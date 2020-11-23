« previous next »
Pages: [1]   Go Down

Author Topic: Holidays 2021  (Read 445 times)

Offline .adam

  • .asking .for .trouble .for .arson .around .in .Sweden
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 7,797
Holidays 2021
« on: November 23, 2020, 10:09:01 AM »
With the COVID vaccines on the horizon, is anyone taking a gamble on booking a holiday for 2021 yet?

I've just booked a long weekend in Italy for the late May Bank Holiday, looks likely that the bulk of us will be vaccinated by then.

Finding that flight prices are not extortionate and car hire was cheap too - suspect this won't last if large scale vaccination starts to roll out.

Hoping for a bigger trip later in the year, maybe Costa Rica as my cousin has set up a hotel out there and it would be good to support her, but I probably won't book that until there's a bit more certainty.]

Hopefully 2021 allows us all to catch up on the holidays and travelling we've missed out on throughout 2020!
Logged

Online Jono69

  • Main Stander
  • ***
  • Posts: 163
  • You make pigs smoke!
Re: Holidays 2021
« Reply #1 on: November 23, 2020, 10:12:05 AM »
No ,  We spent a bit more money last year on a Holiday so was giving this year a swerve anyway which worked out well  :). We have discussed it and decided to give next year a miss as well and aim for 2022
Logged
If you see a lovely field with a family having a picnic, and a nice pond in it, you fill in the pond with concrete, you plow the family into the soil, you blow up the tree, and use the leaves to make a dress for your wife who is also your brother.

Offline King.Keita

  • "There are two ways of spreading light; to be the candle or the mirror that receives it."
  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 2,736
Re: Holidays 2021
« Reply #2 on: November 23, 2020, 10:12:12 AM »
Booked to go to Antalya in September, hopefully things won't be like they are now. Also got a flight voucher with Vueling so hoping to book Barcelona around July/August. I've lost my job this year and overall it's just been draining for everyone, looking forward to getting away and relaxing a bit.
Logged

Online AndyMuller

  • Has always wondered how to do it. Rice, Rice, Baby. Wants to have George Michael.
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 8,987
Re: Holidays 2021
« Reply #3 on: November 23, 2020, 10:27:05 AM »
Booked a week in Wales for April but still too scared to book a holiday abroad which is shit as I fucking love holidays.
Logged

Online redgriffin73

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 24,907
  • Thanks for everything Rafa. Nunca Caminarás Solo.
Re: Holidays 2021
« Reply #4 on: November 23, 2020, 10:30:21 AM »
Moved ours from June 2020 to June 2021 when the flights were cancelled. Saved £150 on the flights too.
Logged
Rafa Benitez: "I'll always keep in my heart the good times I've had here, the strong and loyal support of the fans in the tough times and the love from Liverpool. I have no words to thank you enough for all these years and I am very proud to say that I was your manager. Thank you so much once more and always remember: You'll never walk alone."

Online Just Elmo?

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 6,719
Re: Holidays 2021
« Reply #5 on: November 23, 2020, 12:16:58 PM »
Could just quote my post from the 2020 thread... hope to get to Colonsay with family for a week in the spring to spread my Grannys ashes, and going to Switzerland in the summer for a week or so for a wedding. Both were cancelled this year due to COVID.
Logged

Online BIG DICK NICK

  • is a cushy number for the Plod who work in this largely crime free suburb. Ate two, Brucey. Thread locker extraordinaire. Might answer to Nick CRoxy. Imaginary cock prognosticator. Has experience of being a bit of a floating twat. Well drilled at the back
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 81,467
  • Poultry in Motion
Re: Holidays 2021
« Reply #6 on: November 23, 2020, 12:26:21 PM »
Weve decided were prepared to splash out more next summer seeing as we didnt get away this year. Hopefully things should be more normal by then? Still wary of booking anything yet for some reason.
Logged

Offline Damo58

  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 1,955
Re: Holidays 2021
« Reply #7 on: November 23, 2020, 12:42:21 PM »
Meant to be going on a three week honeymoon road-tripping from San Francisco to Mexico at the end of June. Just going to try and hold our nerve for as long as possible before considering any movement of it (and our wedding in the middle of June).
Logged

Online Roady

  • Streety's long lost brother. AKA the Shit Buhunt.
  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 8,241
Re: Holidays 2021
« Reply #8 on: November 23, 2020, 12:56:50 PM »
Hopefully somewhere in March. Likely back to Liverpool for a weekend the. Down to London for a few before heading somewhere like Dominican Republic on an all inclusive.
Logged
Giant sponges. That is the answer for flooding.

Online Buck Pete

  • GV66 LJF for short. King Kong Balls. Bathes in peat. Partial to a walnut whip. Gets wet for 24/7 but disappointed Chopper. On the mortgage blacklist. Too tight to really be called a
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 25,567
Re: Holidays 2021
« Reply #9 on: November 23, 2020, 02:05:49 PM »
Quote from: Roady on November 23, 2020, 12:56:50 PM
heading somewhere like Dominican Republic on an all inclusive.

Hell I could smash 2 weeks AI in Dom Rep right now.

Keep strong fellow holiday lovers :)
Logged

Online Craig 🤔

  • Lite. Smelt it and dealt it.
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 52,839
  • YNWA
Re: Holidays 2021
« Reply #10 on: November 23, 2020, 02:29:00 PM »
Fuerta for a couple of weeks mid to end of Feb. In a villa so other than the flight not having to mix with loads of others in a hotel.

Then got a wedding in Italy in June which was postponed from Sept.

Will look to do something in the summer too, no idea what yet though, couple of weeks on a beach somewhere.
Logged

Online DelTrotter

  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 5,258
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Holidays 2021
« Reply #11 on: November 23, 2020, 04:35:34 PM »
Will go to Australia for as long as the visa allows as soon as they open, which won't be anytime soon sadly.

Was thinking of Mexico in January but a bit of a battle in my mind between "you shouldn't travel at this time" and "I really need to get out of this area for a bit before I go mad!"
Logged

Offline a treeless whopper

  • Hates everyone and everything. Including YOU! Negativity not just for Christmas. Thinks 'irony' means 'metallic'......
  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 55,790
Re: Holidays 2021
« Reply #12 on: November 23, 2020, 04:58:06 PM »
Absolutely no chance of going anywhere next year.
Logged

Offline jackh

  • Has a blog but doesn't like to talk about it.
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 8,388
    • @hartejack
Re: Holidays 2021
« Reply #13 on: Today at 03:12:03 PM »
In advance of a friend's wedding in September 2020, we had a Madrid trip scheduled for August 2020 - both have been rescheduled to April 2021 for now, but I'm expecting another postponement of the trip.
Logged

Online AndyMuller

  • Has always wondered how to do it. Rice, Rice, Baby. Wants to have George Michael.
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 8,987
Re: Holidays 2021
« Reply #14 on: Today at 03:31:12 PM »
Quote from: a treeless whopper on November 23, 2020, 04:58:06 PM
Absolutely no chance of going anywhere next year.

Stop it.
Logged

Offline Spongebob Redpants

  • Is a spingly spangly
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 2,321
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Holidays 2021
« Reply #15 on: Today at 04:22:54 PM »

Going to book Tenerife ( or other CI ) in February . Likely book with Jet2 as a package, as apparently they've been spot on with cancellations / refunds due to Covid .
Logged
Before you criticise a man, walk a mile in his shoes. Then, when you do criticise him, you're a mile away and you have his shoes.

Offline Andy ⁎ Allerton

  • Yarp. Missing an asterisk - no, wait sorry, that's his rusty starfish.....
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 62,228
  • Asterisks baby!
Re: Holidays 2021
« Reply #16 on: Today at 05:44:44 PM »
Going to look again in April.

Nothing doing at the moment I think
Logged
Jeonbuk Hyundai Motors FC superfan since 8th May 2020

Online Jono69

  • Main Stander
  • ***
  • Posts: 163
  • You make pigs smoke!
Re: Holidays 2021
« Reply #17 on: Today at 05:57:59 PM »
Speaking to someone who has just come back from Greece a few weeks back . Said at the buffet at night then they had to sit down and then a waiter came to collect them and took them round and got them what they wanted . Small thing but that would have ruined the holiday for me as i love walking round for ages to see what they have . My Mrs quite often sends my daughter to see where I actually am


Yes I am very sad  :)
Logged
If you see a lovely field with a family having a picnic, and a nice pond in it, you fill in the pond with concrete, you plow the family into the soil, you blow up the tree, and use the leaves to make a dress for your wife who is also your brother.

Online Wabaloolah

  • Rocks to the East, Rocks to the West
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 11,907
  • Allez Allez Allez
    • My Twitter Account
Re: Holidays 2021
« Reply #18 on: Today at 06:00:29 PM »
We have a trip to Prague booked for last week of March (50th birthday present for the wife) so really hoping we can get away for that.  Probably not going to book anything else though but might book a last minute thing if all OK to travel
Logged
Quote from: bogrollsbike on April 14, 2016, 10:00:53 PM
Im in the nude in the garden rubbing marmite on myself,and i fucking hate marmite.
http://www.twitter.com/shelts_lfc
Pages: [1]   Go Up
« previous next »
 