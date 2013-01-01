« previous next »
Liverpool vs Atalanta Pre-match thread

Re: Liverpool vs Atalanta Pre-match thread
Nice one Hazell (I always think of that late 70s Cockney Detective when I see your posts).

God knows how we'll go with this and who's fit or not, tired, or being saved for Saturday.

Re: Liverpool vs Atalanta Pre-match thread
Despite the away leg I think this has the potential to be a tricky one and its a tough selection for Klopp for all the reasons already mentioned.
Re: Liverpool vs Atalanta Pre-match thread
Wouldn't mind see a bit of rotation, but without putting out a team of kids. Maybe give Neco, Curtis, Minamino and Shaq (if fit) a run out.

We still need to get qualification done and dusted, so that we can give the first team a break later on in the group matches.
Re: Liverpool vs Atalanta Pre-match thread
Get the win to qualify for the last 16, so can rest a few players for the last 2 CL matches.
Re: Liverpool vs Atalanta Pre-match thread
As others have said we could do with winning this, but we are looking very thin in midfield and defence so will need to rotate. Can deffo see Matip and Stan getting 45 mins each, alongside the Williamses and Tsimikas. Can't see any other option than playing Jones, Milner and Gini in midfield unless Hendo and or Thiago are fit. Think we'll go for a strong front 3 - Jota, Bob and Mo given the probs their defence had last time in the hope we have a comfortable lead and can rest a few towards the end.
Re: Liverpool vs Atalanta Pre-match thread
They played their usual approach in the last game which is to attack, however we destroyed them. With Ajax most likely winning tonight, surely Atalanta will have to go for the 3 points again? Really looking forward to this game.

Alison
Milner - Fabinho - Williams - Tsimikas
Jones - Gini
Jota - Minamino - Salah
Firmino

Would be my team, not what i think. Take Gini off after 60 and move Milner into midfield for Williams. Also could argue for Shaq over minamino
Re: Liverpool vs Atalanta Pre-match thread
I think Klopp said up front we're fine, and have lots of options, but it's defence and midfield where we have issues.

So I suspect a "full strength" attack with some rotation elsewhere. Klopp will be concerned about the early kick off on Saturday I think and will protect the players he needs for that.

                      Becker

Williams    Williams    Matip   Tsimikas

                  Fabinho

   Wijnaldum               Jones


Mo/Jota          Bobby       Mane
Re: Liverpool vs Atalanta Pre-match thread
Quote from: redwillow on Today at 08:31:13 AM
They played their usual approach in the last game which is to attack, however we destroyed them. With Ajax most likely winning tonight, surely Atalanta will have to go for the 3 points again? Really looking forward to this game.

Alison
Milner - Fabinho - Williams - Tsimikas
Jones - Gini
Jota - Minamino - Salah
Firmino

Would be my team, not what i think. Take Gini off after 60 and move Milner into midfield for Williams. Also could argue for Shaq over minamino

This is what I think will happen and what makes sense. Only differenc I see is Matip for Fabinho, as Matip was in the press conference and most of the time players in the press conference also play in the game.
