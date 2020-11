I think for me, and i’ve tried to articulate this a lot this season, the problem is penalties are being given for any infringement in the box regardless of whether it was a goal scoring chance and with VAR reviewing everything I think its time to strip back the rules and question why is a penalty given. Like the sheffield fella against us is on the edge of the box going across the goal, never gonna score pen. Today welbeck terrible play, bit of contact balls gone, never gonna score, he lands takes 2 steps and realises in 2020 thats a pen. Its terrible management of the sport. Andy carroll vs spurs. Going nowhere pen. Never gonna score. Its every week