It's genuinely laughable that many of our fans think that we should worry about either of these.
Im actually beginning to take offence at just how bad this game is.
people like big dick nick.
Arteta and Nuno will probably be watching this together at the Emirates drooling over the quality.
Willheim scream
With VAR, injuries and the officials all against us i won't rule out either of them going the distance.
Theyll be tutting at how cavalier both sides are.
Looking forward to when West Ham or Everton buy Abraham.
Arteta and Nuno will probably be watching this together at the Emirates drooling over the quality.
Who was it who always used to say Two poor sides in these threads?
VAR decides who wins now, or at least who doesn't.
I defy two teams to churn out a worse game than this this season
I defy two teams to churn out a worse game than this this season
Transfers you know will happen.Mason Mount to SouthamptonDele Alli to Everton? Newcastle?
Despite VAR fucking us over time and time again and costing us four points, being in the midst of a horrendous injury crisis and having already travelled to City we're joint top. As soon as one of those two elements revert to the mean we'll start to pull away from the pack. As usual City will be the only team to worry about for the title race.
Yellow cards starting to Mount up.No you fuck off.
Del Trotter
The Test is obviously right
“Two dreadful sides”. Always really tickled me.
Still not seeing it in Werner.
Page created in 0.24 seconds with 25 queries.
[Server Load: 0.67]