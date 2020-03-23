Were still tied for the lead in the League. Results since Virg got mugged by Pickford have been stellar. When our players are back and healthy, well have an advantage over the other teams because their players are going to get injured too (just injured and missing later in the season because theyre not pushed as hard physically as a Klopp team, so our players are ahead of the curve re: wear and tear/burnout.) Burning out the healthy front-line players now is the wrong strategy because #20 is still a priority, and #7 is wide open.



Because of the above; the fact that we played Sunday afternoon and play at Brighton lunchtime on Saturday; and the fact that we won the first 3 CL group matches meant that the rotation tonight was necessary.



Every club is going to have these results this season. Weve already had worse against Villa. The trick is going to be to have fewer of these matches than the rest, and not in the matches that matter. We were flat. None of the kids or squad members who were given a start rose to the challenge. The ref was allowing a lot of physicality. Atalanta wanted it more after being humiliated in Bergamo. Didnt watch the Villa match so that was the biggest stinker Ive seen this season. So be it. Onwards and upwards.



If we win on the South Coast Saturday and get at least a draw next Tuesday (which I am confident we will), tonights result is irrelevant.