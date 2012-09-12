« previous next »
Author Topic: Premier League fixtures 27th-30th November  (Read 13373 times)

Online DelTrotter

Re: Premier League fixtures 27th-30th November
« Reply #640 on: Today at 05:58:25 PM »
Arteta and Nuno will probably be watching this together at the Emirates drooling over the quality.
Offline a treeless whopper

Re: Premier League fixtures 27th-30th November
« Reply #641 on: Today at 05:58:45 PM »
If Mount was in your side he would be the player getting the most abuse from fans.
Online Mister men

Re: Premier League fixtures 27th-30th November
« Reply #642 on: Today at 05:58:52 PM »
Quote from: Gods_Left_Boot on Today at 05:55:58 PM
It's genuinely laughable that many of our fans think that we should worry about either of these.

With VAR, injuries and the officials all against us i won't rule out either of them going the distance.
Online BIG DICK NICK

Re: Premier League fixtures 27th-30th November
« Reply #643 on: Today at 05:59:05 PM »
Quote from: Kekule on Today at 05:57:33 PM
Im actually beginning to take offence at just how bad this game is. 

Who was it who always used to say Two poor sides in these threads?
Online BIG DICK NICK

Re: Premier League fixtures 27th-30th November
« Reply #644 on: Today at 05:59:46 PM »
Quote from: DelTrotter on Today at 05:58:25 PM
Arteta and Nuno will probably be watching this together at the Emirates drooling over the quality.

Theyll be tutting at how cavalier both sides are.
Online red mongoose

Re: Premier League fixtures 27th-30th November
« Reply #645 on: Today at 06:00:00 PM »
Quote from: Open the fucking pubs on Today at 05:53:27 PM
Willheim scream :)

"The scream is usually used when someone is shot, falls from a great height, or is thrown from an explosion."

 :lmao
Online Fromola

Re: Premier League fixtures 27th-30th November
« Reply #646 on: Today at 06:00:05 PM »
Quote from: Mister men on Today at 05:58:52 PM
With VAR, injuries and the officials all against us i won't rule out either of them going the distance.

VAR decides who wins now, or at least who doesn't.
Online DelTrotter

Re: Premier League fixtures 27th-30th November
« Reply #647 on: Today at 06:00:05 PM »
Quote from: BIG DICK NICK on Today at 05:59:46 PM
Theyll be tutting at how cavalier both sides are.

 ;D ;D
Online S

Re: Premier League fixtures 27th-30th November
« Reply #648 on: Today at 06:00:41 PM »
Quote from: OOS on Today at 05:56:00 PM
Looking forward to when West Ham or Everton buy Abraham.
Transfers you know will happen.

Mason Mount to Southampton
Dele Alli to Everton? Newcastle?
Online redgriffin73

Re: Premier League fixtures 27th-30th November
« Reply #649 on: Today at 06:00:53 PM »
Quote from: DelTrotter on Today at 05:58:25 PM
Arteta and Nuno will probably be watching this together at the Emirates drooling over the quality.
;D
Online Pradan

Re: Premier League fixtures 27th-30th November
« Reply #650 on: Today at 06:00:57 PM »
I'm getting flashbacks to the days Mourinho came to Anfield as the United manager. Two consecutive nil-nils with absolutely no intent to attack at all.

Mourinho really is something else when he sets up not to play.
Online OkieRedman

Re: Premier League fixtures 27th-30th November
« Reply #651 on: Today at 06:01:07 PM »
Spurs is creaking here. Just about time for a counter...
Online red mongoose

Re: Premier League fixtures 27th-30th November
« Reply #652 on: Today at 06:01:50 PM »
This fat plug is buying everything these clowns are selling. Make them earn the calls, you dick.
Online cdav

Re: Premier League fixtures 27th-30th November
« Reply #653 on: Today at 06:01:52 PM »
First time Chelsea move it quickly from one side to the other and Spurs struggle to ove across, poor effort at the end from Werner
Online gerrardisgod

Re: Premier League fixtures 27th-30th November
« Reply #654 on: Today at 06:02:10 PM »
Theyre playing for a corner.

Jesus wept.
Online Pradan

Re: Premier League fixtures 27th-30th November
« Reply #655 on: Today at 06:02:24 PM »
Quote from: BIG DICK NICK on Today at 05:59:05 PM
Who was it who always used to say Two poor sides in these threads?

Del Trotter :D
Offline Caligula?

Re: Premier League fixtures 27th-30th November
« Reply #656 on: Today at 06:02:40 PM »
Abraham playing like a horse that needs putting down
Offline a treeless whopper

« Reply #657 on: Today at 06:03:40 PM »
Still not seeing it in Werner.
Online Father Ted

Re: Premier League fixtures 27th-30th November
« Reply #658 on: Today at 06:04:12 PM »
The one time Spurs commit some men forward and Chelsea decide to pass it around at the back and let them amble back into position.
Online red mongoose

Re: Premier League fixtures 27th-30th November
« Reply #659 on: Today at 06:04:13 PM »
This game will be remembered as "Rodon's The Stinker"
Online Mister men

Re: Premier League fixtures 27th-30th November
« Reply #660 on: Today at 06:04:22 PM »
Quote from: Fromola on Today at 06:00:05 PM
VAR decides who wins now, or at least who doesn't.

Yeah but the broadcasters have a say now also that's the worrying thing. Also pundits shape referees opinions in the medium term. Take Carragher last week wanking himself silly over "streetwise" Kane whilst Salah goes down easy. It all counts and effects decisions as much as 12:30 kick offs.
Online ubb! please

Re: Premier League fixtures 27th-30th November
« Reply #661 on: Today at 06:05:07 PM »
Wtf was Chilwell doing there.
Online rushyman

Re: Premier League fixtures 27th-30th November
« Reply #662 on: Today at 06:05:21 PM »
I defy two teams to churn out a worse game than this this season
Online cdav

Re: Premier League fixtures 27th-30th November
« Reply #663 on: Today at 06:05:26 PM »
Bad roll of the ankle for Chilwell there
Online newterp

Re: Premier League fixtures 27th-30th November
« Reply #664 on: Today at 06:05:28 PM »
Lol stupid chill well injuring himself
Online Gods_Left_Boot

Re: Premier League fixtures 27th-30th November
« Reply #665 on: Today at 06:05:38 PM »
Quote from: Mister men on Today at 05:58:52 PM
With VAR, injuries and the officials all against us i won't rule out either of them going the distance.

Despite VAR fucking us over time and time again and costing us four points, being in the midst of a horrendous injury crisis and having already travelled to City we're joint top. As soon as one of those two elements revert to the mean we'll start to pull away from the pack. As usual City will be the only team to worry about for the title race.
Offline Caligula?

Re: Premier League fixtures 27th-30th November
« Reply #666 on: Today at 06:05:40 PM »
An injury to someone other than us  :o
Offline a treeless whopper

Re: Premier League fixtures 27th-30th November
« Reply #667 on: Today at 06:05:54 PM »
Quote from: rushyman on Today at 06:05:21 PM
I defy two teams to churn out a worse game than this this season

Thats all the encouragement Wolves and Arsenal need.
Online davidlpool1982

Re: Premier League fixtures 27th-30th November
« Reply #668 on: Today at 06:06:12 PM »
 I'm giving Chelsea a modicum of respect for actually trying to do something this game. Spurs have been Mourinho'd successfully.
Offline Caligula?

Re: Premier League fixtures 27th-30th November
« Reply #669 on: Today at 06:06:30 PM »
Quote from: rushyman on Today at 06:05:21 PM
I defy two teams to churn out a worse game than this this season

*Sean Dyche's breathing intensifies*
Online Mister men

Re: Premier League fixtures 27th-30th November
« Reply #670 on: Today at 06:06:33 PM »
Quote from: S on Today at 06:00:41 PM
Transfers you know will happen.

Mason Mount to Southampton
Dele Alli to Everton? Newcastle?

Lingard to Blueshite. I'd put my mortgage on it.
Online BIG DICK NICK

Re: Premier League fixtures 27th-30th November
« Reply #671 on: Today at 06:07:03 PM »
Yellow cards starting to Mount up.

No you fuck off.
Online Mister men

Re: Premier League fixtures 27th-30th November
« Reply #672 on: Today at 06:08:08 PM »
Quote from: Gods_Left_Boot on Today at 06:05:38 PM
Despite VAR fucking us over time and time again and costing us four points, being in the midst of a horrendous injury crisis and having already travelled to City we're joint top. As soon as one of those two elements revert to the mean we'll start to pull away from the pack. As usual City will be the only team to worry about for the title race.

The injuries may even out but the other stuff won't.
Online Kekule

Re: Premier League fixtures 27th-30th November
« Reply #673 on: Today at 06:08:12 PM »
Quote from: BIG DICK NICK on Today at 06:07:03 PM
Yellow cards starting to Mount up.

No you fuck off.

Best thing to happen this half, that.

Thats how awful its been.  ;D
Online The Test

Re: Premier League fixtures 27th-30th November
« Reply #674 on: Today at 06:08:18 PM »
Quote from: Pradan on Today at 06:02:24 PM
Del Trotter :D

Two dreadful sides. Always really tickled me.
Online newterp

Re: Premier League fixtures 27th-30th November
« Reply #675 on: Today at 06:08:26 PM »
Quote from: BIG DICK NICK on Today at 06:07:03 PM
Yellow cards starting to Mount up.

No you fuck off.

Hahaha
Offline Caligula?

Re: Premier League fixtures 27th-30th November
« Reply #676 on: Today at 06:09:03 PM »
Quote from: The Test on Today at 06:08:18 PM
“Two dreadful sides”. Always really tickled me.

Wasn't it "two shite sides?"  ;D

More often than not he's correct as well.
Online newterp

Re: Premier League fixtures 27th-30th November
« Reply #677 on: Today at 06:09:18 PM »
So Kane is now a midfielder?
Online Yosser0_0

Re: Premier League fixtures 27th-30th November
« Reply #678 on: Today at 06:09:46 PM »
Quote from: a treeless whopper on Today at 06:03:40 PM
Still not seeing it in Werner.

I agree and I watched him loads of times in the Bundesliga last season.
Online Kekule

Re: Premier League fixtures 27th-30th November
« Reply #679 on: Today at 06:12:01 PM »
Something almost happened then.
