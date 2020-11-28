I don't remember them all, but seem to recall our recent games have been pretty tight. I'm expecting another tough one that we ultimately win by 1 or 2 goals. Still, not that comfortable when I see people just dismissing this as three easy points. They're genuinely a good team that, like you say, lacks ruthlessness and probably a little bit of defensive quality.



The game at Anfield last season was pretty typical of them. They had more possession than us but we let them and just looked to picked them off (although both our goals came from set pieces). Then Alisson got sent off and we had an awkward last 15 to get through.The game at the Amex was different, with our first two goals coming from winning the ball high up. They looked more dangerous though as we allowed them more space, probably on account of it being a meaningless match for us.