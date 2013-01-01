Think Pickford wins that one hands down.
David Platt has a face like a Michael Myers mask being stretched over a dinosaur egg.
Aquilani is better than Pele, Maradona, Cruyff, Messi and Beckenbauer put together.
How the fuck do you miss that.
If Sheffield United lose, they sit at 1 point from 10 games The gap between the bottom 4 and the rest is opening up, if West Brom pick up a couple more wins it looks like curtains for them.
If Sheffield United lose, they sit at 1 point from 10 games The gap between the bottom 4 and the rest is opening up, if West Brom pick up a couple more wins it looks like curtains for them.
Brewster need to start playing like he did in the last 5 mins of the game. Took too long to get himself involved.
Page created in 0.041 seconds with 25 queries.
[Server Load: 0.65]