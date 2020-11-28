Been massively impressed with Brighton every time I've seen them this season. They should have battered United as an example. They play good football, press well and cause a lot of problems. That said, they're obviously nowhere near our level and if we can get anywhere near it (our level) then this should be three points. Let's hope the schedule doesn't take too much out of the lads.
Hand it over, you sister fingering inbred c*nts.
Their main problem is putting the ball into the net. But yeah, they try and play football, although that should really play into our hands.
I don't remember them all, but seem to recall our recent games have been pretty tight. I'm expecting another tough one that we ultimately win by 1 or 2 goals. Still, not that comfortable when I see people just dismissing this as three easy points. They're genuinely a good team that, like you say, lacks ruthlessness and probably a little bit of defensive quality.
people like big dick nick.
