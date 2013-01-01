« previous next »
Dropshipping
Anyone on here delve into the world of dropshipping? I have a couple of stores and at times it can be a great second income stream
Re: Dropshipping
I looked into it not too long ago as was tempted, but wasnt certain how reliable the drop shipping companies were and given youre kind of reliant on that I didnt bother.

You come into many issues dealing with drop shipping companies?
Re: Dropshipping
Other than shipping times, none at all. i have done nearly 200 orders and every item has arrived with no quality complaints. Which companies were you looking at?
Re: Dropshipping
Mate of mine has been doing this for years does really well out of it, I can't believe some of the shite people buy clicking on Facebook ads tho
Re: Dropshipping
Not too familiar with this. Can you give just a brief explanation of how it works?
Re: Dropshipping
Its crazy, but at the same time id say nearly 50% of amazon and ebay is currently dropshipping products.

In the most basic of contexts.. you find a product supplier (could be anything from China factory to Homebase), you advertise and sell the products (ebay, amazon, custom website), supplier ships out the sold product. You keep profit.

Say you advertise a watch, it costs £30, you sell it online for £50. You keep £20
Re: Dropshipping
Wow. That sounds simple enough. For some reason that makes me sceptical.
How much time do you spend on it generally? Any catch?

Sorry for barraging you with questions, but this is interesting. Might give it a go.
Re: Dropshipping
Obviously the first part is finding a way to sell your product. But generally there are two types of suppliers in my opinion:

High profile - This is the big companies usually shipping from US or UK meaning you get reliable service (products, good shipping time) but profit margin isnt great.

Low profile - unique factories usually China selling cheap products meaning great profit margins but shipping time can be up to 4 weeks
