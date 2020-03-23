



Your maths is a bit out there lad. You've got Ajax and Atalanta both losing the same game.



If we lose to Ajax and draw to Midtjylland we will end up on 10 points. If Ajax win against us they will be on 10 points, and if Atalanta win against Midtjylland they will also be on 10 points. This will mean that our fate will be decided by the Ajax vs Atalanta game. If they draw, then they will both finish with 11 and we will be in the Europa league. If one wins, then the winner will finish with 13 points and then 2nd place in the group will be decided between us and the loser of that game based on goal difference.



In other words, our fate is still in our hands. We need to win one of our remaining two games and we will almost certainly being going through. If we lose to Ajax, then there is more pressure but we can still go through. If we play badly and don't get a win from either game then our fate is out of our hands.



A draw to Ajax puts us through - were we to draw this and lose the final game, the only team we can end up tied with are Atalanta who we would go through by virtue of regulation B (as below) which says that in the event of a tie the winner is decided first by points gained in matches between the teams in question (equal) and then goal difference between the teams in question (5-2.)Were we to lose, however, then wed need to win our final game as a draw in the Ajax Atalanta game knocks us out.From the UEFA RegulationsIf two or more teams are equal on points on completion of the group matches, the following criteria are applied to determine the rankings:a) higher number of points obtained in thegroup matches played among the teams the teams in question;B)superior goal difference from the matches played among the teams in questionTable after we draw to Ajax and Atalanta beat Midtylland -Liverpool 10Atalanta 10Ajax 8(Liverpool top as better head to head vs Atalanta)From then, For the purposes of this Ill assume we lose to Midtylland and consider the table for the 3 possible results in the Ajax Atalanta game -Ajax win -Ajax 11Liverpool 10Atalanta 10(Liverpool qualify over Atalanta due to better head to head)Atalanta winAtalanta 13Liverpool 10Ajax 8DrawAtalanta 11Liverpool 10Ajax 9