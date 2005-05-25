Been massively impressed with Brighton every time I've seen them this season. They should have battered United as an example. They play good football, press well and cause a lot of problems. That said, they're obviously nowhere near our level and if we can get anywhere near it (our level) then this should be three points. Let's hope the schedule doesn't take too much out of the lads.
Hand it over, you sister fingering inbred c*nts.
Their main problem is putting the ball into the net. But yeah, they try and play football, although that should really play into our hands.
I don't remember them all, but seem to recall our recent games have been pretty tight. I'm expecting another tough one that we ultimately win by 1 or 2 goals. Still, not that comfortable when I see people just dismissing this as three easy points. They're genuinely a good team that, like you say, lacks ruthlessness and probably a little bit of defensive quality.
people like big dick nick.
Been massively impressed with Brighton every time I've seen them this season. They should have battered United as an example. They play good football, press well and cause a lot of problems. That said, they're obviously nowhere near our level and if we can get anywhere near it (our level) then this should be three points. Let's hope the schedule doesn't take too much out of the lads.
Is the concensus here that Mane should not start this game?
Brighton do a lot of good things in between both boxes. They do though often fail to take their chances and they don't keep many clean sheets.
Fitzy is the true GOAT.
He didn't go away with the International side, did he? So he should be well rested - only playing Leicester and Atalanta since? I wonder will the lack of midfield options force us to go with all four of them - Mane, Salah, Firmino and Jota. I think that was mainly the case v City, rather than being bold and going for it. I think a lot was to do with availability.
Page created in 0.052 seconds with 24 queries.
[Server Load: 0.48]