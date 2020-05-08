« previous next »
Offline sinnermichael

Re: Champions League Matchday 4
« Reply #80 on: Yesterday at 09:37:42 PM »
Awful from De Gea.
Offline Andy ⁎ Allerton

Re: Champions League Matchday 4
« Reply #81 on: Yesterday at 09:38:04 PM »
Skrtel with a cracking challenge.

Pity he couldn't have kicked Penaltyknobs leg off.
Online Flaccido Dongingo

Re: Champions League Matchday 4
« Reply #82 on: Yesterday at 09:38:21 PM »
How bad must Dynamo Kiev be to have Martin Braithwaite score twice?, Messi missing out on an opportunity to do a bit of stat padding.
Offline jillc

Re: Champions League Matchday 4
« Reply #83 on: Yesterday at 09:38:45 PM »
Quote from: Dave McCoy on Yesterday at 09:36:40 PM
Think Leipzig has the same issue as Real Madrid did when Ronaldo left. When you're best player leaves you typically aren't going to get better all of a sudden.  Leipzig are doing fine but they just have no top end forwards to nit it all together.

Say nothing of the fact that Poulson is an inadequate finisher.
Online Dim Glas

Re: Champions League Matchday 4
« Reply #84 on: Yesterday at 09:40:39 PM »
Herrera in being a scumbag shocker.
Offline RedForeverTT

Re: Champions League Matchday 4
« Reply #85 on: Yesterday at 09:40:51 PM »
Should be a red for Herrera. See that he kept his snidely shit.
Offline oxenstierna

Re: Champions League Matchday 4
« Reply #86 on: Yesterday at 09:41:40 PM »
PSG playing incredibly dirty and also diving all over the place
Online Dim Glas

Re: Champions League Matchday 4
« Reply #87 on: Yesterday at 09:42:19 PM »
bunch of scumbags PSG.
Offline RedForeverTT

Re: Champions League Matchday 4
« Reply #88 on: Yesterday at 09:42:24 PM »
Quote from: oxenstierna on Yesterday at 09:41:40 PM
PSG playing incredibly dirty and also diving all over the place
Why is the referee being so soft on PSG? Paris Everton if you ask me.
Offline jillc

Re: Champions League Matchday 4
« Reply #89 on: Yesterday at 09:42:58 PM »
Why didnt VAR look at it?
Offline Skrtelonparole

Re: Champions League Matchday 4
« Reply #90 on: Yesterday at 09:43:11 PM »
ref having a shocker in the PSG game and missing out on blatant reds. could go off..
Online Dim Glas

Re: Champions League Matchday 4
« Reply #91 on: Yesterday at 09:43:20 PM »
Neymar crying on the ground for the 30th time this match.
Offline oxenstierna

Re: Champions League Matchday 4
« Reply #92 on: Yesterday at 09:43:34 PM »
Quote from: RedForeverTT on Yesterday at 09:42:24 PM
Why is the referee being so soft on PSG? Paris Everton if you ask me.
If he had any balls and authority he would have sent both Herrera and Paredes off
Offline KillieRed

Re: Champions League Matchday 4
« Reply #93 on: Yesterday at 09:45:01 PM »
Yernited penalty?

Honestly, just give them one at the start of every game. How does such a mediocre team get so many?

There must be money to be made from the bookies, unless even they find it suss.
Online Dim Glas

Re: Champions League Matchday 4
« Reply #94 on: Yesterday at 09:45:29 PM »
PSG have been woeful. Spent most of the game diving and hacking at Leipzig whenever they managed to get close to them.

Leipzig can only blame themeselves though, had so much possession in good areas and failed to make it count time and time again.
Online Dim Glas

Re: Champions League Matchday 4
« Reply #95 on: Yesterday at 09:50:24 PM »
Nagelsmann is going to have no voice left after this match.
Offline jillc

Re: Champions League Matchday 4
« Reply #96 on: Yesterday at 09:54:31 PM »
I really hope PSG go out early.
Offline redgriffin73

Re: Champions League Matchday 4
« Reply #97 on: Yesterday at 10:06:31 PM »


Quote from: KillieRed on Yesterday at 09:45:01 PM
Yernited penalty?

Honestly, just give them one at the start of every game. How does such a mediocre team get so many?

There must be money to be made from the bookies, unless even they find it suss.

Yep, I put a bet on a United penalty every game (except I forgot tonight )  - it's well worth it.
Offline BobPaisley3

Re: Champions League Matchday 4
« Reply #98 on: Yesterday at 10:10:14 PM »
Quote from: Dim Glas on Yesterday at 09:45:29 PM
PSG have been woeful. Spent most of the game diving and hacking at Leipzig whenever they managed to get close to them.

Leipzig can only blame themeselves though, had so much possession in good areas and failed to make it count time and time again.
Group is shaping up nicely. PSG will beat Yernited next week and if Leipzig win in Turkey then three teams on 9 points going into the last round of matches.
Offline Samie

Re: Champions League Matchday 4
« Reply #99 on: Yesterday at 10:17:28 PM »
Offline Suareznumber7

Re: Champions League Matchday 4
« Reply #100 on: Yesterday at 10:18:32 PM »
Quote from: Dim Glas on Yesterday at 09:30:13 PM
PSG being thoroughly outplayed all game, but Leipzigs lack of final ball and some dodgy finishing is going to gift them the points at this rate.

And that's what happened.  I missed a bit of the 2nd half so may have missed some chances but with all their domination they should've had a few more clear cut chances.
Offline Suareznumber7

Re: Champions League Matchday 4
« Reply #101 on: Yesterday at 10:20:46 PM »
Quote from: jillc on Yesterday at 09:38:45 PM
Say nothing of the fact that Poulson is an inadequate finisher.

He's very good in the buidup phase of the game but really struggles when the ball gets into the penalty area. 
Offline ScubaSteve

Re: Champions League Matchday 4
« Reply #102 on: Yesterday at 10:36:51 PM »
PSG were awful tonight. Leipzig were very unlucky as they dominated.

Lets hope we get these at some point in the KO phase as they wont have a chance without the banging drum and the monotonous chants of the fans putting the opposing side off
Online Dim Glas

Re: Champions League Matchday 4
« Reply #103 on: Yesterday at 10:41:57 PM »
Quote from: BobPaisley3 on Yesterday at 10:10:14 PM
Group is shaping up nicely. PSG will beat Yernited next week and if Leipzig win in Turkey then three teams on 9 points going into the last round of matches.

PSG will have to play a lot better, they where dreadful. As much as we love to laugh at Man Utd, the striking options they have will likely take advantage the way Leipzigs couldnt as they dont have the quality. Plus theyll get a penalty or two  :P

Itll be a diving masterclass with the likes of Fernandes, Neymar and Di Maria on show.
Offline BobPaisley3

Re: Champions League Matchday 4
« Reply #104 on: Yesterday at 10:44:48 PM »
Quote from: Dim Glas on Yesterday at 10:41:57 PM
PSG will have to play a lot better, they where dreadful. As much as we love to laugh at Man Utd, the striking options they have will likely take advantage the way Leipzigs couldnt as they dont have the quality. Plus theyll get a penalty or two  :P

Itll be a diving masterclass with the likes of Fernandes, Neymar and Di Maria on show.
They were poor by all accounts but I can see them turning up next week. Big stage, must win game- theyll pull it off.
Offline Lone Star Red

Re: Champions League Matchday 4
« Reply #105 on: Yesterday at 10:53:55 PM »
Mama we made it.

Gracenote Live
@GracenoteLive
·
1h
- Barcelona (Dest, De La Fuente) become the 2nd club to field two USA players in a CL match, after Manchester United against Fenerbahçe on 8 December 2004: Tim Howard and Jonathan Spector. #dkvbar #UCL
Offline PIPA23

Re: Champions League Matchday 4
« Reply #106 on: Today at 12:05:54 AM »
Quote from: Hazell on Yesterday at 08:20:16 PM
Tell you what, that Haaland lad looks half decent.

if he continues this way, he could break Messi / CR goals records before turning 30.
Online leroy

Re: Champions League Matchday 4
« Reply #107 on: Today at 03:56:48 AM »
Haaland is enjoyable to watch too. He actually seems to like playing football.
Online Flaccido Dongingo

Re: Champions League Matchday 4
« Reply #108 on: Today at 04:10:09 AM »
Would love him to sign for the Reds, if not I don't mind where he goes, as long as it isn't ADPRFC or The Tory Brexit London Blues, basically anywhere but a oil funded non entity
