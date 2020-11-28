Thanks SM.



These days, it's always weird building up to a match after a defeat and right now, with a patched up team and Klopp rotating, it's difficult to know what team we'll put out and how we'll perform.



Brighton tend to play well against most teams - and they did in both our games last season - so it's probably not going to be plain sailing but I think that'll be for a number of games over the next few weeks. In that sense, I'd be happy with any kind of victory today.