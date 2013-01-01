« previous next »
Author Topic: Decent films forgotten  (Read 227 times)

Decent films forgotten
OK, bit of a weird thread title but here is my thinking.... with all the lockdown in 2020 Ive probably watched every decent film I can think of off the top of my head. Scrolling through the various apps (Netflix, Prime, CinemaHD) Ive seemingly watched all I think is decent. Plus there is a lack of new films coming out at the cinema and then dropping to streams.

So it got me thinking that I must have watched hundreds, likely thousands, of movies in my life. Loads of which will have been really good but Ive simply forgotten about them. They arent one of the greats, or part of a big franchise, but they werent shite either and they arent in the first few hundred in the list when I look on the apps.

So what are your films which you really like, could be really well known even, but just sort of forgotten about.

Not going to lie, I havent thought of mine yet. Posted this as just spent yet another 20 minutes trying to find something to watch  ;D
Re: Decent films forgotten
« Reply #1 on: Today at 12:08:20 AM »
<a href="https://www.youtube.com/v/gt9HkO-cGGo" target="_blank" class="new_win">https://www.youtube.com/v/gt9HkO-cGGo</a>
Re: Decent films forgotten
« Reply #2 on: Today at 12:34:07 AM »
I'll go for Eternal Sunshine of the Spotless Mind - because I remember I definitely liked it but now I can't remember what happened (which is quite fitting given the theme of the movie!). Definitely was more emotional than I was expecting so I'm gonna have to give it another look.
Re: Decent films forgotten
« Reply #3 on: Today at 06:46:20 AM »
A Scanner Darkly

Arlington Road

Rec

Grave Encounters

The Raid

The Mist
Re: Decent films forgotten
« Reply #4 on: Today at 06:53:12 AM »
Quote from: Sir Psycho Sexy on Today at 12:34:07 AM
I'll go for Eternal Sunshine of the Spotless Mind - because I remember I definitely liked it but now I can't remember what happened (which is quite fitting given the theme of the movie!). Definitely was more emotional than I was expecting so I'm gonna have to give it another look.
There's a parallel thread to this somewhere which is films you've seen more than once ...

Eternal sunshine is one of them for me. Seen a few times. Can't remember it. Looking forward to seeing it again.
Die Hard, Waterworld, Pulp Fiction, Blazing Saddles: these are films I've seen again and again and will once more.

Chinatown. North by Northwest. The Tenant. These spring to mind. If I think again later, a different set probably would come up.

Which brings me to a conversation I had with my partner the other day who's much younger than me. She can't be arsed with any film made before 2010...
I cry heresy, because all those little films from the seventies and before are like ancient history to her. Which is, I guess, the point of this thread but from the days before streaming and even blockbusters' we had to sit through whatever was on telly or nothing at all. At the whim of schedulers are whatever procurement arrangements were in place at the time we watched some absolute dross. But in amongst that were some gems too.

Great thread idea OP.
Re: Decent films forgotten
« Reply #5 on: Today at 06:58:57 AM »
Meant to say...part of the problem is I've forgotten which films they are.

Is it cheating to look at a list or do we have to go from memory?
Re: Decent films forgotten
« Reply #6 on: Today at 07:28:33 AM »
Quote from: McrRed on Today at 06:53:12 AM
Which brings me to a conversation I had with my partner the other day who's much younger than me. She can't be arsed with any film made before 2010...

Does she wonder who this 'Iron Man' is when starting the MCU on the 3rd or 4th film?

About 15 years ago I worked with somone about 17/18 years old who refused to engage with anything cultural from before 2000. As far as he was concerned it was 'made for his parents' (he was a massive Chelsea fan so obviously not all there in the head). My partner is probably about his age also and (thankfully) is a huge fan of what we can just about call 'vintage' music & cinema these days. I don't think we'd get along otherwise!

Re: Decent films forgotten
« Reply #7 on: Today at 07:38:53 AM »
I havent seen it for a few years but always watch The Hill with Sean Connery when its on. Set in an army prison camp in the desert. Great film.
Re: Decent films forgotten
« Reply #8 on: Today at 07:49:11 AM »
Quote from: Sir Psycho Sexy on Today at 12:34:07 AM
I'll go for Eternal Sunshine of the Spotless Mind - because I remember I definitely liked it but now I can't remember what happened (which is quite fitting given the theme of the movie!). Definitely was more emotional than I was expecting so I'm gonna have to give it another look.

awesome movie - really smart idea

Re: Decent films forgotten
« Reply #9 on: Today at 09:16:34 AM »
It recently got a bit of media airtime because of its 20th anniversary, but prior to that I can't recall anyone ever talking much about Almost Famous which is a cracking film. In fact, it seems to have slipped back into forgotten territory already!

Re: Decent films forgotten
« Reply #10 on: Today at 09:32:10 AM »
I watched Gattaca for the first time in over a decade the other day, I'd forgotten what a cracking film it is.  Smart, stylish sci-fi that nobody seems to talk about these days.
