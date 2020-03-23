« previous next »
Author Topic: CL: Liverpool 0 vs 2 Atalanta Ilicic 60' Gosens 64'  (Read 9918 times)

Re: CL: Liverpool 0 vs 2 Atalanta Ilicic 60' Gosens 64'
« Reply #440 on: Today at 01:39:23 AM »
Quote from: Sammy5IsAlive on Today at 01:28:03 AM
So when you play do you see that as a foul? As far as I'm concerned as long as I'm in control of the tackle, come in with some sort of angle (i.e. if you just pile straight into the back of somebody that's clearly a foul) and get the ball then it is fair game. If you commit like that, get there second and then get rolled by the forward then you live with the consequences. Salah and Mane are usually brilliant at doing that latter movement. Tonight they weren't doing it but for me that was because the Atalanta defenders were playing much better than the standard we usually face. 

When you are making contact with the player before the ball then it is a foul. Salah and Mane couldn't role the defenders because there was no one to spin. The current rules allow you to get tight and fight for the ball. The Atalanta defenders didn't do that especially Romero they allowed the Liverpool attackers to drop off and then played man and ball as the pass came in.

As I said the number of times play stopped and then the Ref waved play on was farcical.
Re: CL: Liverpool 0 vs 2 Atalanta Ilicic 60' Gosens 64'
« Reply #441 on: Today at 01:41:21 AM »
Quote from: Al 666 on Today at 01:39:23 AM
When you are making contact with the player before the ball then it is a foul. Salah and Mane couldn't role the defenders because there was no one to spin. The current rules allow you to get tight and fight for the ball. The Atalanta defenders didn't do that especially Romero they allowed the Liverpool attackers to drop off and then played man and ball as the pass came in.

As I said the number of times play stopped and then the Ref waved play on was farcical.

I think we'll just have to agree to disagree mate - this doesn't seem to be going anywhere.
Re: CL: Liverpool 0 vs 2 Atalanta Ilicic 60' Gosens 64'
« Reply #442 on: Today at 01:47:30 AM »
Quote from: Sammy5IsAlive on Today at 01:41:21 AM
I think we'll just have to agree to disagree mate - this doesn't seem to be going anywhere.

To be honest I think it is very simple do you think it is okay to get a bit of the man as long as get the ball with your follow through.
Re: CL: Liverpool 0 vs 2 Atalanta Ilicic 60' Gosens 64'
« Reply #443 on: Today at 01:59:01 AM »
Is Shaq injured? I thought he would play.
Quote from: Yiannis on November  3, 2019, 10:51:23 AM
I'm a knob

Re: CL: Liverpool 0 vs 2 Atalanta Ilicic 60' Gosens 64'
« Reply #444 on: Today at 02:23:37 AM »
Luckily, they only get 3 points more than us. Not a bad result.
Re: CL: Liverpool 0 vs 2 Atalanta Ilicic 60' Gosens 64'
« Reply #445 on: Today at 02:27:30 AM »
Yeah the game was shit. But I believe I am not the only one, who think that the best outcome of this week, we finish ALL games without any injury. Any.

Please, including this weekend too. Watching Mane knackered catching up the breath was too painful. I don't mind if he plays 45 minutes in Brighton game.

Just... Avoid more injuries please. I believe there's a 90% chance we go through this group with the balance of two more games.
Re: CL: Liverpool 0 vs 2 Atalanta Ilicic 60' Gosens 64'
« Reply #446 on: Today at 02:27:37 AM »
Quote from: Ravishing Rick Rude on Today at 01:59:01 AM
Is Shaq injured? I thought he would play.

Yeh he had a scan after international duty that showed an injury.
Re: CL: Liverpool 0 vs 2 Atalanta Ilicic 60' Gosens 64'
« Reply #447 on: Today at 02:35:22 AM »
Good thing that game never happened.

 
Re: CL: Liverpool 0 vs 2 Atalanta Ilicic 60' Gosens 64'
« Reply #448 on: Today at 02:49:08 AM »
Quote from: Al 666 on Today at 01:47:30 AM
To be honest I think it is very simple do you think it is okay to get a bit of the man as long as get the ball with your follow through.

I think if you get to the ball first like the Atalanta defenders were then it's not a follow through.

The physical contest that precedes that point is at the discretion of the ref. If there are clear shirt pulls/barges etc then the ref needs to call it. If the defender is simply stronger and/or more savvy and gets themselves into a dominant physical position then for me that is not a foul. 
Re: CL: Liverpool 0 vs 2 Atalanta Ilicic 60' Gosens 64'
« Reply #449 on: Today at 03:16:36 AM »
Don't worry, friends here... It's almost impossible for us not to qualify. Impossible.

But if I am Klopp and against Ajax, it's always going to be the best side from Liverpool.

Come on... It's Ajax Amsterdam, one of the historical clubs in Europe with four Champions League title.

I expect the respect and prestige are always there in the game between two clubs.

While on another news...

"Jamie Carragher blurts out 'oh f***' live on US TV after Alex Scott corrects his gaffe, forcing CBS into an apology": United States, during Champions League coverage.
"And the pundit then upsets American viewers with his 'condescending' comments about Sergino Dest" ...
 ;D  ;D  ;D

Re: CL: Liverpool 0 vs 2 Atalanta Ilicic 60' Gosens 64'
« Reply #450 on: Today at 03:31:00 AM »
Ya know, actually,  hell of an ask a top Italian team. no crowd felt like crap today. anyway you've got Matip second game back 3 days, rookie Tsimidis and two 19 year olds  dont have 10 games between em, all in one fell swoop. Desperate times.

Then imo Ginis been very well kicked in that foot a few times and worked to pieces, Jones is awesome but also very green and Milners coming off a big effort 3 days later.

In a CL live qualifier. even Mane and Mo just plain tired and stressed


End of the day our kids got a solid lesson and probable we will win the group anyway so hopefully its a mere peccadillo . If it sears something into those kids maybe it'll have value later     ya ya  thats it.

ha im watching it back and they've scored twice while im writing this the bastards. lol but it no longer held pain for me "Rhys Williams is gonna work like an absolute maniac in the gym and on the pitch for the next 2 months to earn his next crack at a CL game. you losers are just making us stronger by um scoring on us like that. go ahead, do it again. ah fuck."   ;D

Re: CL: Liverpool 0 vs 2 Atalanta Ilicic 60' Gosens 64'
« Reply #451 on: Today at 03:53:08 AM »
We had three of our first choice XI start yesterday. Four if you include Gini, though I'd think the starting three would be Thiago, Fabingo, Hendo.
Re: CL: Liverpool 0 vs 2 Atalanta Ilicic 60' Gosens 64'
« Reply #452 on: Today at 04:43:05 AM »
When Sadio isn't at the races you know it's going to be a bad day.

They wanted it more, had more intensity and better ball control. Played over us, around us and through us. Very impressive turnaround from the first leg.

We were toothless.
Re: CL: Liverpool 0 vs 2 Atalanta Ilicic 60' Gosens 64'
« Reply #453 on: Today at 04:47:53 AM »
We were bad.  As bad as Red Star away or Napoli away?  Hard to say but certainly up there with the worst of them.  I get that it was a cobbled together team but Klopp could be cobbling together a team every game for the next 6 weeks the way things are going so it's hard to just shrug.  But for now I guess yeah, /shrug.  Roll on Saturday.
Re: CL: Liverpool 0 vs 2 Atalanta Ilicic 60' Gosens 64'
« Reply #454 on: Today at 05:45:42 AM »
We will lose the Ajax game as well, and then the game against Midtjylland will be all or nothing. The Liverpool way
« Last Edit: Today at 06:34:32 AM by RedSamba »
Re: CL: Liverpool 0 vs 2 Atalanta Ilicic 60' Gosens 64'
« Reply #455 on: Today at 06:06:57 AM »
Quote from: Al 666 on Yesterday at 11:31:47 PM
He has been an International Ref for 8 seasons but has only done 11 CL games. He refereed us in the 1-1 draw v Napoli last season another strange performance.

Yep knew I recognized him from one of our games. Where Mertens was allowed to blatantly elbow Virgil in the ribs (and replays showed he clearly meant it), leading to their goal.

Just constantly letting obvious fouls go is not refreshing, it's infuriating. And yeah, it was happening to some extent to both teams, but far more to us. Their first goal comes from a clear foul on Gini, but the ref was up to it all night. Consistency isn't useful when it's consistently shite.
Re: CL: Liverpool 0 vs 2 Atalanta Ilicic 60' Gosens 64'
« Reply #456 on: Today at 06:12:16 AM »
Nothing really to say about the game. We had an off night and our youngsters really struggled against a good atalanta side. If they don't score in that scene we make 4 changes the second after and the game is completely different.

If we we lose the ajax game am I correct to say that we can draw to Midtjylland as long as we have the better goal difference than ajax and/or atalanta:
Ajax win at ours and lose to Atalanta: 10 points
Atalanta win against Midtjylland and lose against ajax: 10 points
We lose against Ajax and draw against Midtjylland: 10 points

Currently we have quite comfortably the best GD. I am not really worried really. We have 2 more chances and one draw will most likely be enough.
Re: CL: Liverpool 0 vs 2 Atalanta Ilicic 60' Gosens 64'
« Reply #457 on: Today at 06:49:16 AM »
Joint top of the league, top of our Champions league group #crisis@liverpoool
Re: CL: Liverpool 0 vs 2 Atalanta Ilicic 60' Gosens 64'
« Reply #458 on: Today at 06:58:43 AM »
Ref was shite
We were shite
and honestly, Atalanta weren't far from being shite either
Re: CL: Liverpool 0 vs 2 Atalanta Ilicic 60' Gosens 64'
« Reply #459 on: Today at 07:19:45 AM »
Quote from: Larse on Today at 06:12:16 AM
If we we lose the ajax game am I correct to say that we can draw to Midtjylland as long as we have the better goal difference than ajax and/or atalanta:
Ajax win at ours and lose to Atalanta: 10 points
Atalanta win against Midtjylland and lose against ajax: 10 points
We lose against Ajax and draw against Midtjylland: 10 points

 :o

Your maths is a bit out there lad. You've got Ajax and Atalanta both losing the same game.

If we lose to Ajax and draw to Midtjylland we will end up on 10 points. If Ajax win against us they will be on 10 points, and if Atalanta win against Midtjylland they will also be on 10 points. This will mean that our fate will be decided by the Ajax vs Atalanta game. If they draw, then they will both finish with 11 and we will be in the Europa league. If one wins, then the winner will finish with 13 points and then 2nd place in the group will be decided between us and the loser of that game based on goal difference.

In other words, our fate is still in our hands. We need to win one of our remaining two games and we will almost certainly being going through. If we lose to Ajax, then there is more pressure but we can still go through. If we play badly and don't get a win from either game then our fate is out of our hands.
Re: CL: Liverpool 0 vs 2 Atalanta Ilicic 60' Gosens 64'
« Reply #460 on: Today at 07:31:44 AM »
Missed opportunity to put the group stages to bed and have a 2 game blanket to do whatever really. Thats what I got from this game tonight.

Our boss will be annoyed because of that and the performance being no where near good enough. The performance was extremely laboured which was probably a result of the changes in personnel for obvious reasons but its a tad worrying.
Re: CL: Liverpool 0 vs 2 Atalanta Ilicic 60' Gosens 64'
« Reply #461 on: Today at 07:33:21 AM »
If youre going to have a bad game, do it on the day that Maradona dies. Few people will notice it.
Re: CL: Liverpool 0 vs 2 Atalanta Ilicic 60' Gosens 64'
« Reply #462 on: Today at 07:34:13 AM »
Quote from: mrantarctica on Today at 07:19:45 AM
:o

Your maths is a bit out there lad. You've got Ajax and Atalanta both losing the same game.

If we lose to Ajax and draw to Midtjylland we will end up on 10 points. If Ajax win against us they will be on 10 points, and if Atalanta win against Midtjylland they will also be on 10 points. This will mean that our fate will be decided by the Ajax vs Atalanta game. If they draw, then they will both finish with 11 and we will be in the Europa league. If one wins, then the winner will finish with 13 points and then 2nd place in the group will be decided between us and the loser of that game based on goal difference.

In other words, our fate is still in our hands. We need to win one of our remaining two games and we will almost certainly being going through. If we lose to Ajax, then there is more pressure but we can still go through. If we play badly and don't get a win from either game then our fate is out of our hands.

A draw to Ajax puts us through - were we to draw this and lose the final game, the only team we can end up tied with are Atalanta who we would go through by virtue of regulation B (as below) which says that in the event of a tie the winner is decided first by points gained in matches between the teams in question (equal) and then goal difference between the teams in question (5-2.)
Were we to lose, however, then wed need to win our final game as a draw in the Ajax Atalanta game knocks us out.


From the UEFA Regulations

If two or more teams are equal on points on completion of the group matches, the following criteria are applied to determine the rankings:
a) higher number of points  obtained in thegroup matches played among the teams the teams in question;
B)superior goal difference from the matches played among the teams in question
;

Table after we draw to Ajax and Atalanta beat Midtylland -

Liverpool 10
Atalanta 10
Ajax 8
(Liverpool top as better head to head vs Atalanta)

From then, For the purposes of this Ill assume we lose to Midtylland and consider the table for the 3 possible results in the Ajax Atalanta game -

Ajax win -

Ajax 11
Liverpool 10
Atalanta 10
(Liverpool qualify over Atalanta due to better head to head)

Atalanta win

Atalanta 13
Liverpool 10
Ajax 8

Draw

Atalanta 11
Liverpool 10
Ajax 9


« Last Edit: Today at 07:42:11 AM by Jm55 »
