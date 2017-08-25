« previous next »
Premier League fixtures 27th-30th November

momo22

Re: Premier League fixtures 27th-30th November
Reply #800 on: Today at 09:10:07 PM
Appreciate the PM from the mods explaining where the pages went. Guessing everyone else here got one, as they said everyone bar the nobheads received the PM.
elsewhere

Re: Premier League fixtures 27th-30th November
Reply #801 on: Today at 09:10:46 PM
Holding. Defense. 10 yard penalty.
redgriffin73

Re: Premier League fixtures 27th-30th November
Reply #802 on: Today at 09:11:09 PM
Quote from: momo22 on Today at 09:10:07 PM
Appreciate the PM from the mods explaining where the pages went. Guessing everyone else here got one, as they said everyone bar the nobheads received the PM.
I'm guessing they're sending them alphabetically, I'm sure mine will be arriving soon. :(
Re: Premier League fixtures 27th-30th November
Reply #803 on: Today at 09:11:33 PM
Quote from: momo22 on Today at 09:10:07 PM
Appreciate the PM from the mods explaining where the pages went. Guessing everyone else here got one, as they said everyone bar the nobheads received the PM.
Well, that makes me a nobhead or a mod then.
WhereAngelsPlay

Re: Premier League fixtures 27th-30th November
Reply #804 on: Today at 09:13:07 PM
Quote from: elsewhere on Today at 09:11:33 PM
Well, that makes me a nobhead or a mod then.


It's Knobhead,nobhead.
Craig 🤔

Re: Premier League fixtures 27th-30th November
Reply #805 on: Today at 09:13:15 PM
Quote from: momo22 on Today at 09:10:07 PM
Appreciate the PM from the mods explaining where the pages went. Guessing everyone else here got one, as they said everyone bar the nobheads received the PM.

You misread. They said every knowhead got one.
momo22

Re: Premier League fixtures 27th-30th November
Reply #806 on: Today at 09:14:23 PM
Quote from: Craig 🤔 on Today at 09:13:15 PM
You misread. They said every knowhead got one.

You must've got the same message then  ;D
Craig 🤔

Re: Premier League fixtures 27th-30th November
Reply #807 on: Today at 09:14:39 PM
Quote from: momo22 on Today at 09:14:23 PM
You must've got the same message then  ;D

I did. 3 of them bizarrely.
Yosser0_0

Re: Premier League fixtures 27th-30th November
Reply #808 on: Today at 09:14:45 PM
Quote from: John C on Today at 09:09:58 PM
I reckon do what any organisation in any other industry would do, send the person home for the day. Big business football allows interpretation of injuries different though.

Aye, although it isn't always clear cut (see article below) the advice from Headway is if in doubt, sit it out.

https://www.theguardian.com/sport/2019/aug/18/steve-smiths-test-concussion-reignites-debate-about-safety
OOS

Re: Premier League fixtures 27th-30th November
Reply #809 on: Today at 09:15:25 PM
Quote from: Hazell on Today at 09:09:09 PM
AFTV must be gutted they can't film outside the ground given the amount of clicks they'd generate.

Wait till they get beat by Spurs, they will be back out.  ;D

13 points after 10 games, they will struggle to make top 10 at this rate.
Elzar

Re: Premier League fixtures 27th-30th November
Reply #810 on: Today at 09:15:38 PM
Quote from: John C on Today at 09:09:58 PM
;D
I reckon do what any organisation in any other industry would do, send the person home for the day. Big business football allows interpretation of injuries different though.
Where do you work? I clashed heads with our stores manager once and the finance team came out with a big wet sponge and sent me back to the office.
