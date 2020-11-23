With the COVID vaccines on the horizon, is anyone taking a gamble on booking a holiday for 2021 yet?



I've just booked a long weekend in Italy for the late May Bank Holiday, looks likely that the bulk of us will be vaccinated by then.



Finding that flight prices are not extortionate and car hire was cheap too - suspect this won't last if large scale vaccination starts to roll out.



Hoping for a bigger trip later in the year, maybe Costa Rica as my cousin has set up a hotel out there and it would be good to support her, but I probably won't book that until there's a bit more certainty.]



Hopefully 2021 allows us all to catch up on the holidays and travelling we've missed out on throughout 2020!