If we are interested in him, as rumours suggest, I think he would choose us over City at present unless he's completely motivated by how much he will get paid.
His dad played for City though so that would probably come into to it as well.

Saw he already has as many goals in the Champions League as Brazilian Ronaldo and Adriano which is crazy.

He is already a complete striker and at 19 that isn't really normal for a big guy as they normally take a bit longer to develop. He looks a bit like Cristiano Ronaldo in the current way he is always in the right place and dominates physically but he is also rapid too.

He looks like he has all the tools to be the best striker of all time. He just needs to make sure he makes the right move next. He should be number 1 on every clubs list at the moment I think. Even above Mbappe if he moves.
Ill have seen way less of him than you DG but I have been impressed by his obvious physical assets but also the way he strikes the ball so cleanly. Reminds me a bit of Alan Shearer the way he was allows joke those finishes and makes them look easy.
Group B is interesting

M'gladbach 5 pts
Shakhtar     4
Madrid        4
Inter            2
Group B is interesting

M'gladbach 5 pts
Shakhtar     4
Madrid        4
Inter            2

If we win the group, theres going to be a few interesting teams in second spots we could draw.
Kicky-footy boom boom!
Decent start for Gladbach, Embolo forcing a good save.

Shame Plea isnt fit, but big chance for Embolo in his place.
If we win the group, theres going to be a few interesting teams in second spots we could draw.

I would love us to draw Gladbach at some stage.
Thats a really good chance again for Gladbach, the normally impressive Neuhaus this time, pulling it wide.
Great start for them.  ;D
Lars Stindl gives Gladbach a very deserved lead.

Cool peno.
Gladbach could be out of sight here, they have dominated.

Great effort that from Embolo, but off the post.
Ill have seen way less of him than you DG but I have been impressed by his obvious physical assets but also the way he strikes the ball so cleanly. Reminds me a bit of Alan Shearer the way he was allows joke those finishes and makes them look easy.
Shearer was a great player in his prime but from what I've seen of Haaland he is potentially a level above peak Shearer. Agree there are similarities though in the way they play.
That looked like a penalty to me.
That looked like a penalty to me.

A shame Monchengladbach isn't based in Manchester.
They make sure of it now.
That looked like a penalty to me.

yeah I thought so at first glance, one of the angless seemed to make it less so!


There it is!  Nice header from Elvedi.
A shame Monchengladbach isn't based in Manchester.

At least BMG don't need penalties to win games.
yeah I thought so at first glance, one of the angless seemed to make it less so!


There it is!  Nice header from Elvedi.

It can look different from another angle, the commentators on BT seemed to think there wasn't enough contact to bring him down. Either way, doesn't matter now.
Is this Martin Keown on the City game?

"That's how honest Sterling is" :lmao
Is this Martin Keown on the City game?

"That's how honest Sterling is" :lmao

No idea watching the other game.

BMGs pressing has been awesome. There you go 3-0.
wow, what a goal.

Embolo deserves that. Had a great half.
What a finish!
Is this Martin Keown on the City game?

"That's how honest Sterling is" :lmao

Im no Sterling fan, but Rafinha is a little shithouse. Remember him last December in the final of the World Club Cup? He played for Flamengo, and displayed equal shithousery.
Well in Monchengladbach; 3-0 up at half-time...

Stindl goal (penalty) on 17' - https://streamable.com/u4dfjn

Elvedi goal on 34' - https://streamable.com/1wwnym

Embolo bicycle kick goal on 45'+1 - https://streamable.com/wmjt1r



Foden goal on 36' vs Olympiacos - https://streamable.com/h1njx9
City's groups every year are laughable.

20 shots to 0 tonight, away from home with 72% possession.
Gladbach not had to get out of 2nd gear this half. Now they make it 4-0, Oscar Wendt with the goal.
