos than the players on the pitch. It's not just them either. Players are being hammered into the ground. At the top level the players are highly tuned athletes. They are the human equivalents of Ferraris, so need to be treated with as much care if we want them to perform. Unfortunately, suits sat in TV offices think they are biologic machines that you just turn on and off on demand. Well, they aren't, and they will succumb to breakdown when abused and pushed beyond tolerances.

To be honest, I think I've always pretty much written this season off. It's got ''car crash'' written all over it, and I mean in the wider context, not specifically the LFC context. The circumstances in the wider world and in the game itself are all over the place. This feels, to me, like it was always going to be a complete freak of a season without any stability whatsoever. Planning is all over the place and virtually every game throws up yet another injury and yet another challenge. Problem is, we're only in November, and have an entire winter to negotiate too. It seems that those who covet the golden eggs are killing the goose that lays them, and doing so without a care in the world.

Maybe this just caught me on a bad day, or maybe I have finally reached my tipping point and walk away from it all and invest my emotions into something more productive. 

Bravo. I think you speak for many of us. How did it come to this? VAR has been implemented in the worst way imaginable. It could not be worse. How the have they made such a fucking mess of it?
Re: PL: Brighton 1 vs 1 Liverpool Jota 59 Gross 90 +3 pen
Just bin VAR! In my opinion the decisions were all correct in the VAR era, which is the problem.


Football wasn't perfect before it but it was a damm sight better than this.


We want OUR game back.
Re: PL: Brighton 1 vs 1 Liverpool Jota 59 Gross 90 +3 pen
Our Andy Robertson? Good stuff. I'm not a twitter person mate :)
There was an example in the Everton game also, it's fucking ridiculous. Keepers flying out bravely to prevent a goal or a sprint causing a hamstring when it just needs a flag to go up.
Re: PL: Brighton 1 vs 1 Liverpool Jota 59 Gross 90 +3 pen
For the sake of reducing everyones blood pressure and instilling a sense of normality, Id like to inform you all that Everton have just lost at home to Leeds.
And
Re: PL: Brighton 1 vs 1 Liverpool Jota 59 Gross 90 +3 pen
I wonder, if the stadiums were full, would the ref had the bollocks to make those kinds of decisions in front of 50,000+ people jeering and booing and hurling abuse?
Re: PL: Brighton 1 vs 1 Liverpool Jota 59 Gross 90 +3 pen
It's so sad. They are absolutely killing the game.

I'll probably come back fighting again tomorrow, but at the moment I feel that us football fans are being taken for a ride and the game we love has been hijacked by idiots for their own ends.

I don't think I've ever seen an industry so riddled with incompetence and where those running it all have absolutely no accountability whatsoever.

It's killing me. How can they make these howlers week after week and then just carry on the week after? Coote should have been fired after that Everton game. It was gross misconduct to miss that Pickford challenge. He should never ref again. He clearly didn't know the fucking rules of the game he was supposed to officiating.
Re: PL: Brighton 1 vs 1 Liverpool Jota 59 Gross 90 +3 pen
It's so sad. They are absolutely killing the game.

I'll probably come back fighting again tomorrow, but at the moment I feel that us football fans are being taken for a ride and the game we love has been hijacked by idiots for their own ends.

I don't think I've ever seen an industry so riddled with incompetence and where those running it all have absolutely no accountability whatsoever.
The game seems to be a mirror of the world's governments at the moment. Take what's going on with the game and apply it everywhere else. Fucking depressing state of affairs.
Re: PL: Brighton 1 vs 1 Liverpool Jota 59 Gross 90 +3 pen
To be honest, if Salah's goal is offside and their equaliser really was a penalty, then the sport is dead.
Not disagreeing with this statement, just saying that its the same for every team. Some are acting like its all scripted against us. If youve watched PL games regularly over the last year or so, youll see it happen to every team. Our biases just dont dwell on those games.

I wont disagree with anyone who wants rid of VAR. I take issue with the idea that its all against us. That seems a little paranoid.
Re: PL: Brighton 1 vs 1 Liverpool Jota 59 Gross 90 +3 pen
Yeah I can handle the injuries, and S youre honestly about the last poster to be trying to talk for a whole fanbase.
Not that the logic of this claim makes any sense, but Im not trying to talk for an entire fanbase.

Ive noticed a lot of outrage on here today and I was just trying to rationalise why that might be.
Re: PL: Brighton 1 vs 1 Liverpool Jota 59 Gross 90 +3 pen
Don't start normalising perfomances like that. It was inept and needs to be called out.
Re: PL: Brighton 1 vs 1 Liverpool Jota 59 Gross 90 +3 pen
The one from this season? Yes it was a penalty for sure. We were getting beat at the time, 2-0 I think, not that it should have mattered.

Everything we've won in the past couple of years hasn't been aided by VAR, it's been in spite of it.

Only 1-0 at the time there 4th goal was offside as well add in the 3 ridiculous deflections you get a crazy score line.     
Re: PL: Brighton 1 vs 1 Liverpool Jota 59 Gross 90 +3 pen
I wonder, if the stadiums were full, would the ref had the bollocks to make those kinds of decisions in front of 50,000+ people jeering and booing and hurling abuse?
Although it wouldnt have helped us either today or at Goodison, this definitely plays a part.
Re: PL: Brighton 1 vs 1 Liverpool Jota 59 Gross 90 +3 pen
With respect to VAR there's nothing wrong with the actual tech, it's just that it is in the hands of a bunch of stupid people (who we didn't trust to do the job in the first place) and thus it is spoiling the game by focussing on these silly, marginal calls that just disrupt the spectacle.

Not wrong per se but the tech doesnt allow the specificity that the PL is aiming for. They have said offside is black/white and objective. This is lately true. But the technology cant offer that completely (because the pass occur in between frames, and the lines are drawn semi manually). See here for an explanation  https://www.espn.com/soccer/fifa-world-cup/story/4237186/fifas-semi-automated-offside-var-tech-to-go-into-development-in-2021

Also, the rules are clearly being applied differently from one moment to another. Clear and obvious error for example. They just arent operating on any clear guidelines. And yes, the officials are mostly the problem. Put an imperfect solution in the hands of incompetent people and things will get worse, not better. Thats the state of VAR at the moment
Re: PL: Brighton 1 vs 1 Liverpool Jota 59 Gross 90 +3 pen
Do people think the penalty was similar to the Mo one against West Ham ?
Re: PL: Brighton 1 vs 1 Liverpool Jota 59 Gross 90 +3 pen
The game has come to a crossroads when lifelong fanatics can't get excited by watching the best team we've had at Anfield for a generation because all the joy has been sucked out of it by dreadful rules and implementation of VAR, which was intended to eradicate clear and obvious errors by a rather mediocre bunch of officials, and the lack of atmosphere caused by the pandemic. Whilst we may well see the light at the end of the tunnel for the latter issue, we need to see VAR reduced in scope dramatically or simply scrapped altogether. We want to see players running through on goal, scoring, and turning to the exultant crowd. Not players getting into the box and trying to make slight contact to win a free shot at goal for their team.

I, for one, would probably be done with footie altogether if not for Klopp and his boys, so I hope we can get things back to some sort of normality, but I do doubt that will happen. I have also stopped watching PL games live. What is the point of watching a game with no joy at a time when we can at least be doing something useful before the long dark night? I can watch this week's VAR fuck-ups in my leisure when the lady folks are watching Strictly, which actually has more integrity than the footie right now.  :no
Re: PL: Brighton 1 vs 1 Liverpool Jota 59 Gross 90 +3 pen
Agree with what our players are saying. They're sick to the back teeth of being screwed over by the officials.

The whole BT argument detracts from that.
Re: PL: Brighton 1 vs 1 Liverpool Jota 59 Gross 90 +3 pen
I dont to turn this into a VAR debate but weve lost the reason why the offside rule came in. It was to stop a player camping in the opposition penalty area and the team booting the ball up to him. It was also to stop a player gaining an unfair advantage by starting a yard ahead of the defender.

When you are an attacker it is very hard to accurately time your run even if you can see the defenders. You try to stay level or time your run. You are human and you cannot judge this to the cm which VAR is now trying to do. Anyone who has played the game at a reasonable level knows what offside is and when the player is gaining an advantage. Being 1 cm offside (as judged by a still frame) is not what the rule was brought in for. An armpit being offside by a cm is nonsense.

Also I am at a loss to understand how VAR picks the part of the body for the attacker and defender and then extends this down to the pitch level to draw a line. I fail to see how this is accurate to a cm or so without an overhead camera. If the VAR official cannot clearly see an offside from the still photo then I see no reason to start arsing around with hairlines that are an opinion. In fact, the linesman will often have a better idea of whether the player is offside as they tend to stand level with the player who is furthest forward.

So stop this nonsense of drawing other than ones that help VAR to visually check.

They get this much better in rugby and they certainly dont use margins of cm to determine when a pass is forward or if the player is offside........the TMO uses judgement and works with the referee and not against him.
Re: PL: Brighton 1 vs 1 Liverpool Jota 59 Gross 90 +3 pen
Like everyone else Im pissed off with how VAR is ruining the game but at the same time our passing and ball retention for the last 20 mins was as poor as its ever been under Klopp which was just inviting them into our box.
Re: PL: Brighton 1 vs 1 Liverpool Jota 59 Gross 90 +3 pen
Not that the logic of this claim makes any sense, but Im not trying to talk for an entire fanbase.

Ive noticed a lot of outrage on here today and I was just trying to rationalise why that might be.
It's happening to us every time we play in the league, almost. Most other teams might get one dodgy decision once every few games. It's happening to us too often and too consistently. We should be top of the league and four points clear of Spurs. VAR has literally cost us 4 points already.
Re: PL: Brighton 1 vs 1 Liverpool Jota 59 Gross 90 +3 pen
Wouldn't have a problem with the pen being given if two pens for similar incidents last Saturday weren't overturned after initially being given.

That sums up VAR, it's getting involved too often and as a byproduct making the game more inconsistent as a result, when it's supposed to be doing the opposite, and in this country it's being led by a gang of idiots who are so influenced by pulic outcries they're flip flopping with certain types of decisions every fortnight.

Manè offside today is the one of the three where you might really need VAR to intervene, but even with that one the linesman puts his flag up 95 times out of 100 without VAR.

VAR aside we probably didn't deserve to win today, I'm finding Klopp's selections hard to get on board with at times, league has to take priority for me.
Re: PL: Brighton 1 vs 1 Liverpool Jota 59 Gross 90 +3 pen
Not disagreeing with this statement, just saying that its the same for every team. Some are acting like its all scripted against us. If youve watched PL games regularly over the last year or so, youll see it happen to every team. Our biases just dont dwell on those games.

I wont disagree with anyone who wants rid of VAR. I take issue with the idea that its all against us. That seems a little paranoid.

I agree and the same principle applies to the muppets who think that VAR went with us last season; yet these people didnt watch many of our matches.
Re: PL: Brighton 1 vs 1 Liverpool Jota 59 Gross 90 +3 pen
It's happening to us every time we play in the league, almost. Most other teams might get one dodgy decision once every few games. It's happening to us too often and too consistently. We should be top of the league and four points clear of Spurs. VAR has literally cost us 4 points already.

Two VAR howlers in each game as well. Result taken from us not once, but twice in each.
Re: PL: Brighton 1 vs 1 Liverpool Jota 59 Gross 90 +3 pen
Do people think the penalty was similar to the Mo one against West Ham ?

Yes, in the fact that the defender misjudges in both instances, kicks the attackers foot instead of the ball in both instances, and the attacker dramatizes contact to make sure the ref sees it in both instances.
