I dont to turn this into a VAR debate but weve lost the reason why the offside rule came in. It was to stop a player camping in the opposition penalty area and the team booting the ball up to him. It was also to stop a player gaining an unfair advantage by starting a yard ahead of the defender.



When you are an attacker it is very hard to accurately time your run even if you can see the defenders. You try to stay level or time your run. You are human and you cannot judge this to the cm which VAR is now trying to do. Anyone who has played the game at a reasonable level knows what offside is and when the player is gaining an advantage. Being 1 cm offside (as judged by a still frame) is not what the rule was brought in for. An armpit being offside by a cm is nonsense.



Also I am at a loss to understand how VAR picks the part of the body for the attacker and defender and then extends this down to the pitch level to draw a line. I fail to see how this is accurate to a cm or so without an overhead camera. If the VAR official cannot clearly see an offside from the still photo then I see no reason to start arsing around with hairlines that are an opinion. In fact, the linesman will often have a better idea of whether the player is offside as they tend to stand level with the player who is furthest forward.



So stop this nonsense of drawing other than ones that help VAR to visually check.



They get this much better in rugby and they certainly dont use margins of cm to determine when a pass is forward or if the player is offside........the TMO uses judgement and works with the referee and not against him.