So when you play do you see that as a foul? As far as I'm concerned as long as I'm in control of the tackle, come in with some sort of angle (i.e. if you just pile straight into the back of somebody that's clearly a foul) and get the ball then it is fair game. If you commit like that, get there second and then get rolled by the forward then you live with the consequences. Salah and Mane are usually brilliant at doing that latter movement. Tonight they weren't doing it but for me that was because the Atalanta defenders were playing much better than the standard we usually face.



When you are making contact with the player before the ball then it is a foul. Salah and Mane couldn't role the defenders because there was no one to spin. The current rules allow you to get tight and fight for the ball. The Atalanta defenders didn't do that especially Romero they allowed the Liverpool attackers to drop off and then played man and ball as the pass came in.As I said the number of times play stopped and then the Ref waved play on was farcical.