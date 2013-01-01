« previous next »
Author Topic: Premier League fixtures 27th-30th November  (Read 24413 times)

Re: Premier League fixtures 27th-30th November
Quote from: TALBERT on Today at 10:29:35 PM
Hahaha did Kevin Nolan call Jack Grealish a diver and a cheat

WELL IN KEVIN
Haha did he? Fantastic, needs calling out every game.
Re: Premier League fixtures 27th-30th November
« Reply #1081 on: Today at 10:48:20 PM »
PGMOL have said Watkins foul wasn't clear & obvious error ::)
Re: Premier League fixtures 27th-30th November
« Reply #1082 on: Today at 10:49:55 PM »
Quote from: The G in Gerrard on Today at 10:48:20 PM
PGMOL have said Watkins foul wasn't clear & obvious error ::)

Clear and obvious was dropped wasnt it?

Robertson one was overturned and want clear and obvious
Re: Premier League fixtures 27th-30th November
« Reply #1083 on: Today at 10:50:06 PM »
Quote from: The G in Gerrard on Today at 10:48:20 PM
PGMOL have said Watkins foul wasn't clear & obvious error ::)

FUCKING WANKERS


RUINING Football in this country is a massive clear and obvious error
Re: Premier League fixtures 27th-30th November
« Reply #1084 on: Today at 10:50:34 PM »
Quote from: The G in Gerrard on Today at 10:48:20 PM
PGMOL have said Watkins foul wasn't clear & obvious error ::)

Just seen that now. Using the arm to determine offsides just feels ridiculous anyway, but the fact his arm was offside largely because he was being wrestled is even worse.

I mean, its funny because its Villa but that is a shocking decision and imagine how sick wed be if that was us.

And I have Watkins in my fantasy team, the idiot!
Re: Premier League fixtures 27th-30th November
« Reply #1085 on: Today at 10:52:28 PM »
Quote from: LovelyCushionedHeader on Today at 10:28:43 PM
The only way fans are going to get things to change is by being together through this. Being pissed off at VAR or just officiating in general when it goes against your club and then celebrating it and laughing about it when it goes against your rivals is a huge part of the problem. People need to forget about their allegiances when it comes to injustices.

Quoting myself, but the same also applies to players and managers, yet there are so few in the game that will just say the truth rather than what protects their club in the moment the most. David Moyes is not one of them..

Quote
"I don't know why it took so long. I had one quick glance and it looked offside."

Guarantee if West Ham are on the receiving end of a similar decision in the next game he will be the first to cry foul. I would respect him a lot more if he just said "well he's offside going by the rules but the rules are bollocks and we got away with one there".

Take Declan Rice for example..

Quote
"The lads are laid back about it. Some weeks we get decisions, some weeks we don't. There need to be tweaks. There needs to be a change but I don't think they'll change it mid-season."
Re: Premier League fixtures 27th-30th November
« Reply #1086 on: Today at 11:01:51 PM »
Quote from: The G in Gerrard on Today at 10:48:20 PM
PGMOL have said Watkins foul wasn't clear & obvious error ::)
The only reason I could think that it wasn't given as a penalty is that they deemed he was offside before he was fouled (similar to Pickford and van Dijk).

If it's not that and they just didn't think it was a foul then it's ridiculous.  Two arms around the neck of a forward to stop him getting clear is a pretty obvious one.

I've never liked Villa but that was just a piss poor way for a game to end.  Any of our fans not empathising with Villa after the rubbish VAR decisions we've had this season must have hearts of stone.
Re: Premier League fixtures 27th-30th November
« Reply #1087 on: Today at 11:02:18 PM »
Quote from: BIG DICK NICK on Today at 10:50:34 PM
Just seen that now. Using the arm to determine offsides just feels ridiculous anyway, but the fact his arm was offside largely because he was being wrestled is even worse.

I mean, its funny because its Villa but that is a shocking decision and imagine how sick wed be if that was us.

And I have Watkins in my fantasy team, the idiot!

This incident, and the penalty miss, have just taken on a whole new, and graver significance. My commiserations Nick, try to cope, Im sure Im not alone in saying youre in my thoughts tonight.
