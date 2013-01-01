« previous next »
PL: Liverpool 3 vs 0 Leicester Evans OG 21' Jota 41 Bobby 86

Re: PL: Liverpool 3 vs 0 Leicester Evans OG 21' Jota 41 Bobby 86
Another great display of quality team/squad football

Long may Matip and Fabinho be the CB pairing.   first teamers out and the Leicester pretenders were put to the sword. Bobby with a bit more luck could have had 3-4 goals

Across the whole team excellent performance  - well done redmen
Re: PL: Liverpool 3 vs 0 Leicester Evans OG 21' Jota 41 Bobby 86
Quote from: Ghost Town
Great game, everyone was brilliant. Exactly as expected - once Coote was ditched, anyway. No surprise and never in doubt for some of us. Any chance people will stop worrying unduly about lesser sides?

Hope those willing to take a draw are subduing their celebrations out of respect for those who actually trusted the team and manager.

TFeck Coote  was ditched - he would have given the Matip accidental hands a pen to Vardy
Re: PL: Liverpool 3 vs 0 Leicester Evans OG 21' Jota 41 Bobby 86
Can't believe Sky basically censored Klopp's interview because he called them and BT out on their bullshit schedules.

Reckon we should just refuse pre and post interviews until their either broadcast it all, or start giving a fuck about the teams.

I would start with BT on Saturday, they chose our game so they can get the criticism.
Re: PL: Liverpool 3 vs 0 Leicester Evans OG 21' Jota 41 Bobby 86
Such a shame Evans couldn't get his second own goal in 56th minute, it was a beautiful header imo.
Re: PL: Liverpool 3 vs 0 Leicester Evans OG 21' Jota 41 Bobby 86
We were brilliant. Testament to the quality and depth of the squad but also to the culture that Klopp, his coaching staff and the squad of players have developed at the club.

There's been no feeling sorry for ourselves due to injuries in recent weeks. No looking for the easy excuse when things don't go right. Character and determination have shone through in adversity. I think it's a big thing that whoever goes out on that pitch, those 11 players believe they'll win. No matter who plays for us or no matter who we are playing.

Yesterday we were missing 8 or 9 1st team players. The team we put out was decent but the squad was definitely stretched. Nothing about the quality and intensity of our play suggested the players selected were tired or of lower quality. Milner, Jones, Keita were all excellent 1st half. The front 3 were dangerous throughout and defensively we were really solid against an attack that is usually full of pace and goals. I was seriously impressed by our performance, though not surprised. We've got a group of special individuals at the club currently, both in terms of ability and character.
Re: PL: Liverpool 3 vs 0 Leicester Evans OG 21' Jota 41 Bobby 86
Quote from: Jookie
We were brilliant. Testament to the quality and depth of the squad but also to the culture that Klopp, his coaching staff and the squad of players have developed at the club.

There's been no feeling sorry for ourselves due to injuries in recent weeks. No looking for the easy excuse when things don't go right. Character and determination have shone through in adversity. I think it's a big thing that whoever goes out on that pitch, those 11 players believe they'll win. No matter who plays for us or no matter who we are playing.

Yesterday we were missing 8 or 9 1st team players. The team we put out was decent but the squad was definitely stretched. Nothing about the quality and intensity of our play suggested the players selected were tired or of lower quality. Milner, Jones, Keita were all excellent 1st half. The front 3 were dangerous throughout and defensively we were really solid against an attack that is usually full of pace and goals. I was seriously impressed but our performance though not surprised. We've got a group of special individuals at the club currently, both in terms of ability and character.

Couldn't have put it better. I agree with every single word there.
Re: PL: Liverpool 3 vs 0 Leicester Evans OG 21' Jota 41 Bobby 86
Quote from: Jookie
We were brilliant. Testament to the quality and depth of the squad but also to the culture that Klopp, his coaching staff and the squad of players have developed at the club.

There's been no feeling sorry for ourselves due to injuries in recent weeks. No looking for the easy excuse when things don't go right. Character and determination have shone through in adversity. I think it's a big thing that whoever goes out on that pitch, those 11 players believe they'll win. No matter who plays for us or no matter who we are playing.

Yesterday we were missing 8 or 9 1st team players. The team we put out was decent but the squad was definitely stretched. Nothing about the quality and intensity of our play suggested the players selected were tired or of lower quality. Milner, Jones, Keita were all excellent 1st half. The front 3 were dangerous throughout and defensively we were really solid against an attack that is usually full of pace and goals. I was seriously impressed but our performance though not surprised. We've got a group of special individuals at the club currently, both in terms of ability and character.

 :thumbup

The Reds are boss. Life feels bloody good today.
Re: PL: Liverpool 3 vs 0 Leicester Evans OG 21' Jota 41 Bobby 86
Quote from: Mighty_Red
Can't believe Sky basically censored Klopp's interview because he called them and BT out on their bullshit schedules.

Reckon we should just refuse pre and post interviews until their either broadcast it all, or start giving a fuck about the teams.

I would start with BT on Saturday, they chose our game so they can get the criticism.
If players had a decent Union they could threaten a strike but they dont - they just have a useless shower of c*nts representing them .
Re: PL: Liverpool 3 vs 0 Leicester Evans OG 21' Jota 41 Bobby 86
NBC's reaction to Klopps interview was shambolic.
Re: PL: Liverpool 3 vs 0 Leicester Evans OG 21' Jota 41 Bobby 86
Quote from: deFacto please, you bastards
NBC's reaction to Klopps interview was shambolic.
What happened?


I hate the current interpretation of the  rules but I thought the one officiating decision that really went in our favour was the Matip (?) penalty shout. Thought they were certain to give it.

A fantastic display by the boys to pin up with all the other fantastic displays!
Re: PL: Liverpool 3 vs 0 Leicester Evans OG 21' Jota 41 Bobby 86
Quote from: McrRed
What happened?


I hate the current interpretation of the  rules but I thought the one officiating decision that really went in our favour was the Matip (?) penalty shout. Thought they were certain to give it.

A fantastic display by the boys to pin up with all the other fantastic displays!

''if you're going to be this good of a team, you have to accept that you'll be selected to play at certain tiime slots'

''if you want to sign players like Van Dijk for fees like you have then you have to accept the contracts like they are''

Re: PL: Liverpool 3 vs 0 Leicester Evans OG 21' Jota 41 Bobby 86
Quote from: deFacto please, you bastards
''if you're going to be this good of a team, you have to accept that you'll be selected to play at certain tiime slots'

''if you want to sign players like Van Dijk for fees like you have then you have to accept the contracts like they are''

Klopp had literally just said we won't have a team to put out if they carry on. Do they want to have us put out our under 23 team? I wouldn't be surprised if Klopp actually does something like that at Brighton to prove a point and to protect the players that aren't crocked.
Re: PL: Liverpool 3 vs 0 Leicester Evans OG 21' Jota 41 Bobby 86
Quote from: Fromola
Klopp had literally just said we won't have a team to put out if they carry on. Do they want to have us put out our under 23 team? I wouldn't be surprised if Klopp actually does something like that at Brighton to prove a point.

It flew into one ear for them and went out in the other.

It was a stupid argument that they put up
Re: PL: Liverpool 3 vs 0 Leicester Evans OG 21' Jota 41 Bobby 86
Quote from: cheesemason
https://youtu.be/_UDKvHRaI-I

The bit of the interview Sky didnt show. Jurgen having none of it
Blast! SkySports has now got  the clip blocked,
Re: PL: Liverpool 3 vs 0 Leicester Evans OG 21' Jota 41 Bobby 86
Quote from: wige
What a Manager we have. A standout leader. Guardiola said after the City match that Klopp had said "we need to keep pushing for the subs etc" and that shows it even more. Two massive rivals and he commands enough respect from Pep for him to agree and stand by him.

Did Sky literally not show this on the broadcast? If so, then it proves his point completely. Agree with him that it's not Geoff Shreeves' fault - but fact that Sky pull that part (if I'm accurate) speaks volumes.

---

On the game, I'll happily admit I was nervous for this one. Virg, Trent, Gomez, Hendo, Thiago, Ox, Shaq and Salah is a hell of a set of players to be missing. Then to go up against a very good Leicester side with some very good ball players in their midfield and the pace of Barnes and Vardy with a defensive line including a 34 year old Milner and two CBs in Matip and Fab who don't possess a ton of pace seemed like a really awkward matchup. We were brilliant though. Milner ran parts of the game from right-back, Matip and Fab were excellent - strong in the air, pro-active and intelligent on the floor - really good on the ball with some incisive passes into midfield but also calm, considered rotation and retention of the ball. Robertson showed again why he's the best left-back in Europe.

The midfield was excellent both before and after the Keita injury. Jones built on an excellent performance vs Atlanta and turned in another really disciplined, intelligent, skillful display. He seemed incredibly press-resistant and so, so calm in possession - little triangles to move the ball about, great 5/10 yard movements to buy space and the occasional penetrating run forward. Hugely impressive that at 19 he looked completely at home in the starting 11 of the English and World Champions. Keita was great, pressing everywhere, calm and thoughtful with the ball (a feature from the entire team I thought tonight - and a huge part of why Leicester couldn't get going and Vardy hardly got a meaningful kick) just such a shame he's picked up that injury. Special mention for Gini though. What a player. Is there a more versatile midfielder in the league? Europe even? Plays as a goal-scoring 10 for Holland, handles the 8 position usually for us brilliantly, and last night drops into the 6 and consistently offered for balls, got and spread the play, closed gaps and passing lanes all night long. He's just brilliant. So glad we didn't have to let him move to get Thiago and really hope we can nail him down to a 2-3 year extension. Few players I trust more in possession or duels than Gini. I love the way he's got a little burst of speed to get him past an opposition, or to get involved in a chance to win the ball. The way he can shield and hold off players. Just a brilliant, brilliant player.

Mane is, for me, probably the hardest opponent in the league. Strong, low centre of gravity, great leap, 0-60 in about 0.5 seconds, can go either side, perfect control (whilst fighting with someone) with any part of his body. What a threat. Massively unfortunate to not get a goal - but a huge threat and ensures teams can't push too high or relax in their defensive third. Add Jota - who I though had as good an all-round performance as we've seen, and they're two huge threats for opponents to deal with. Jota was excellent - dribbling, creating chances for others, touches in tight areas, movement, linking play, shooting, finishing. A brilliant, vital addition to the squad. So. Onto Bobby. Thought his head might drop after the one-on-one that hits the post, goes 1mm from being a goal on the ricochet (the literal 'needs one to go in off his knee') and subsequent Mane/post moment. Nope. Instead rises like a salmon to knock a sublime header in to seal the game. Not sure I've seen a more deserving goal-scorer. Looked back to his brilliant best last night - I don't mean the goal threat, but rather the elite holding of the ball when it's pinged into him at pace in the 10 position, he's being hassled by 2-3 players, and he retains, buys a yard of space and gets us going. Remains a crucial, if not the crucial, part of this team. Generally, I think, if we score a few goals and play really well then it's because Bobby's had a good game.

It wasn't as comprehensive a performance as the 4-0 last season. That was complete and utter domination in every aspect of the game from start to finish. In this one we just dominated almost completely for 60 minutes. With perspective - particularly taking into account that list of missing players at the top - it's every bit as good though. Like I said, I was nervous beforehand. By half-time the Reds had shown exactly why they're English & World champions, why the squad is as good as it's been in our long storied history, and why the management and coaching of the entire club should be revered as highly as possible. This league may end up being tight and Spurs/Chelsea look to be developing into potential challengers, but if anyone's going to run away with it, it'll be us.

Great post mate. Good bit of summation there.
Re: PL: Liverpool 3 vs 0 Leicester Evans OG 21' Jota 41 Bobby 86
Quote from: RedKenWah
I wasnt expecting the game to go like that to be honest. Pure domination from start to finish and they didnt have more than a single chance of note.

Im surprised by Brendan and how he set his team up for this game, and the general emphasis to go long from the back pretty much backfired. I wonder in some ways if Milner being at right back threw their game plan off a little. I think majorly impacted on players like James Maddison who was basically taken out of the game by their own tactics.

However we were by far outstanding and whilst we didnt score 11 goals to reclaim top spot again, at least we didnt concede when the general consensus was that Leicester would have chances and they didnt. Jamie Vardy was well marshalled by our make shift CBs so fair play to them.

Bad news ref Keita though, and seems we kee picking up an injury or 2 per game at the moment which is concerning... hopefully we have some players on the way back soon so that we can get in some form of rotation etc...

I think Klopp & Co got the tactics of Rogers - he played the same way against CIty, Arsenal, Leeds away and did not change much till 2nd half. Leicester predictable and hit teams on break. no deviation from this tactic.  They have been reliant on a Vardy penalty in 5 games this season - much like Madison was diving at each and every nudge tickle from a Liverpool player - who were relentless and gave him no space to spray their passes.

best decision of the day was Coote replace by a competent VAR official and that they did not give the Matip accidental hand ball a penalty 0 even Rogers did not reference that decision in post match interview.   We seem to have Leicester and Rogers number.

Now let us not feck this up with Atalanta and Brighton  matches this week 
Re: PL: Liverpool 3 vs 0 Leicester Evans OG 21' Jota 41 Bobby 86
Quote from: elsewhere
Such a shame Evans couldn't get his second own goal in 56th minute, it was a beautiful header imo.

that would have been classic  ;D
Re: PL: Liverpool 3 vs 0 Leicester Evans OG 21' Jota 41 Bobby 86
Quote from: Red Bird
Blast! SkySports has now got  the clip blocked,
hope someone can reload it. Hopefully put on twitter a million times and tag all the sky twats as well
Re: PL: Liverpool 3 vs 0 Leicester Evans OG 21' Jota 41 Bobby 86
seems Sky have removed all links to the video. However, BBC have picked up the story;

Jurgen Klopp: Liverpool boss urges Sky and BT to fix schedule

Liverpool boss Jurgen Klopp says they might struggle to end the season with 11 players and warned "we are all done" unless broadcasters talk to each other about the football schedule.

He was speaking to Sky Sports after his side's 3-0 win over Leicester City.

Liverpool play Atalanta on Wednesday and Brighton on Saturday at 12:30 GMT.

"Everybody tells me it is difficult but it is really difficult for the players. The rest is just a decision on a desk in an office," Klopp said.

In an impassioned interview with Sky's Geoff Shreeves, which was shown by international broadcasters, Klopp said: "If you don't start talking to BT, we are all done.

"Sky and BT have to talk. If we keep playing on Wednesday and Saturday 12:30 I am not sure if we will finish the season with 11 players."

When Klopp was told the clubs had agreed the broadcast deals, he said: "If someone tells me again about contracts I will go really nuts because the contracts were not made for a Covid season.

"You stand here with the facemask, we adapt. Everything changed but the contract with the broadcasters is still 'nope, we have this so we keep this'. What? Everything changed. The whole world changed."

This week will be the third out of four occasions the Reds have played on the Saturday after a Champions League game, although this is the first at lunchtime.

Klopp, Manchester City boss Pep Guardiola and Manchester United counterpart Ole Gunnar Solskjaer have all criticised the TV timings in recent weeks.

"I am discussing this completely calm," Klopp said to Shreeves, "but they say I talk about Liverpool. I don't, I talk about the football players out there.

"Yesterday, [Barcelona's Gerard] Pique - massive knee injury - today maybe [Arsenal's Bukayo] Saka, I'm not sure but it looked like a knee injury. He played all three games for England in the international break.

"People tell us to rotate but who? We have offensive players we could rotate but the rest are kids."

Guardiola and Klopp discussed before their recent meeting that five substitutes should be allowed in games as they are in most of Europe's top leagues and now the English Football League.

"Why we change late [two of their substitutions against Leicester were in the 89th minute] is because we have to constantly think that someone will go down with a muscle injury," Klopp said.

"We cannot change early because if the other one has a muscle injury you end the game with nine players."

Klopp has also previously said he was "slightly concerned" about the amount of travelling his players had to do during international breaks.

In the 71 days since Liverpool's season started on 12 September, the Reds have played 15 matches - with two international breaks in that time.

They have played a game - in either the EFL Cup or Champions League - in every midweek outside international weeks since 20 September.

"We will show up there [Brighton] and we will be shaking," Klopp said. "I think about sending the points, that is how it is because we go there and we lose the game."

https://www.bbc.co.uk/sport/football/55038298
Re: PL: Liverpool 3 vs 0 Leicester Evans OG 21' Jota 41 Bobby 86
Quote from: Red Bird
Blast! SkySports has now got  the clip blocked,

This clip?

https://streamable.com/7j4u9d

(8 minutes long - Klopp starts talking about the tv times / scheduling on 2m 45s)
Re: PL: Liverpool 3 vs 0 Leicester Evans OG 21' Jota 41 Bobby 86
Quote from: oojason
This clip?

https://streamable.com/7j4u9d

(8 minutes long - Klopp starts talking about the tv times / scheduling on 2m 45s)

Well in Jurgen!
Re: PL: Liverpool 3 vs 0 Leicester Evans OG 21' Jota 41 Bobby 86
Quote
"Why we change late [two of their substitutions against Leicester were in the 89th minute] is because we have to constantly think that someone will go down with a muscle injury," Klopp said.

"We cannot change early because if the other one has a muscle injury you end the game with nine players."
This needs to be burned onto the eyeballs of all those fucking dribbling morons on Twatter and YouTube and elsewhere who manage to agitate their single brain cell long enough to grunt about why do we want 5 subs when we don't make subs till really late.

Stupid fucking dangers think they've got a clever point when in fact all they are doing is advertising their own imbelicity to the world. Shit for brains twats.
