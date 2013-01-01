« previous next »
Premier League fixtures 27th-30th November

macmanamanaman

Re: Premier League fixtures 27th-30th November
Think Pickford wins that one hands down.

Hands down?
Nice one.
gerrardisgod

Re: Premier League fixtures 27th-30th November
Ramsdales abysmal, always thought the other young lad at Bournemouth looked more promising, Travers was it?

A lot of Sheff Utds business has been shocking really, its like theyre buying Championship standard signings in expectation.
thekitkatshuffler

Re: Premier League fixtures 27th-30th November
Huge fan of him not playing Lundstram because of the contract situation, despite not being particularly blessed with quality options.

An utterly pointless "principle" decision.
OOS

Re: Premier League fixtures 27th-30th November
How the fuck do you miss that.  :o
ShrewKop

Re: Premier League fixtures 27th-30th November
How the fuck do you miss that.  :o


 ;D shocking miss!
RedForeverTT

Re: Premier League fixtures 27th-30th November
What a miss.

I swear the goal could be half its size and I would still score it.
jacobs chains

Re: Premier League fixtures 27th-30th November
I've got this down as a draw but given Wilder's attitude I'm not that bothered about losing a few quid.
Robinred

Re: Premier League fixtures 27th-30th November
John Egan is one big clumsy fucker.
ShrewKop

Re: Premier League fixtures 27th-30th November
If Sheffield United lose, they sit at 1 point from 10 games  :o

The gap between the bottom 4 and the rest is opening up, if West Brom pick up a couple more wins it looks like curtains for them.
Fromola

Re: Premier League fixtures 27th-30th November
If Sheffield United lose, they sit at 1 point from 10 games  :o

The gap between the bottom 4 and the rest is opening up, if West Brom pick up a couple more wins it looks like curtains for them.

Could do with Fulham binning Parker and getting Pulis or Allardyce to Hodgson/Bruce them to 40 points. That'd get rid of Burnley and Wilder.
Andy-oh-six

Re: Premier League fixtures 27th-30th November
If Sheffield United lose, they sit at 1 point from 10 games  :o

The gap between the bottom 4 and the rest is opening up, if West Brom pick up a couple more wins it looks like curtains for them.

The sooner Sheffield Utd go down the better. Hopefully take Burnley with them.
Samie

Re: Premier League fixtures 27th-30th November
3 Subs/1 Point
Andy82lfc

Re: Premier League fixtures 27th-30th November
Aww look at Chris Wilders wet slapped face, bad luck dickhead, was very unselfish if you to let West Brom to pull your pants down.
Fromola

Re: Premier League fixtures 27th-30th November
Fuck off no mark.
redgriffin73

Re: Premier League fixtures 27th-30th November
If only he was allowed to bring another couple of subs on to try and change the game.
RedForeverTT

Re: Premier League fixtures 27th-30th November
Brewster need to start playing like he did in the last 5 mins of the game. Took too long to get himself involved.
johnybarnes

Re: Premier League fixtures 27th-30th November
Wilder backtracking now ;D
Fromola

Re: Premier League fixtures 27th-30th November
Brewster need to start playing like he did in the last 5 mins of the game. Took too long to get himself involved.

The only time he's had any service since he's been there tbf, but did look more dangerous. Should have buried one.
