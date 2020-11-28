« previous next »
Pages: 1 2 3 4 [5]   Go Down

Author Topic: Brighton and Hove Albion vs Liverpool, 28 November 2020, 12.30pm  (Read 11436 times)

Offline a treeless whopper

  • Hates everyone and everything. Including YOU! Negativity not just for Christmas. Thinks 'irony' means 'metallic'......
  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 55,825
Re: Brighton and Hove Albion vs Liverpool, 28 November 2020, 12.30pm
« Reply #160 on: Today at 07:38:16 AM »
Quote from: sinnermichael on Yesterday at 07:13:07 PM
Rumour is:

Alisson, Neco, Fabinho, Phillips, Robertson, Henderson, Wijnaldum, Minamino, Jota, Salah, Firmino.

That team makes complete sense.
Logged

Offline Nick110581

  • Up the tricky reds
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 24,449
  • Hearts Jurgen
Re: Brighton and Hove Albion vs Liverpool, 28 November 2020, 12.30pm
« Reply #161 on: Today at 07:58:44 AM »
Quote from: a treeless whopper on Today at 07:38:16 AM
That team makes complete sense.

Milner instead of Henderson apparently.
Logged
No, jazz. You fear jazz. You fear the lack of rules, the lack of boundaries. Oh look, it's a fence. But, no, it's soft.

Online Redman78

  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 2,752
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Brighton and Hove Albion vs Liverpool, 28 November 2020, 12.30pm
« Reply #162 on: Today at 08:29:56 AM »
Quote from: HardworkDedication on Yesterday at 09:50:26 PM
This account also leaked the team for the Atalanta game and was spot on - https://twitter.com/IFCNEWS_/with_replies

Alisson
Neco
Matip
Phillips
Robertson
Wijnaldum
Milner
Minamino
Salah
Firmino
Jota

Fabinho was rested midweek wasn't he? Why would he not play?
Logged

Offline ScubaSteve

  • Sworn enemy of SnorkelStephanie
  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 2,876
  • Every other Saturday's me half day off......
Re: Brighton and Hove Albion vs Liverpool, 28 November 2020, 12.30pm
« Reply #163 on: Today at 09:39:53 AM »
Would rather Milner start at right back. Neco needs more times, didnt seem comfortable in the mid week game.

Id pick

Ali
Milner
Fab
Matip
Robertson
Gini
Hendo
Minamino
Salah
Bobby
Jota
Logged

Online Furmeeno

  • Kemlynite
  • **
  • Posts: 20
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Brighton and Hove Albion vs Liverpool, 28 November 2020, 12.30pm
« Reply #164 on: Today at 09:43:28 AM »
Agree with that. Neco is young and looks to have a very bright future but the speed of the game feels too much for him at present.
Logged

Online Hazell

  • Ultimate Movie Night Draft Winner 2017. King - or Queen - of Mystery. Hyzenthlay. The 5th Benitle's sex conch.
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 60,703
Re: Brighton and Hove Albion vs Liverpool, 28 November 2020, 12.30pm
« Reply #165 on: Today at 09:56:38 AM »
Thanks SM.

These days, it's always weird building up to a match after a defeat and right now, with a patched up team and Klopp rotating, it's difficult to know what team we'll put out and how we'll perform.

Brighton tend to play well against most teams - and they did in both our games last season - so it's probably not going to be plain sailing but I think that'll be for a number of games over the next few weeks. In that sense, I'd be happy with any kind of victory today.
Logged
We have to change from doubter to believer. Now.

Online MJD-L4

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Kopite
  • ******
  • Posts: 657
  • "Mellor, lovely cushioned header...For GERRAAARD!"
Re: Brighton and Hove Albion vs Liverpool, 28 November 2020, 12.30pm
« Reply #166 on: Today at 10:39:37 AM »
Feels absolutely mad that the lads are getting ready to play again in 2 hours after playing Wednesday night!

Just hoping for 3 points and no more injuries.
Logged

Online JackWard33

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 19,759
  • President of the Harry Wilson fanclub
Re: Brighton and Hove Albion vs Liverpool, 28 November 2020, 12.30pm
« Reply #167 on: Today at 10:51:36 AM »
Genuinely cant believe were playing this game now its moronic
The late game on Sunday is west ham vs Aston Villa ... why doesnt that have a CL club in it?

I know its Brighton and at a push Id pick us to win but in a low key way itll be an achievement if we do - given our injuries but mostly the huge difference in amount of rest
Logged

Online smutchin

  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 1,029
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Brighton and Hove Albion vs Liverpool, 28 November 2020, 12.30pm
« Reply #168 on: Today at 11:06:44 AM »
Some players, eg Salah, seemed to be coasting through Wednesdays game - I hope that was because they were saving themselves for today.

Feeling confident we should be good enough to see off Brighton anyway. Get a couple of early goals then shut up shop and avoid injuries. That would be the ideal scenario.
Logged

Online dirks digglers

  • Kopite
  • *****
  • Posts: 654
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Brighton and Hove Albion vs Liverpool, 28 November 2020, 12.30pm
« Reply #169 on: Today at 11:11:16 AM »
It was a canny move of Brighton to pick up Welbeck and Lallana - assuming they can get enough games out of them. They definitely look a bit more dangerous in the final third at the moment.

Hopefully that Atalanta result will re-sharpen the focus for this one and we can just get the job done by any means necessary - and with no injuries.
Logged
If you cant understand it without an explanation, you cant understand it with an explanation.

Online johnj147

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Kopite
  • ******
  • Posts: 833
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Brighton and Hove Albion vs Liverpool, 28 November 2020, 12.30pm
« Reply #170 on: Today at 11:16:38 AM »
These early kick offs are shite :no
Logged

Online red whine

  • Main Stander
  • ***
  • Posts: 86
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Brighton and Hove Albion vs Liverpool, 28 November 2020, 12.30pm
« Reply #171 on: Today at 11:21:00 AM »
Think philips may start today. They very dangerous from set pieces with dunk and white etc.
Logged

Online xbugawugax

  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 3,409
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Brighton and Hove Albion vs Liverpool, 28 November 2020, 12.30pm
« Reply #172 on: Today at 11:25:41 AM »
Quote from: sinnermichael on Yesterday at 07:13:07 PM
Rumour is:

Alisson, Neco, Fabinho, Phillips, Robertson, Henderson, Wijnaldum, Minamino, Jota, Salah, Firmino.

good enough of a line up that. captain should start if fit.

hope to see some youth midfield make the bench if keita, thiago, ox and curtis are all out. maybe koumetio in squad as well.

Logged

Online BIG DICK NICK

  • is a cushy number for the Plod who work in this largely crime free suburb. Ate two, Brucey. Thread locker extraordinaire. Might answer to Nick CRoxy. Imaginary cock prognosticator. Has experience of being a bit of a floating twat. Well drilled at the back
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 81,526
  • Poultry in Motion
Re: Brighton and Hove Albion vs Liverpool, 28 November 2020, 12.30pm
« Reply #173 on: Today at 11:26:17 AM »
Quote from: red whine on Today at 11:21:00 AM
Think philips may start today. They very dangerous from set pieces with dunk and white etc.

But one of those strange sides who arent great at defending them either I think.
Logged

Online gaztop08

  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 1,388
Re: Brighton and Hove Albion vs Liverpool, 28 November 2020, 12.30pm
« Reply #174 on: Today at 11:30:31 AM »
Liverpool: Alisson, N. Williams, Phillips, Fabinho, Robertson, Milner, Wijnaldum, Minamino, Jota, Salah, Firmino.

Subs: Adrian, Mane, Henderson, Jones, Tsimikas, Origi, R. Williams.
Logged

Online MD1990

  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 1,648
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Brighton and Hove Albion vs Liverpool, 28 November 2020, 12.30pm
« Reply #175 on: Today at 11:32:13 AM »
Matip may be injured but hopefully just rested.

Logged

Online BIG DICK NICK

  • is a cushy number for the Plod who work in this largely crime free suburb. Ate two, Brucey. Thread locker extraordinaire. Might answer to Nick CRoxy. Imaginary cock prognosticator. Has experience of being a bit of a floating twat. Well drilled at the back
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 81,526
  • Poultry in Motion
Re: Brighton and Hove Albion vs Liverpool, 28 November 2020, 12.30pm
« Reply #176 on: Today at 11:32:28 AM »
No Hendo is a blow.

Plenty of Twitter bleating but in all honesty, what else can we do?
Logged

Offline medley

  • Looks like Katie Holmes. Doesn't like the rain cause it ruins his styled hair
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 6,256
  • Garrincha
Re: Brighton and Hove Albion vs Liverpool, 28 November 2020, 12.30pm
« Reply #177 on: Today at 11:32:33 AM »
Big chance for Minamino. Can't remember the last time he started a premier league game. Hope he does well!
Logged
Quote from: Bucke on January  7, 2008, 10:03:47 PM
My mate is Sarah Harding's cousin from girls aloud, he looks a fair but like her which is a bit weird when i'm cracking one off over MTV like

Online Ruddock

  • Main Stander
  • ***
  • Posts: 61
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Brighton and Hove Albion vs Liverpool, 28 November 2020, 12.30pm
« Reply #178 on: Today at 11:32:36 AM »
No Matip on the bench?
Logged

Online KissThisGuy

  • OnlyThroughAFaceMaskThough
  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 1,453
  • It was raining, I went outside, I got wet.
Re: Brighton and Hove Albion vs Liverpool, 28 November 2020, 12.30pm
« Reply #179 on: Today at 11:32:50 AM »
Is Matip injured?
Logged

Online DelTrotter

  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 5,271
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Brighton and Hove Albion vs Liverpool, 28 November 2020, 12.30pm
« Reply #180 on: Today at 11:33:30 AM »
Hopefully Matip is rested not injured again, no idea why he played so long in a not so important game.

Bit nervous for this, quite a few players that aren't even 2nd or 3rd choice in their position, ravaged by injuries, no prep time but hopefully the mentality giants shine through.
Logged

Online Tepid T₂O

  • Deffo NOT 9"! MUFC bedwetter. Grass. Folically-challenged, God-piece-wearing, monkey-rubber. Jizz aroma expert. Operating at the lower end of the distribution curve...has the hots for Alan. Bastard. Fearless in transfer windows with lack of convicti
  • Lead Matchday Commentator
  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 71,510
  • Dejan Lovren fan club member #1
Re: Brighton and Hove Albion vs Liverpool, 28 November 2020, 12.30pm
« Reply #181 on: Today at 11:34:12 AM »
He cant be injured  again, surely?
Logged
Happiness can be found in the darkest of times, if one only remembers to turn on the light.

With courage, nothing is impossible.

Online Tepid T₂O

  • Deffo NOT 9"! MUFC bedwetter. Grass. Folically-challenged, God-piece-wearing, monkey-rubber. Jizz aroma expert. Operating at the lower end of the distribution curve...has the hots for Alan. Bastard. Fearless in transfer windows with lack of convicti
  • Lead Matchday Commentator
  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 71,510
  • Dejan Lovren fan club member #1
Re: Brighton and Hove Albion vs Liverpool, 28 November 2020, 12.30pm
« Reply #182 on: Today at 11:35:15 AM »
Logged
Happiness can be found in the darkest of times, if one only remembers to turn on the light.

With courage, nothing is impossible.

Online MD1990

  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 1,648
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Brighton and Hove Albion vs Liverpool, 28 November 2020, 12.30pm
« Reply #183 on: Today at 11:35:21 AM »
Matip just being rested. Good news

Just said it on BT Sport. Load mangement
Logged

Online deano2727

  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 4,347
Re: Brighton and Hove Albion vs Liverpool, 28 November 2020, 12.30pm
« Reply #184 on: Today at 11:35:22 AM »
Injuries starting to show in that midfield and defence... We really need to get some players back fit.

Matip being rested they said on BT.
Logged

Online UntouchableLuis

  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 9,691
Re: Brighton and Hove Albion vs Liverpool, 28 November 2020, 12.30pm
« Reply #185 on: Today at 11:35:24 AM »
Is this the first time that front 3 have started together? There's more than enough quality to win the game today. Hopefully Matip isn't injured and hopefully Thiago and Henderson are inching closer to a return.
Logged
"IT'S ENDED.....THE EUROPEAN CUP IS RETURNING TO ENGLAND AND TO ANFIELD."

Online gerrardisgod

  • has all his sisters with him.
  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 5,740
  • Anal Dirge Prat
Re: Brighton and Hove Albion vs Liverpool, 28 November 2020, 12.30pm
« Reply #186 on: Today at 11:35:27 AM »
Rested, thankfully.
Logged
AHA!
Pages: 1 2 3 4 [5]   Go Up
« previous next »
 