Think Leipzig has the same issue as Real Madrid did when Ronaldo left. When you're best player leaves you typically aren't going to get better all of a sudden. Leipzig are doing fine but they just have no top end forwards to nit it all together.
PSG playing incredibly dirty and also diving all over the place
Why is the referee being so soft on PSG? Paris Everton if you ask me.
Yernited penalty?Honestly, just give them one at the start of every game. How does such a mediocre team get so many?There must be money to be made from the bookies, unless even they find it suss.
PSG have been woeful. Spent most of the game diving and hacking at Leipzig whenever they managed to get close to them.Leipzig can only blame themeselves though, had so much possession in good areas and failed to make it count time and time again.
PSG being thoroughly outplayed all game, but Leipzigs lack of final ball and some dodgy finishing is going to gift them the points at this rate.
Say nothing of the fact that Poulson is an inadequate finisher.
Group is shaping up nicely. PSG will beat Yernited next week and if Leipzig win in Turkey then three teams on 9 points going into the last round of matches.
PSG will have to play a lot better, they where dreadful. As much as we love to laugh at Man Utd, the striking options they have will likely take advantage the way Leipzigs couldnt as they dont have the quality. Plus theyll get a penalty or two Itll be a diving masterclass with the likes of Fernandes, Neymar and Di Maria on show.
Tell you what, that Haaland lad looks half decent.
