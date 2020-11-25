« previous next »
Liverpool vs Atalanta Pre-match thread
Liverpool vs Atalanta, Wednesday 25 November 2020, Anfield, 8.00pm

       



                                       P          W          D          L          F          A          GD          Pts
Liverpool FC                   3          3          0          0           8          0           8            9
AFC Ajax                        3          1          1          1           4          4            0           4
Atalanta BC                    3          1          1          1           6          7           -1           4
FC Midtjylland                3          0          0          3           1          8          -7            0


Injuries:
Out: Van Dijk (knee), Gomez (knee), Alexander-Arnold (hamstring/calf), Oxlade-Chamberlain (knee), Keita (hamstring)
Doubts: Henderson (kebab), Thiago (knee), Rhys Williams (hip),


For anyone who doesn't know too much about Atalanta, stockadams excellent OP a few weeks ago is a great way to get up to speed with them.

After a 5-0 victory in Bergamo, were one victory away from qualifying for the next round with two games to spare. On paper then, things should be straight forward from hereon in but it's usually never that simple.

The last international break brought with it injuries to Gomez, Henderson and Salah, leaving us a lot weaker than we had been two weeks ago. And the squad had already been suffering with injuries anyway. Add to that, despite their result against us, Atalanta are still a dangerous side and can cause any team problems, as they've shown over the past few years under Gasperini. Even in our victory they looked strong in spells and Zapata was almost a one man wrecking ball towards the end of the game so it's not going to be easy. But no one's expecting anything else.

Still, things have generally been pretty good this season all things considered and the away game in particular was our best performance of the season, albeit aided by the way Atalanta play. The good thing for us is that Gasperini doesn't seem like he's the type of manager who'll radically change his style in order to stop us.

The reverse game also brought to the fore two players who not many had down as having such a big impact so early in their Liverpool careers.



Diogo Jota's been great hasnt he? We finally have genuine competition for Salah/Mane/Firmino and a player who's able to come in without much of a change in formation/style or a drop off in quality when one of those is out. Most would argue that Firminos place is the one thats most immediately under threat, understandably so; as as much as I adore him, his performances this season havent been at the level of the previous 4/5 years. Jota isnt a like for like replacement for him but that can be positive in some ways. His goal against West Ham is one which I think Firmino is unlikely to have been in a position score from. Can't wait to see more of him as he becomes part of the team.

And yeah, his hat-trick last time out was ace.



Look at that smile! Early days but who cares, Rhys Williams been thrust into the first team and he's come in and played like a boss. And he coped wonderfully against Atalanta three weeks ago. I dont know if hell play on Wednesday with Matip and Fabinho potentially being back but Im a lot less worried about us playing this 19 year old centre back in the Champions League than I would have been three games ago.

The only potential issue is who plays at right back, where it's between Neco Williams or Milner. Not having Alexander-Arnold available will be a miss. His pass to Jota for the first goal in the game in Italy was brilliant and a reminder of what he brings offensively. More importantly from a defensive point of view, either Williams or Milner will need help from the midfield and it would be great to have Henderson available as he's terrific in that respect. Personally, I'd love Williams to start, although my feelings are that Klopp will opt for Milner.

Sp win this and were through, which is strange to say as it feels different from the traditional final group game showdown we tend to have in this competition. That's brought with it some brilliant memories that have gone down in folklore but I think we'd all settle for the upcoming Ajax and Midtjylland games having only top spot riding on them.

Lets hope it happens :)
We have to change from doubter to believer. Now.

Re: Liverpool vs Atalanta Pre-match thread
Not seeing Henderson or Thiago in the live training, not many youngsters either strangely. Thought the bench would be filled with them, only seeing Cain, Clarkson and Williams.
Re: Liverpool vs Atalanta Pre-match thread
Not seeing Henderson or Thiago in the live training, not many youngsters either strangely. Thought the bench would be filled with them, only seeing Cain, Clarkson and Williams.

Cheers Hazell.

Couldn't see Wij or Firmino either. Might have been given a day away from training.
Re: Liverpool vs Atalanta Pre-match thread
2 home games left and away to bottom of the group couldnt be any better set up .
Re: Liverpool vs Atalanta Pre-match thread
Re: Liverpool vs Atalanta Pre-match thread
Have no idea how we'll line up, hopefully a win and we can rotate everyone for the final fixtures.


Re: Liverpool vs Atalanta Pre-match thread
Agree 100% , wondering will be rest a few for this anyway knowing we have 3 bites  of the cherry , Id rest Matip
Re: Liverpool vs Atalanta Pre-match thread
We dont really have many options if players from weekend miss out alongside Naby.

Rest Robbo and Fab / Matip maybe.
Re: Liverpool vs Atalanta Pre-match thread
We dont really have many options if players from weekend miss out alongside Naby.

Personally I think we'll go as strong as fitness allows and get qualification secured. Achieve that tomorrow and we'll 'gamble' with 1st or 2nd by rotating as heavily as possible. Think Jurgen will value rested legs more than a slight chance at an easier 2nd round fixture.

Alisson/Adrian

Milner, Williams, Williams, Fab, Matip, Robertson, Tsimikas
Gini, Jones,
Mane, Salah, Firmino, Jota, Minamino, Origi

The above is who I can make out as players we know that are fit (exlcuding the kids that have been training) Maybe there's a chance of Henderson and Thiago being available.

Think it tends to lean towards a 4231 myself.

Something like:

Alisson
Williams, Williams, Matip (sub for Fab at HT) Tsimikas
Milner (sub for Gini at HT), Jones
Mo, Minamino, Jota (sub for Mane/Bobby at HT)
Origi

But it's anyone's guess at this stage.
Re: Liverpool vs Atalanta Pre-match thread
Certainly need to make the most of the 5 sub rule in this game.
Re: Liverpool vs Atalanta Pre-match thread
ROTATE THEM ALL.

Ali
Neco
Rhys
Matip/Fab
Tsimikas
Gini
Milner
Jones
Div
Taki
Mo

I imagine were going to see something along the lines of the above. Win here and were through and can play the kids for the remaining two games so we may see the regular front 3 starting to get the job done.
Re: Liverpool vs Atalanta Pre-match thread
That's far to weak for a Champions League game which could see us secure qualification. Klopp's shown us time and time again that he treats this competition very seriously so I doubt that we'll be seeing too many changes for this one. Win here and the other two games could be irrelevant so that's exactly what we'll try and do.
Re: Liverpool vs Atalanta Pre-match thread
That's far to weak for a Champions League game which could see us secure qualification. Klopp's shown us time and time again that he treats this competition very seriously so I doubt that we'll be seeing too many changes for this one. Win here and the other two games could be irrelevant so that's exactly what we'll try and do.

Yep, agreed and that's even with the early game on Saturday. Greater benefits being able to rest any number of players for the last two games.
Re: Liverpool vs Atalanta Pre-match thread
Thanks for the OP Hazell. Love that picture of young Rhys.

Not even going to attempt to second guess the line up, but I dont think there will be wholesale changes (not that theres loads of options given the injuries). I suspect well look at it as get the win get qualified and then use the last two games to rotate/rest where needed.

Again cant wait to watch us again, its an absolute pleasure right now watching these players amplified given theres very little else going on in life due to lockdown.
Re: Liverpool vs Atalanta Pre-match thread
Assuming Bobby is ok, would like to see Mane get a rest and go with Mo, Bobby and Jota.
Re: Liverpool vs Atalanta Pre-match thread
all these fucking injuries and stuff  :no but because of that I'm really enjoying the various line ups and seeing more of other players

it makes it quite exciting  :)

Re: Liverpool vs Atalanta Pre-match thread
Robertson surely needs time out.

The five subs gives us the option of winning it early then making some changes.
Re: Liverpool vs Atalanta Pre-match thread
Thanks Hazell

Line up for this is intriguing. Id rather we weakened for this than Brighton.

There's a few starters guaranteed in my opinion. Becker, Matip, Williams and salah

I'd rest Robbo. Id trust Neco at right back so that's:

Becker
Tsimikas
Williams
Matip
Williams
Salah

Reckon Milner in midfield with Jones based on workloads. So one more midfielder needed. Jota should be OK. On that basis my X1 is

Becker
Tsimikas
Williams
Matip
Williams
Jones
Milner
Minamino
Salah
Jota
Origi

Take matip off at HT for Fabinho.

Strong bench with a few kids and hopefully use the kids entirely.
Re: Liverpool vs Atalanta Pre-match thread
Come on Redmen!!
Thanks Hazell, good read. I think there will be more than five changes. Salah back is a bonus. Think we see both Wllliams and Tsimikas alongside Fab. Milner, Curtis plus 1 in midfield and Mo, Taki and one of our usual other front starters up front. Divock on at half time with someone who missed Sunday.
They should be a better side than we saw last time but I think we can beat these with a weakened side. The 1230 KO is my reason for suggesting doing this.
Re: Liverpool vs Atalanta Pre-match thread
Becker
Tsimikas
Williams
Matip
Williams
Jones
Milner
Clarkson or Cain
Salah
Jota
Shaq (If fit) if not Minamino


Perfect game to start Clarkson or Cain in
Re: Liverpool vs Atalanta Pre-match thread
I would play:

Alli

Neco
Matip (swap with Fab at half time)
R. Williams
Kostas

Jones
Milner
Gini (Sub at half time)

Salah
Bobby (take him off around 60 mins)
Taki

Then we have the option of Jota, Mane and Origi from the bench.

Main thing is avoiding anymore bloody injuries. Hopefully we get the game wrapped up by half time (tough ask, I know).
Re: Liverpool vs Atalanta Pre-match thread
Thanks for the OP Hazell.

I think the benefits of winning this game are huge and will no doubt feature in the line up choice.

We have the busy Christmas schedule around the corner, and the ability to rest so many key players (and reduce injury risk) against Ajax and Midgetland is massive given the context of this season and our current list of players in the treatment room. We also have plenty of youngsters who are developing nicely, and playing without pressure in the last 2 CL games is a good way to get them game time whilst easing them gently towards more regular and bigger challenges.

As we showed against Leicester we can still put out a top drawer side with 6 of our first choice 11 out, and although I don't think we'll go that strong, I think we do need to take this game seriously. Our next 3 league games are Brighton, Wolves and Fulham - none of who are in great form, so if we win tomorrow night we potentially have 5 games in a row that allow varying degrees of rotation that might just help us get through until the Christmas period with as many fit players as possible.

Even our December/January schedule isn't particularly difficult on paper, so being able to rest most of the squad in the last 2 CL games might be a huge boost for the second half to the season, when I think we've traditionally been conditioned to be at our strongest.
Re: Liverpool vs Atalanta Pre-match thread
Becker
Tsimikas
Williams
Matip
Williams
Jones
Milner
Clarkson or Cain
Salah
Jota
Shaq (If fit) if not Minamino


Perfect game to start Clarkson or Cain in

Why would you play Clarkson or Cain? We aren't qualified.
Re: Liverpool vs Atalanta Pre-match thread
Why would you play Clarkson or Cain? We aren't qualified.

We have a game on Saturday at 12.30pm and Clarkson & Cain are good players who can do a job while we rest Gini.
Re: Liverpool vs Atalanta Pre-match thread
We have a game on Saturday at 12.30pm and Clarkson & Cain are good players who can do a job while we rest Gini.

I doubt either will start.

We have a match every 3 days until end of December.

Klopp will go strong in my opinion and get qualification sorted.
Re: Liverpool vs Atalanta Pre-match thread
Very tough calls on this one, glad Jurgens a genius. a win gives you 2 really important dead rubbers, but its a tough team in a tough stretch at a tough time so what do you do! Plus its the Champions League JK's not known for blowing off CL home ties.

First of all both Matip and Fab are coming off month long injurys, there is a game sat as well so no way can they play 3 games in 6 days. Play one not the other, play each for 1/2, or play neither?

Robbo could really use a break because internationals. Likewise Gini. Likewise Bobby.  and Jota. Mane played 1 less game. i think.

Having carefully examined all the relevant factors i haven't got a freaking clue who will play, except i think Origi's probably in   ;D
Re: Liverpool vs Atalanta Pre-match thread
Very tough calls on this one, glad Jurgens a genius. a win gives you 2 really important dead rubbers, but its a tough team in a tough stretch at a tough time so what do you do! Plus its the Champions League JK's not known for blowing off CL home ties.

First of all both Matip and Fab are coming off month long injurys, there is a game sat as well so no way can they play 3 games in 6 days. Play one not the other, play each for 1/2, or play neither?

Robbo could really use a break because internationals. Likewise Gini. Likewise Bobby.  and Jota. Mane played 1 less game. i think.

Having carefully examined all the relevant factors i haven't got a freaking clue who will play, except i think Origi's probably in   ;D

I would:

- Play Matip and Fabinho for 45 minutes each.
- Rest Robertson and play Tsimikas.
- Play Wijnaldum; he will get his rest when Henderson, Thiago, Keita and Ox return.

Front three is the trickiest to sort out. Salah I think is a certainty given his COVID induced rest. Jota probably has less miles in his legs? Then maybe Minamino through the middle.
Re: Liverpool vs Atalanta Pre-match thread
I would:

- Play Matip and Fabinho for 45 minutes each.
- Rest Robertson and play Tsimikas.
- Play Wijnaldum; he will get his rest when Henderson, Thiago, Keita and Ox return.

Front three is the trickiest to sort out. Salah I think is a certainty given his COVID induced rest. Jota probably has less miles in his legs? Then maybe Minamino through the middle.

Matip and Fabinho doing only 45 minutes seems ideal. However I think we should consider Phillips playing from the start against Brighton as we may very well need Matip and Fabinho against Ajax.

Tsimikas for Robertson is an absolute must. Wijnaldum also need protecting as well and we could go with Jones, Milner and Minamino in midfield, with Jota, Origi and Salah starting, Mane maybe allowing Jota to have a rest as well after 45.
Re: Liverpool vs Atalanta Pre-match thread
Thank you Hazell.

I only know one thing about this game. Tsimikas will start. At least that's what Jurgen told down the pub ten minutes ago.
Re: Liverpool vs Atalanta Pre-match thread
I know we could end up better off just winning this with our strongest side then taking the next two group games easily, but I think there should be quite a lot of changes from the off. I'd go ...

Alisson
Neco   Williams   Fabinho   Tsimikas
Milner   Gini   Jones
Salah   Origi   Minamino

Midfield is a bastard because neither of Milner or Gini playing the full 90 is ideal. Perhaps a youngster in there and they play a half each or 60/30. I wouldn't even play Salah, but you just can't rely on Shaq to be fit unfortunately. Origi through the middle and Minamino on the left, ta. Let's get into these, they're shite

COME ON THE FUCKIN CHAMPIONS OF ENGLAND!!!!!!
Re: Liverpool vs Atalanta Pre-match thread
Dont know why out of all the pffensive players we should rest mane, like some suggest here. He had 7 days off before sunday. If we win tomorrow he will get 7 days rest after brighton.

Would go with 4-2-3-1 with minamino, Jota/bobby, mo and mane as the front 4. that way we can masquerade over our lack of midfielders. With milner as rb and play whoever is fit in midfield in a double pivot with gini. And as mentioned above: tsimikas for robbo
Re: Liverpool vs Atalanta Pre-match thread
Keep matip as far away from this game. Don't think the lad can play 2 games a week without breaking down never mind 3 with Brighton coming on Saturday.
Re: Liverpool vs Atalanta Pre-match thread
We just don't have the luxury of being able to rest everyone we usually could at the moment.  Maybe Robertson can get a full rest but i think we'll see Fabinho, Matip, Winjaldum, Mane and Firmino all getting some minutes especially if it's a close game.  Hopefully with the 5 subs rule we can manage them. 
Re: Liverpool vs Atalanta Pre-match thread
Winning is important, not just because of qualification, it gives us the opportunity to rest a few in one or both of the next 2 CL games. A win is definite qualification and most likely group win (certain if Ajax don't win).

Tsimikas looked sharp when we saw him play and I would favour those players who have more international or continental experience in a game like this such as Origi and Minimino as Brighton will be more of a battle. Atalanta are faster and cuter and they have to get something really so I think Jota's breaks will be useful. Williams deserves another go as he picked up some confidence keeping a clean sheet away to this crowd.

Do the cup thing and keep some game changers on the bench.
Re: Liverpool vs Atalanta Pre-match thread
Alisson
Neco Rhys Fabinho Tsimikas
Gini Milner Jones
Salah Minamino Origi

Subs: Adrian, Matip, Robertson, Clarkson, Cain, Shaqiri, Jota, Firmino, Mane

I know we're not qualified yet and this team might seem a little too depleted, but we only need 1 more win, and if we drop the ball here, I'd back us to make up the remaining points against Ajax and Midtjylland. But I do think we need to rest Matip and Mane especially, and Robbo could also do with a little break, despite probably still being on 99% stamina because he is not human and was built in a lab somewhere deep inside a Scottish cave by a mad man.

You could potentially replace Origi with Jota still if you wanted a bit more firepower, I don't think that Jota has played an obscene amount of minutes himself yet having started the season on the bench. In an ideal world, Shaq would also be fit, and potentially take the place of Milner or Gini in midfield, but as he didn't make the squad against Leicester, I do wonder where his fitness is at right now.
Re: Liverpool vs Atalanta Pre-match thread
Rotate the hell out of this one please.
Re: Liverpool vs Atalanta Pre-match thread
Thanks for the interesting post Hazell and for the mention.

As others have said, I have no idea who well play but I expect us to rest Matip and to bring back Salah. I think Williams and Fabinho will start as will Milner. I think Mane may get a rest.

This could be a tight game and I expect Atalanta to be much tougher than they were in the away game. A draw wouldnt be a bad result as I think our focus should be on the league.

Anyway Im sure Klopp will have the team motivated for another good performance.
Re: Liverpool vs Atalanta Pre-match thread
Think it's more likely that Fabinho gets rested than Matip. Matip did the press conference too so likely he plays. Think Rhys Williams, either Tsimikas or Neco Williams, and Salah, come in. Not sure what the status is with Henderson and Thiago but would be nice if they could both play 45 mins.
Re: Liverpool vs Atalanta Pre-match thread
Reckon we could see Minamino in midfield for this.
Re: Liverpool vs Atalanta Pre-match thread
I really think Klopp will go as strong as he can, then use the 5 subs to give players some rest. I'm expecting something like -

Becker
Williams  Fabinho  Matip  Robertson
Jones  Wijnaldum Milner
Salah  Firmino  Mane

If things are going well, then swap Matip for Rhys Williams, Robertson for Tsimikas, Jota for Firmino or Mane. Haven't heard about how Henderson or Thiago are getting on, but it would be nice if one of them was on the bench and could come in for Gini for a while
