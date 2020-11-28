« previous next »
Brighton and Hove Albion vs Liverpool, 28 November 2020, 12.30pm

Been massively impressed with Brighton every time I've seen them this season. They should have battered United as an example. They play good football, press well and cause a lot of problems.

That said, they're obviously nowhere near our level and if we can get anywhere near it (our level) then this should be three points. Let's hope the schedule doesn't take too much out of the lads.
I agree theyve definitely lost matches against United, and probably Chelsea as well that they should have got results in. As you say though if were at or near our level its a game we should win.

After a few one sided results against them like the 5-1 and 4-0 weve definitely not perhaps been as dominant on the score line at least in more recent games, so expecting a hard fought victory by a goal or two
Quote from: CHOPPER on June 24, 2020, 11:58:09 PM
Hand it over, you sister fingering inbred c*nts.

Their main problem is putting the ball into the net. But yeah, they try and play football, although that should really play into our hands.

I don't remember them all, but seem to recall our recent games have been pretty tight. I'm expecting another tough one that we ultimately win by 1 or 2 goals. Still, not that comfortable when I see people just dismissing this as three easy points. They're genuinely a good team that, like you say, lacks ruthlessness and probably a little bit of defensive quality.
Jota Hattrick.

fc
I don't remember them all, but seem to recall our recent games have been pretty tight. I'm expecting another tough one that we ultimately win by 1 or 2 goals. Still, not that comfortable when I see people just dismissing this as three easy points. They're genuinely a good team that, like you say, lacks ruthlessness and probably a little bit of defensive quality.

The game at Anfield last season was pretty typical of them. They had more possession than us but we let them and just looked to picked them off (although both our goals came from set pieces). Then Alisson got sent off and we had an awkward last 15 to get through.

The game at the Amex was different, with our first two goals coming from winning the ball high up. They looked more dangerous though as we allowed them more space, probably on account of it being a meaningless match for us. 
I think fresh legs is more important than personnel here if that makes sense. Collectively well have enough match winners on the pitch, we just need to have our usual physical dominance. Hopefully having Hendo back will be a massive body in that respect. Robbo back to boss the left hand side would be good too.
Be interested to see what line up klopp starts with as its the 3rd game in 6 days

My guess is

Ali
Fab
Matip
Philips
Robbo
Hendon
Gini
Jones
Salah
Bobby
Jota

Subs Adrian, Milner, Mane, Minamino, Williams, Tsimikas
Is the concensus here that Mane should not start this game?
Klopp on injuries:

Hendo trained yesterday parts of team training and had individual session. We have to see. The other players who played are in recovery. We have to make late decisions - I can decide a line-up as late as possible. Have to wait on medical department.
Been massively impressed with Brighton every time I've seen them this season. They should have battered United as an example. They play good football, press well and cause a lot of problems.

That said, they're obviously nowhere near our level and if we can get anywhere near it (our level) then this should be three points. Let's hope the schedule doesn't take too much out of the lads.

BHA can't shot for toffee. Best at playing out of the press with a full side. Lot of players below 100% fitness, struggling to start.
