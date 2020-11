The official twitter leaked line up:



Ali

Williams, Williams, Matip, Tsimikas

Gini, Milner, Jones

Jota, Origi, Salah



meaning rest for Fabinho, Firmino, Robertson, Mane, Firmino although i would imagine a couple of them would come on as subs. Shaqiri out again



That's interesting. I don't think Matip should be anywhere near this. I'd have him on the bench of course and start Fabinho with R. Williams.I wouldn't even start both Salah and Jota, I'd play Minamino, but with 5 subs and a strong bench there's certainly a way it can work. Mane and Bobby (especially Bobby) are in desperate need of rests, ideally they won't be required but a cameo appearance from them shouldn't be too bad.I know we wouldn't be so stretched in the midfield without a few of them being injured, but this is why I'd have liked to have seen us keep Grujic around.