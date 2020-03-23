If we we lose the ajax game am I correct to say that we can draw to Midtjylland as long as we have the better goal difference than ajax and/or atalanta:

Ajax win at ours and lose to Atalanta : 10 points

Atalanta win against Midtjylland and lose against ajax: 10 points

We lose against Ajax and draw against Midtjylland: 10 points



Your maths is a bit out there lad. You've got Ajax and Atalanta both losing the same game.If we lose to Ajax and draw to Midtjylland we will end up on 10 points. If Ajax win against us they will be on 10 points, and if Atalanta win against Midtjylland they will also be on 10 points. This will mean that our fate will be decided by the Ajax vs Atalanta game. If they draw, then they will both finish with 11 and we will be in the Europa league. If one wins, then the winner will finish with 13 points and then 2nd place in the group will be decided between us and the loser of that game based on goal difference.In other words, our fate is still in our hands. We need to win one of our remaining two games and we will almost certainly being going through. If we lose to Ajax, then there is more pressure but we can still go through. If we play badly and don't get a win from either game then our fate is out of our hands.