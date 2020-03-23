« previous next »
Author Topic: CL: Liverpool 0 vs 2 Atalanta Ilicic 60' Gosens 64'  (Read 8654 times)

Re: CL: Liverpool 0 vs 2 Atalanta Ilicic 60' Gosens 64'
« Reply #400 on: Yesterday at 11:13:17 PM »
Working tonight so didnt follow the match.

Wouldnt be the CL group stage without at least one insipid performance (by all accounts) and shite result somewhere along the way to make it more difficult for ourselves. Was ever thus. Weve always been a school homework on a Sunday night team in this competition.
Re: CL: Liverpool 0 vs 2 Atalanta Ilicic 60' Gosens 64'
« Reply #401 on: Yesterday at 11:13:39 PM »
Out-thought and out-fought tonight. Atalanta were excellent at the back and took their chances second half. If we win on Saturday and Tuesday then I guess that weak starting line up will have been justified. I thought Tsimikas looked tidy and combative and can probably fill in to give Robbo a rest - that's the only positive I could really take from the game itself.
Re: CL: Liverpool 0 vs 2 Atalanta Ilicic 60' Gosens 64'
« Reply #402 on: Yesterday at 11:13:41 PM »
Quote from: slaphead on Yesterday at 11:04:50 PM
Thought the same on the ref. To be totally honest I think a few times our lads went down way too easy and expected the free kick. Around the half hour mark there must of been 3 or 4 occasions in the space of 2 mins players from both teams went over and he waved them all on. Nice to see to be honest

That is called interpreting the rules completely differently to pretty much every other official. If you are going to let things go then it has to happen in all games.
Re: CL: Liverpool 0 vs 2 Atalanta Ilicic 60' Gosens 64'
« Reply #403 on: Yesterday at 11:14:52 PM »
haha aye 1 or 2 decisions were a bit mad, but he wasn't allowing any soft ones either. Free kicks that is
Re: CL: Liverpool 0 vs 2 Atalanta Ilicic 60' Gosens 64'
« Reply #404 on: Yesterday at 11:14:54 PM »
Quote from: slaphead on Yesterday at 11:04:50 PM
Thought the same on the ref. To be totally honest I think a few times our lads went down way too easy and expected the free kick. Around the half hour mark there must of been 3 or 4 occasions in the space of 2 mins players from both teams went over and he waved them all on. Nice to see to be honest

Youre genuinely bigging up the referee because he ignored fouls...for both teams ;D
Re: CL: Liverpool 0 vs 2 Atalanta Ilicic 60' Gosens 64'
« Reply #405 on: Yesterday at 11:16:22 PM »
Quote from: rossipersempre on Yesterday at 11:13:17 PM
Working tonight so didnt follow the match.

Wouldnt be the CL group stage without at least one insipid performance (by all accounts) and shite result somewhere along the way to make it more difficult for ourselves. Was ever thus. Weve always been a school homework on a Sunday night team in this competition.

To be fair I think that is the case for most top clubs. Everyone has to balance their domestic commitments with the European fixtures and every so often pretty much everyone comes unstuck trying to do that.
Re: CL: Liverpool 0 vs 2 Atalanta Ilicic 60' Gosens 64'
« Reply #406 on: Yesterday at 11:16:47 PM »
Quote from: Sammy5IsAlive on Yesterday at 11:13:39 PM
Out-thought and out-fought tonight. Atalanta were excellent at the back and took their chances second half. If we win on Saturday and Tuesday then I guess that weak starting line up will have been justified. I thought Tsimikas looked tidy and combative and can probably fill in to give Robbo a rest - that's the only positive I could really take from the game itself.

I thought Rhys Williams was excellent apart from his mistake for the 2nd goal. I think tonight will probably tell Klopp more about his fringe players than easy games against mediocre opponents.
Re: CL: Liverpool 0 vs 2 Atalanta Ilicic 60' Gosens 64'
« Reply #407 on: Yesterday at 11:17:22 PM »
Quote from: Al 666 on Yesterday at 11:13:41 PM
That is called interpreting the rules completely differently to pretty much every other official. If you are going to let things go then it has to happen in all games.

Aye I know that like, but it would be a better game all round if that was the case. Not going to happen but still
Re: CL: Liverpool 0 vs 2 Atalanta Ilicic 60' Gosens 64'
« Reply #408 on: Yesterday at 11:18:51 PM »
Quote from: fucking appalled on Yesterday at 11:14:54 PM
Youre genuinely bigging up the referee because he ignored fouls...for both teams ;D

Not really, but he also didn't fall for players going down too easily, for both teams. Just thought we were guilty of going down a bit too much specially in the first half
Re: CL: Liverpool 0 vs 2 Atalanta Ilicic 60' Gosens 64'
« Reply #409 on: Yesterday at 11:19:27 PM »
Shittest game I've seen from us this yea (I missed the villa one..) hopefully that bollocks is behind us and we move on, win at the weekend, top the group, business as usual, I don't think I really want to dwell on this any further to be honest  :puke2
Re: CL: Liverpool 0 vs 2 Atalanta Ilicic 60' Gosens 64'
« Reply #410 on: Yesterday at 11:20:56 PM »
Quote from: fucking appalled on Yesterday at 11:14:54 PM
Youre genuinely bigging up the referee because he ignored fouls...for both teams ;D

The craziest part is that the Ref officiates in La Liga where breathing near a player gets you cautioned.
Re: CL: Liverpool 0 vs 2 Atalanta Ilicic 60' Gosens 64'
« Reply #411 on: Yesterday at 11:22:02 PM »
Quote from: rawcusk8 on Yesterday at 11:01:59 PM
Wouldnt it be Milners third full game in a week? I know hes fit but were surely going to have to manage his game time, too.

I thought Milner looked a bit ragged tonight. I'd be surprised if he plays again on Saturday.

But since he is after all James Milner, I wouldn't be that surprised.
Re: CL: Liverpool 0 vs 2 Atalanta Ilicic 60' Gosens 64'
« Reply #412 on: Yesterday at 11:22:13 PM »
Quote from: Al 666 on Yesterday at 11:20:56 PM
The craziest part is that the Ref officiates in La Liga where breathing near a player gets you cautioned.

Does he ?  Never seen that ref before was wondering where he was, I just assumed it was somewhere like the league of Ireland where you get the f**k kicked out of you
Re: CL: Liverpool 0 vs 2 Atalanta Ilicic 60' Gosens 64'
« Reply #413 on: Yesterday at 11:24:59 PM »
Quote from: slaphead on Yesterday at 11:17:22 PM
Aye I know that like, but it would be a better game all round if that was the case. Not going to happen but still

You change the officiating of the rules by changing the way officials are told interpret them. Not by a maverick deciding he was going to pretend it was the 70's.
Re: CL: Liverpool 0 vs 2 Atalanta Ilicic 60' Gosens 64'
« Reply #414 on: Yesterday at 11:26:36 PM »
Quote from: Al 666 on Yesterday at 11:24:59 PM
You change the officiating of the rules by changing the way officials are told interpret them. Not by a maverick deciding he was going to pretend it was the 70's.

I agree. Jeez I was just trying to be honest and say we went over a bit more than I would have like, leave me alone  ;D
Re: CL: Liverpool 0 vs 2 Atalanta Ilicic 60' Gosens 64'
« Reply #415 on: Yesterday at 11:29:33 PM »
Quote from: slaphead on Yesterday at 11:18:51 PM
Not really, but he also didn't fall for players going down too easily, for both teams. Just thought we were guilty of going down a bit too much specially in the first half

A foul is a foul.

Weve currently got more senior CBs injured than fit, more senior RBs injured than fit, more senior midfielders injured than fit and now were seemingly not far from its a mans game and applauding a referee for not giving blatant fouls because reasons.

Sadio, Mo and even Divock all positioned themselves goalside in good positions and the Atalanta defenders were completely let off the hook by being able to go through the back of them with no risk of punishment. It was genuinely staggering to witness and perhaps even more staggering to see people saying it was a good refereeing display.
Re: CL: Liverpool 0 vs 2 Atalanta Ilicic 60' Gosens 64'
« Reply #416 on: Yesterday at 11:31:47 PM »
Quote from: slaphead on Yesterday at 11:22:13 PM
Does he ?  Never seen that ref before was wondering where he was, I just assumed it was somewhere like the league of Ireland where you get the f**k kicked out of you

He has been an International Ref for 8 seasons but has only done 11 CL games. He refereed us in the 1-1 draw v Napoli last season another strange performance.
Re: CL: Liverpool 0 vs 2 Atalanta Ilicic 60' Gosens 64'
« Reply #417 on: Yesterday at 11:35:07 PM »
Quote from: fucking appalled on Yesterday at 11:29:33 PM
A foul is a foul.

Weve currently got more senior CBs injured than fit, more senior RBs injured than fit, more senior midfielders injured than fit and now were seemingly not far from its a mans game and applauding a referee for not giving blatant fouls because reasons.

Sadio, Mo and even Divock all positioned themselves goalside in good positions and the Atalanta defenders were completely let off the hook by being able to go through the back of them with no risk of punishment. It was genuinely staggering to witness and perhaps even more staggering to see people saying it was a good refereeing display.

Yep FIFA outlawed the tackle from behind in 1998, maybe he missed the memo.
Re: CL: Liverpool 0 vs 2 Atalanta Ilicic 60' Gosens 64'
« Reply #418 on: Yesterday at 11:37:01 PM »
No injury, I would take that.
Re: CL: Liverpool 0 vs 2 Atalanta Ilicic 60' Gosens 64'
« Reply #419 on: Yesterday at 11:45:46 PM »
Quote from: slaphead on Yesterday at 11:04:50 PM
Thought the same on the ref. To be totally honest I think a few times our lads went down way too easy and expected the free kick. Around the half hour mark there must of been 3 or 4 occasions in the space of 2 mins players from both teams went over and he waved them all on. Nice to see to be honest

Yeah, The players aren't used to refs letting the game be more of a battle, without harsh tackles or anything of course. Quite a few potential chances for us, maybe they could have thought that the ref wants the game to flow and not be stop start, and just tussle for the ball and try to escape the pressing.
 Footy is becoming a bit too basketbally these days, no contact etc.
Would have been nice to enjoy the game with us playing good too, while having that ref.
Re: CL: Liverpool 0 vs 2 Atalanta Ilicic 60' Gosens 64'
« Reply #420 on: Yesterday at 11:47:54 PM »
Quote from: Supersuarez7 on Yesterday at 11:19:27 PM
Shittest game I've seen from us this yea (I missed the villa one..) hopefully that bollocks is behind us and we move on, win at the weekend, top the group, business as usual, I don't think I really want to dwell on this any further to be honest  :puke2

Always going to get a handful of disappointing results during a season, even being the best (Watford/Napoli/Barca/Villa away etc).  Tonight was just  one of them.  Jurgen even hinted it was coming pre-match when he said he doesn't normally, but had to think ahead further than just 'the next match'. Always dangerous that.
Re: CL: Liverpool 0 vs 2 Atalanta Ilicic 60' Gosens 64'
« Reply #421 on: Yesterday at 11:48:57 PM »
Quote from: Al 666 on Yesterday at 11:08:38 PM
The ref was an absolute joke. It wasn't falling down stuff it was blatant fouls he was missing for both sides. The best was when he played advantage when we had recovered the ball in the centre circle instead of giving us a free kick on the edge of their area.

Nope, reffing in the champions league in general is many levels above what we see in the prem. They must have a different remit.They tend to let games flow more and I don't think I spotted anything particularly bad that happened to our players in terms of fouls that weren't given.
Re: CL: Liverpool 0 vs 2 Atalanta Ilicic 60' Gosens 64'
« Reply #422 on: Yesterday at 11:56:21 PM »
Quote from: Al 666 on Yesterday at 11:35:07 PM
Yep FIFA outlawed the tackle from behind in 1998, maybe he missed the memo.

The change in rules was about players going off their feet from behind and going through the player to get the ball.

Atalanta's back three were on their feet all through that game, made sure that they had control of the physical battle and then were first to compete to every ball that was played into feet. I can't remember the last time Salah or Mane were made to look second best in those kinds of situations so consistently.
Re: CL: Liverpool 0 vs 2 Atalanta Ilicic 60' Gosens 64'
« Reply #423 on: Today at 12:00:21 AM »
Quote from: fucking appalled on Yesterday at 11:29:33 PM
A foul is a foul.

Weve currently got more senior CBs injured than fit, more senior RBs injured than fit, more senior midfielders injured than fit and now were seemingly not far from its a mans game and applauding a referee for not giving blatant fouls because reasons.

Sadio, Mo and even Divock all positioned themselves goalside in good positions and the Atalanta defenders were completely let off the hook by being able to go through the back of them with no risk of punishment. It was genuinely staggering to witness and perhaps even more staggering to see people saying it was a good refereeing display.
This is exactly what I was saying

I said it to my dad just after we got away with one on them

Unless you disagree with the concept of fouls in football, I don't know how anyone could praise that performance

Jurgen said it best

Having said that, making changes against a good team like Atalanta was always going to be risky, and we didn't deserve anything for sure
Re: CL: Liverpool 0 vs 2 Atalanta Ilicic 60' Gosens 64'
« Reply #424 on: Today at 12:02:08 AM »
Were still tied for the lead in the League. Results since Virg got mugged by Pickford have been stellar. When our players are back and healthy, well have an advantage over the other teams because their players are going to get injured too (just injured and missing later in the season because theyre not pushed as hard physically as a Klopp team, so our players are ahead of the curve re: wear and tear/burnout.) Burning out the healthy front-line players now is the wrong strategy because #20 is still a priority, and #7 is wide open.

Because of the above; the fact that we played Sunday afternoon and play at Brighton lunchtime on Saturday; and the fact that we won the first 3 CL group matches meant that the rotation tonight was necessary.

Every club is going to have these results this season. Weve already had worse against Villa. The trick is going to be to have fewer of these matches than the rest, and not in the matches that matter. We were flat. None of the kids or squad members who were given a start rose to the challenge. The ref was allowing a lot of physicality. Atalanta wanted it more after being humiliated in Bergamo. Didnt watch the Villa match so that was the biggest stinker Ive seen this season. So be it. Onwards and upwards.

If we win on the South Coast Saturday and get at least a draw next Tuesday (which I am confident we will), tonights result is irrelevant.
Re: CL: Liverpool 0 vs 2 Atalanta Ilicic 60' Gosens 64'
« Reply #425 on: Today at 12:02:38 AM »
Quote from: fucking appalled on Yesterday at 11:29:33 PM
A foul is a foul.

Weve currently got more senior CBs injured than fit, more senior RBs injured than fit, more senior midfielders injured than fit and now were seemingly not far from its a mans game and applauding a referee for not giving blatant fouls because reasons.

Sadio, Mo and even Divock all positioned themselves goalside in good positions and the Atalanta defenders were completely let off the hook by being able to go through the back of them with no risk of punishment. It was genuinely staggering to witness and perhaps even more staggering to see people saying it was a good refereeing display.

Ok, let me clarify a little. I'm saying it was nice to see him not giving fouls when players went over easy looking for it, which being honest I think our lads did as much as Atalanta in the first half. It's not something we do but I thought we were a little guilty of it for a bit. It was nice to see the game flow in that sense. It's nothing like applauding a ref for letting blatant fouls go. Its 2 separate things
Re: CL: Liverpool 0 vs 2 Atalanta Ilicic 60' Gosens 64'
« Reply #426 on: Today at 12:11:37 AM »
They were good at the back and on the break, their goals were great, the ref was very good, no nonsense.

We were poor.

Have your bad days when it matters least

Next-Brighton, move on
« Reply #427 on: Today at 12:12:49 AM »
At this rate of injuries, i feel the CL has become a secondary cup.
We should still get through the group. But progressing further may be very challenging.
There is no way to put up strong teams with the decimated defence for both PL and CL.
Especially with the PL looking more challenging this year with better teams and awkward playing times. 
Re: CL: Liverpool 0 vs 2 Atalanta Ilicic 60' Gosens 64'
« Reply #428 on: Today at 12:16:05 AM »
Quote from: Al 666 on Yesterday at 11:13:41 PM
That is called interpreting the rules completely differently to pretty much every other official. If you are going to let things go then it has to happen in all games.

Agree but by 20 minutes the bright players should have worked out that going down was not worth it.
Re: CL: Liverpool 0 vs 2 Atalanta Ilicic 60' Gosens 64'
« Reply #429 on: Today at 12:24:22 AM »
In an ideal scenario, a win against Brighton completely erases tonight's defeat from memory

On to the next, not our night at all. Atalanta looked reasonably solid as well.
Re: CL: Liverpool 0 vs 2 Atalanta Ilicic 60' Gosens 64'
« Reply #430 on: Today at 12:27:59 AM »
Quote from: Sammy5IsAlive on Yesterday at 11:56:21 PM
The change in rules was about players going off their feet from behind and going through the player to get the ball.

Atalanta's back three were on their feet all through that game, made sure that they had control of the physical battle and then were first to compete to every ball that was played into feet. I can't remember the last time Salah or Mane were made to look second best in those kinds of situations so consistently.

The change in the rule was about defenders being able to make contact with the man before playing the ball. The problem with Del Cerro Grande tonight was that he was allowing players without the ball to play the man and ball. As a defender you just let the attacker get ahead and then just as he goes to play it you make contact with his leg or torso.

It is minimal contact but it makes it practically impossible to have a good first touch. There were at least three or four occasions when the foul was so obvious that both sets of players stopped and the moron in the middle had to convince them to play on.

I do not have a problem with those charged with the governance of the rules changing the interpretation to allow more contact but that doesn't mean a maverick ref can just make the interpretation up as he goes along.
« Reply #431 on: Today at 12:34:11 AM »
Quote from: Black Bull Nova on Today at 12:16:05 AM
Agree but by 20 minutes the bright players should have worked out that going down was not worth it.

When you have started 3 nineteen-year-olds then 20 minutes is probably too late.

There is a reason that Rhys Williams is in the CL squad and Nat Phillips is in the Premier League squad and that is physicality. We were bullied tonight because the Ref decided to throw interpretation out of the window.
« Reply #432 on: Today at 12:42:25 AM »
We got bullied because they were first to everything and ran us off the park.  The ref let some stuff go, sure, but he wasn't the reason we lost.  We couldn't string anything together because they gave us no space.
« Reply #433 on: Today at 12:42:48 AM »
Quote from: Al 666 on Today at 12:27:59 AM
The change in the rule was about defenders being able to make contact with the man before playing the ball. The problem with Del Cerro Grande tonight was that he was allowing players without the ball to play the man and ball. As a defender you just let the attacker get ahead and then just as he goes to play it you make contact with his leg or torso.

It is minimal contact but it makes it practically impossible to have a good first touch. There were at least three or four occasions when the foul was so obvious that both sets of players stopped and the moron in the middle had to convince them to play on.

I do not have a problem with those charged with the governance of the rules changing the interpretation to allow more contact but that doesn't mean a maverick ref can just make the interpretation up as he goes along.

I don't know - I'm a defender so maybe I'm a bit more sympathetic to them being given the benefit of the doubt in those kinds of situations. Maybe you are a forward and every time you see it happen you see a foul. I'm not one of these 'the game's gone' tub-thumpers but at the same time I don't want the game to end up in a situation where all a forward has to do is get themselves between the ball and the player to be comfortable in the knowledge that they are protected from any form of physical contact or competition for the ball.

There were some odd calls from the ref but for me they were all in midfield rather than the final phase areas I'm talking about.
 
« Reply #434 on: Today at 12:48:52 AM »
Meh, let's be honest, this was Klopp picking and choosing where the effort must be made. This wasn't the game for it, but at least a bunch of the youngsters got some good CL experience. Jones, the two Williams, to a lesser extent Origi and Tsimikas.
« Reply #435 on: Today at 12:51:09 AM »
Quote from: ubb! please on Today at 12:42:25 AM
We got bullied because they were first to everything and ran us off the park.  The ref let some stuff go, sure, but he wasn't the reason we lost.  We couldn't string anything together because they gave us no space.

They gave us no space because they had a green light to get tight. I agree they were the better side but as soon as it became a physical battle then as the more physical team they were always going to have an advantage.
« Reply #436 on: Today at 12:58:23 AM »
Quote from: Sammy5IsAlive on Today at 12:42:48 AM
I don't know - I'm a defender so maybe I'm a bit more sympathetic to them being given the benefit of the doubt in those kinds of situations. Maybe you are a forward and every time you see it happen you see a foul. I'm not one of these 'the game's gone' tub-thumpers but at the same time I don't want the game to end up in a situation where all a forward has to do is get themselves between the ball and the player to be comfortable in the knowledge that they are protected from any form of physical contact or competition for the ball.

There were some odd calls from the ref but for me they were all in midfield rather than the final phase areas I'm talking about.
 

No I was a centre back and know how easy it is if the ref allows you to play man and then ball. You just time your contact to occur just as they play the ball. It happened for both teams all over the pitch.
« Reply #437 on: Today at 12:58:51 AM »
Quote from: DonkeyWan on Today at 12:48:52 AM
Meh, let's be honest, this was Klopp picking and choosing where the effort must be made. This wasn't the game for it, but at least a bunch of the youngsters got some good CL experience. Jones, the two Williams, to a lesser extent Origi and Tsimikas.

Hey mate great reply to Barry Glendening in the Guardian - well in
« Reply #438 on: Today at 01:01:30 AM »
Not worried at all personally. Glad no one got injured and we rested enough people for the weekend, although Sadio could've used a rest too. Maybe he doesn't start this weekend.

If we didn't have like 7-8 people out we'd have put out a much better team. With the fixture list the way it is, you have to pick and choose which game is the most expendable and this was really it. Yes, it would've been ideal if we'd won and then rested people in the last two games, but maybe Klopp and the medical staff decided the rest now was more important.

Win 1 of the last 2 games and we definitely go through. Wouldn't read too much into today's performance
« Reply #439 on: Today at 01:28:03 AM »
Quote from: Al 666 on Today at 12:58:23 AM
No I was a centre back and know how easy it is if the ref allows you to play man and then ball. You just time your contact to occur just as they play the ball. It happened for both teams all over the pitch.

So when you play do you see that as a foul? As far as I'm concerned as long as I'm in control of the tackle, come in with some sort of angle (i.e. if you just pile straight into the back of somebody that's clearly a foul) and get the ball then it is fair game. If you commit like that, get there second and then get rolled by the forward then you live with the consequences. Salah and Mane are usually brilliant at doing that latter movement. Tonight they weren't doing it but for me that was because the Atalanta defenders were playing much better than the standard we usually face. 
