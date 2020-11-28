« previous next »
Author Topic: Brighton and Hove Albion vs Liverpool, 28 November 2020, 12.30pm  (Read 321 times)

Brighton and Hove Albion vs Liverpool, 28 November 2020, 12.30pm
The Amex Stadium, as it will look at 12.20pm on Saturday.

Two and a half days  it isnt much time between fixtures, is it? Not much time for a pre-game write up either. With the hit-and-miss form, our ever growing injury list and Brightons extra recovery time, I wondered if their fans would be optimistic about a result. And having checked the score predictor at the main Brighton forum, it looks like more than 40% expect them to get a result and over a quarter expect a win  even before the Klopp comments in the presser! It didnt used to be like this, Smithers. Oh no, it didnt used to be like this at all.





The Seagulls were formed in 1901 and were part of the Southern League for nearly 20 years before being elected to the Third Division South, where they would languish for nearly four decades. They spent a few years in the Second Division at the same time as us in the early 60s, and managed to record a win over a Shankly-managed team including Roger Hunt, but the clubs were going in different directions. They were relegated twice in successive seasons in 1962 and 63, and had a wilderness period during which Brian Clough had a short stint in charge. But in the late 70s they came right back, going up to the Second Division and then, for the first time in their history, the top flight.

This would be the first Brighton team many people on here remember, one that included short-lived England internationals Peter Ward, Steve Foster and (not that) Gary Stevens, as well as FA Cup legend Mickey Thomas, future Oldham star Andy Ritchie, future QPR manager Chris Ramsey and future European Cup winner Mark Lawrenson, before he came over here in 1981 with Jimmy Case going the other way. Michael Robinson would follow Lawro two years later, after Brighton came a whisker from beating the Mancs in the FA Cup final. They were managed by Jimmy Melia, whod played against them for Liverpool in the 60s, but went down the same season.

The next couple of decades saw Brighton yo-yo between lower divisions, but by 1996-97 they were rock bottom of the fourth tier and slumping toward non-league status. Amazingly, they managed to pull back a 13-point deficit to scrape survival on the last day of the season on goal difference goals scored. Just as ominously, the Goldstone Ground was sold and they were forced to play their home games at Gillingham, in Kent. They slowly worked their way back up but the real revival began when poker star (and gambling website owner) Tony Bloom took over, steering them to a new stadium, a steady birth in the Championship and, eventually, to the Premier League. If they stay up this season  and looking at the dross below them, theyre almost certain to  theyll surpass their last stay in the top tier.

All in all, Id say we quite like Brighton. Their fans arent too bad, the chairman isnt a despot or a fossil fuel magnate, they have a progressive manager who's trying to emulate our pressing style and roaming full backs, and of course, Liverpool favourite Adam Lallana in the squad.

So what will the teams look like for Saturday? Right now we seem to be in a position where were putting out whoevers fit. I do think there's a chance we'll start with Milner and Gini again considering we have some players that could be fit again by Tuesday, but having given it some thought, the kids seem the likelier, and less risky option. Either way, I predict well play four up top  partially because our midfielders need a rest, but also to counteract Brightons 3/5-man defence. Hendo, Naby and Shaq could all potentially play a part depending on their injury status between now and then, but frankly who knows? The key may well be to put this to bed early, send on a couple of subs and then just play keep ball. At a guess:





As for Brighton, theyve recently been playing with a lopsided 3-5-2, winger Solly March on the opposite end to Tariq Lamptey. Lampteys suspension means Dutch international Joel Veltman will likely come in on the right, and March may well keep his place ahead of man-giant Dan Burn to run at what I expect will be a tired right back, whoever starts. Danny Welbeck has been playing alongside Neal Maupay as a front two, and the three midfield spots will probably be retained by Lallana, Yves Bissouma and Pascal Groß after their win against Villa last weekend. So:





Referee: Stuart Attwell. Assistants: Gary Beswick, Adam Nunn. Fourth official: Simon Hooper. VAR: Kevin Friend. Assistant VAR: Simon Beck.

It feels like ages since weve gone to the Amex Stadium in a good place. Two years ago Man City had inflicted our first defeat of the season and wed tumbled out of the cup at Wolves four days later. Four months back, wed wrapped up the title but were still adjusting to the new normal of no crowds, and it felt very flat. And this time, its in the midst of one of the worst injury crises the clubs ever seen, the middle of three games in six days. We should win, but in this case Id almost prefer everyone getting through in one piece.
Re: Brighton and Hove Albion vs Liverpool, 28 November 2020, 12.30pm
Nice write up!

Good point about the timing of our trips there. Was it three ago that we were required to play Gini in a back three? (along with Can, although he has some experience there at least)
Re: Brighton and Hove Albion vs Liverpool, 28 November 2020, 12.30pm
Whereas Leicester was all about who should play at the back, and go from there, I think our biggest challenge here is putting out a midfield that is full of running.

I definitely dont think both Gini and Jones should start for the third time in 6 days. Putting Fab in there and gambling Phillips will be ok is an option. Brightons forwards are tricky rather than physical though so would he struggle slightly? Hopefully Hendo might be back as we desperately need some fresh(er) legs from somewhere.

We are spoilt for choice up top compared to midfield and defence so maybe we will go for something like your line up. Yet another interesting/tricky selection dilemma for Juergen.
Re: Brighton and Hove Albion vs Liverpool, 28 November 2020, 12.30pm
This will be a tough match. Albion are a good footballing side and arguably should have more points than they do.

Right now, the four up top option seems sensible as we are light in midfield.

However, theres a risk of overplaying Gini, Milner, Matip and Mane.
Re: Brighton and Hove Albion vs Liverpool, 28 November 2020, 12.30pm
And thanks for the write up!
Re: Brighton and Hove Albion vs Liverpool, 28 November 2020, 12.30pm
Going for a 2-1 win in this one
Re: Brighton and Hove Albion vs Liverpool, 28 November 2020, 12.30pm
They'll probably play alright then gift us 2 or 3 goals from nothing, seems to be a theme in their games. Expecting us to win but it'll be Sheff Utd, West Ham etc rather than Leicester, Chelsea etc. Got to pick and choose when to go for it this season.
Re: Brighton and Hove Albion vs Liverpool, 28 November 2020, 12.30pm
Lovely write- up sheer.

Tariq Lamptey missing is massive really. For me, the best attacking full back in the league after Trent. Forget Reece James.

Some tactical notes of my own -

Brighton are difficult to analyse, tactically speaking. And this is a testament to what Graham Potter is doing there. He's one of the most interesting managers in the league, no doubt. Whereas on paper you could say Brighton go with a 3-5-2 or a 3-4-3, this does morph into a 3-4-1-2 and a weird, lopsided 3-5-1-1 where they want to pack the middle and sit Maupay on the shoulder of the last defender.

And I think the latter is what we might see. They'll compress the middle with a double pivot that protects the back three, who will probably sit 5 yards deeper than typical because they don't have Lamptey's recovery pace to save them should it come down to a ball in behind and a foot race. We will likely have identified how good Ben White is on the ball and will have Bobby or Sadio sitting on him more than we might typically look to isolate a specific centre half. Veltman is good on the ball too but doesn't have the same incisive progressions as Ben White.

By playing essentially 5 players centrally with the 3 CBs and two deeper mids, it'll allow Solly March to have zero defensive responsibility and act akin to Robbo on their left hand side - receiving the ball on the edge of the middle third and looking for Lallana to attack the space in front of the centre. Maupay is the closest Bobby analogue the league has to offer, and will drop deep to double up with Lallana in that space, in an attempt to make space for Welbeck in behind. Maupay is underrated - a disruptive, combative little shit of a player who scores and has good technique also. 

Gini, if he plays the six will need to be very, very disciplined and rotate the ball in an unambitious way, to allow time for our full backs to get further up after they've fallen back into defensive position following turnovers. You know, the typical back to centre half, wide to Robbo, back inside to Gini, further forward to Robbo movement that is so ingrained into us going forward.

How Brighton do will depend on whether Potter holds his nerve. Typically I wouldn't recommend teams trying to go toe-to-toe with us, but I think if Brighton do sit on us in their usual shape, they will cause us issues with their disruptive way of defending - favouring interceptions and high-up turnovers than if they concede space. However, the aforementioned Lamptey is just so important to them being able to play their high line that I don't think they take that risk without him. He is used as a Walker-esque chaser to make up for the lack of athleticism in the rest of the back line but also is their chief out ball for progressions. It didn't surprise me to hear Bayern Munich were keeping an eye on him.

We will need to be disciplined and Mo will need to be perched on the edge of the space left behind March when he bombs forward. If we get it right, we will get a lot of chances on the counter attack. We typically get a good result against Brighton but with our injuries and fixture pile up, nothing is given.

Re: Brighton and Hove Albion vs Liverpool, 28 November 2020, 12.30pm
I still remember the TV highlights from (I think) early in the 81/82 season when we drew 3-3 away at these lot. You could hear Terry McDermott yell his head off when he scored.
That is, if my memory isn't playing tricks.

Anyway, decent write-up, cheers.
Re: Brighton and Hove Albion vs Liverpool, 28 November 2020, 12.30pm
Lovely write- up sheer.

Tariq Lamptey missing is massive really. For me, the best attacking full back in the league after Trent. Forget Reece James.

Some tactical notes of my own -

Brighton are difficult to analyse, tactically speaking. And this is a testament to what Graham Potter is doing there. He's one of the most interesting managers in the league, no doubt. Whereas on paper you could say Brighton go with a 3-5-2 or a 3-4-3, this does morph into a 3-4-1-2 and a weird, lopsided 3-5-1-1 where they want to pack the middle and sit Maupay on the shoulder of the last defender.

And I think the latter is what we might see. They'll compress the middle with a double pivot that protects the back three, who will probably sit 5 yards deeper than typical because they don't have Lamptey's recovery pace to save them should it come down to a ball in behind and a foot race. We will likely have identified how good Ben White is on the ball and will have Bobby or Sadio sitting on him more than we might typically look to isolate a specific centre half. Veltman is good on the ball too but doesn't have the same incisive progressions as Ben White.

By playing essentially 5 players centrally with the 3 CBs and two deeper mids, it'll allow Solly March to have zero defensive responsibility and act akin to Robbo on their left hand side - receiving the ball on the edge of the middle third and looking for Lallana to attack the space in front of the centre. Maupay is the closest Bobby analogue the league has to offer, and will drop deep to double up with Lallana in that space, in an attempt to make space for Welbeck in behind. Maupay is underrated - a disruptive, combative little shit of a player who scores and has good technique also. 

Gini, if he plays the six will need to be very, very disciplined and rotate the ball in an unambitious way, to allow time for our full backs to get further up after they've fallen back into defensive position following turnovers. You know, the typical back to centre half, wide to Robbo, back inside to Gini, further forward to Robbo movement that is so ingrained into us going forward.

How Brighton do will depend on whether Potter holds his nerve. Typically I wouldn't recommend teams trying to go toe-to-toe with us, but I think if Brighton do sit on us in their usual shape, they will cause us issues with their disruptive way of defending - favouring interceptions and high-up turnovers than if they concede space. However, the aforementioned Lamptey is just so important to them being able to play their high line that I don't think they take that risk without him. He is used as a Walker-esque chaser to make up for the lack of athleticism in the rest of the back line but also is their chief out ball for progressions. It didn't surprise me to hear Bayern Munich were keeping an eye on him.

We will need to be disciplined and Mo will need to be perched on the edge of the space left behind March when he bombs forward. If we get it right, we will get a lot of chances on the counter attack. We typically get a good result against Brighton but with our injuries and fixture pile up, nothing is given.

Cheers, but it sounds like maybe you should have done the write up for this one!
Re: Brighton and Hove Albion vs Liverpool, 28 November 2020, 12.30pm
Cheers, probably the only team I could do it for - good mate of mine from uni was a Brighton fan so I've long had a soft spot for them and they're probably the Premier League team I watch the most after Liverpool. They've some handy players and it'll be a good game, could've done with it being the evening kick off though.
