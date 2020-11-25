Thanks for the OP Hazell.



I think the benefits of winning this game are huge and will no doubt feature in the line up choice.



We have the busy Christmas schedule around the corner, and the ability to rest so many key players (and reduce injury risk) against Ajax and Midgetland is massive given the context of this season and our current list of players in the treatment room. We also have plenty of youngsters who are developing nicely, and playing without pressure in the last 2 CL games is a good way to get them game time whilst easing them gently towards more regular and bigger challenges.



As we showed against Leicester we can still put out a top drawer side with 6 of our first choice 11 out, and although I don't think we'll go that strong, I think we do need to take this game seriously. Our next 3 league games are Brighton, Wolves and Fulham - none of who are in great form, so if we win tomorrow night we potentially have 5 games in a row that allow varying degrees of rotation that might just help us get through until the Christmas period with as many fit players as possible.



Even our December/January schedule isn't particularly difficult on paper, so being able to rest most of the squad in the last 2 CL games might be a huge boost for the second half to the season, when I think we've traditionally been conditioned to be at our strongest.