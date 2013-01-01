« previous next »
Pages: 1 2 3 4 [5]   Go Down

Author Topic: 70's Draft Interest  (Read 2516 times)

Offline Lawnmowerman

  • Got married to Pique in April. Shakira isn't happy.
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 29,560
Re: 70's Draft Interest
« Reply #160 on: Today at 08:31:11 PM »
Quote from: Samie on Today at 08:03:41 PM
I'm a boring bastard though, you should know by now.   :D
And an annoying one, picking Terry Mac. Twunt!
Logged

Online vivabobbygraham

  • Waiting for the silver bus. Gobshites- united- will never be defeated. Whip him, beat him, call him Barbara, he can live with it. Self confessed c*nt (apparently)
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 10,635
  • The boys pen cured my acne
Re: 70's Draft Interest
« Reply #161 on: Today at 09:07:26 PM »
Picking up gems left right and centre as youse slum around the 1st division
Logged
...If you can meet with triumph and disaster
And treat those two imposters just the same

Online vivabobbygraham

  • Waiting for the silver bus. Gobshites- united- will never be defeated. Whip him, beat him, call him Barbara, he can live with it. Self confessed c*nt (apparently)
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 10,635
  • The boys pen cured my acne
Re: 70's Draft Interest
« Reply #162 on: Today at 09:26:44 PM »
Quote from: Samie on Today at 07:59:19 PM
Had to pick Clem early.  :)

Love the sentiment Samie, lad but one thing we're not short of in the 70's is world class goalies
Logged
...If you can meet with triumph and disaster
And treat those two imposters just the same

Online Trendisdestiny

  • Finally, the custom title that cannot be beat
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 13,147
  • Go for Goal Sunshine! - N Saunders
Re: 70's Draft Interest
« Reply #163 on: Today at 09:47:15 PM »
My back four solidified... Badasses the lot



   Facchetti                                                                             Kaltz
                               Figueroa                  Burgnich



Back-Four International perennial winners                     
Athletic
Defensive prowess
Attacking flanks
Strong Central Pairing
Smart intelligent players
Logged
THIS IS ANFIELD SIGN:
Its there to remind our lads who theyre playing for and to remind the opposition who theyre playing against! - Bill Shankly

We have everything we need - Jurgen Klopp

You need to get more wives mate, it fixes everything. Apart from then you have loads of wives, which is a nightmare.  -  Djozer

Online vivabobbygraham

  • Waiting for the silver bus. Gobshites- united- will never be defeated. Whip him, beat him, call him Barbara, he can live with it. Self confessed c*nt (apparently)
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 10,635
  • The boys pen cured my acne
Re: 70's Draft Interest
« Reply #164 on: Today at 09:55:09 PM »
Quote from: Trendisdestiny on Today at 09:47:15 PM
My back four solidified... Badasses the lot



   Facchetti                                                                             Kaltz
                               Figueroa                  Burgnich



Back-Four International perennial winners                     
Athletic
Defensive prowess
Attacking flanks
Strong Central Pairing
Smart intelligent players

Love it Trend. They would kick the fucking arse out of any namby pamby 80's/90's Shirley Temples, mate. Fucking frightening tbf
Logged
...If you can meet with triumph and disaster
And treat those two imposters just the same

Online Hazell

  • Ultimate Movie Night Draft Winner 2017. King - or Queen - of Mystery. Hyzenthlay. The 5th Benitle's sex conch.
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 60,742
Re: 70's Draft Interest
« Reply #165 on: Today at 09:59:30 PM »
That is a terrific back four Trend.
Logged
We have to change from doubter to believer. Now.

Online Trendisdestiny

  • Finally, the custom title that cannot be beat
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 13,147
  • Go for Goal Sunshine! - N Saunders
Re: 70's Draft Interest
« Reply #166 on: Today at 10:06:08 PM »
Quote from: Hazell on Today at 09:59:30 PM
That is a terrific back four Trend.

Thanks lads (Bobby & Hazell) ---->  might have to borrow from Peter Best to pay Paul Socrates but I am hoping to clank in gem or two at the end to give these lads a chance :)

Good luck you two!
Logged
THIS IS ANFIELD SIGN:
Its there to remind our lads who theyre playing for and to remind the opposition who theyre playing against! - Bill Shankly

We have everything we need - Jurgen Klopp

You need to get more wives mate, it fixes everything. Apart from then you have loads of wives, which is a nightmare.  -  Djozer

Online vivabobbygraham

  • Waiting for the silver bus. Gobshites- united- will never be defeated. Whip him, beat him, call him Barbara, he can live with it. Self confessed c*nt (apparently)
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 10,635
  • The boys pen cured my acne
Re: 70's Draft Interest
« Reply #167 on: Today at 10:09:47 PM »
Happy to leave my next pick with someone in case tubby waddles up later. Otherwise I'll be on around 10 bells tomorrow.
Logged
...If you can meet with triumph and disaster
And treat those two imposters just the same

Online Trendisdestiny

  • Finally, the custom title that cannot be beat
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 13,147
  • Go for Goal Sunshine! - N Saunders
Re: 70's Draft Interest
« Reply #168 on: Today at 10:29:58 PM »
Quote from: vivabobbygraham on Today at 10:09:47 PM
Happy to leave my next pick with someone in case tubby waddles up later. Otherwise I'll be on around 10 bells tomorrow.

Youre up now mate
Logged
THIS IS ANFIELD SIGN:
Its there to remind our lads who theyre playing for and to remind the opposition who theyre playing against! - Bill Shankly

We have everything we need - Jurgen Klopp

You need to get more wives mate, it fixes everything. Apart from then you have loads of wives, which is a nightmare.  -  Djozer

Online vivabobbygraham

  • Waiting for the silver bus. Gobshites- united- will never be defeated. Whip him, beat him, call him Barbara, he can live with it. Self confessed c*nt (apparently)
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 10,635
  • The boys pen cured my acne
Re: 70's Draft Interest
« Reply #169 on: Today at 10:40:25 PM »
Done and dusted
Logged
...If you can meet with triumph and disaster
And treat those two imposters just the same
Pages: 1 2 3 4 [5]   Go Up
« previous next »
 