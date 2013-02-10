« previous next »
Topic: Sir Spivy Shitehawk Green  (Read 37 times)

Sir Spivy Shitehawk Green
« on: Today at 12:36:36 PM »
His business 'empire' on the brink. I'd like to say brilliant, however, its the poor suffering staff who have to work for this shitehehawk, who will now lose their jobs, leave this news very bitter sweet. Rip this c*nts cajoled knighthood from him as well.




https://www.theguardian.com/business/2020/nov/27/philip-green-arcadia-on-brink-of-collapse-putting-15000-jobs-at-risk-covid
Re: Sir Spivy Shitehawk Green
« Reply #1 on: Today at 12:41:04 PM »
Quote from: CHOPPER on Today at 12:36:36 PM
His business 'empire' on the brink. I'd like to say brilliant, however, its the poor suffering staff who have to work for this shitehehawk, who will now lose their jobs, leave this news very bitter sweet. Rip this c*nts cajoled knighthood from him as well.




https://www.theguardian.com/business/2020/nov/27/philip-green-arcadia-on-brink-of-collapse-putting-15000-jobs-at-risk-covid
You can guarantee that he will have a few billion stifled away for a rainy day, as you say it will be the workers who suffer not this c*nt
