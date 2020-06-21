A lot of outrage today. I think in large part its down to the injury situation making life tough for us and fans not handling it well. Were in a real scrap at the top and that wasnt the case last season. Im in the same boat. Its exasperating. Weve barely even seen Thiago.
Some fans are also blowing the referee performance way out of proportion. This was just a scrappy away day. A poor performance that we often get away with, but today didnt.
The issue with the fixtures is legitimate. Klopp is right to draw attention to it. Of course it will go over the heads of your average football meathead, but its a shame so few journalists have shown understanding. Im not watching the BT interview. They want clicks and views, not nuance. Winding Klopp up achieves that. If you dont think the interviewer wasnt instructed to do so then youre incredibly naive.
In terms of the officials I thought a Brighton defender should have been booked for obstructing Jota, but thats about the only fault I can pick in the refereeing today.
Offsides like Salahs get given frequently with VAR. Teams had them ruled out last season. We just dont care when its not happening to our team. At most youll roll your eyes and then forget it ever happened. When its your own team though you stew on it for weeks, its like it was scripted against you.
The Mane offside was clearly the right decision.
The Welbeck penalty was also the right decision. Robertson kicked his foot with the power he intended to clear the ball with. Welbeck then went down like hed been shot, in order to draw the referees attention. If he doesnt do that it doesnt get given. Guess who else acts that way? Salah and just about any other savvy forward. If a legitimate foul takes place, why should the forward try and hide it? You could argue that Salah gets worse treatment in the media and I would totally agree. They never call out English players on this.
Goodison was injustice on a farcical level. Today was just football in the VAR era.
I can't speak for anyone else, but although I find the injuries so frustrating, it's not that which has annoyed me so much. Well, the VVD and Thiago injuries aside, that is. They were assaults.
For me, it's the seemingly endless stream of monumental errors by VAR and the officials on the field. Football is a tough sport, and here we have a fantastic but depleted side just now who are putting in so much mental and physical energy. We have a manager juggling so many balls in the air and doing a damn fine job of it too. But we also have a system of officiating in place that undermines just about everything. Players are pulling their guts out in games, only to see some buffoon sat in an office miles away splitting hairs under a microscope in order to undo the hard work. Although I'm talking from the LFC and my own perspective here, it must be soul-destroying across the board for players, managers and fans right across the league too. It just seems like the system is about sucking every ounce of joy out of the game now.
We'll have to agree to disagree on some of the decisions today. To be honest, if Salah's goal is offside and their equaliser really was a penalty, then the sport is dead.