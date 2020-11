I wasn’t expecting the game to go like that to be honest. Pure domination from start to finish and they didn’t have more than a single chance of note.



I’m surprised by Brendan and how he set his team up for this game, and the general emphasis to go long from the back pretty much backfired. I wonder in some ways if Milner being at right back threw their game plan off a little. I think majorly impacted on players like James Maddison who was basically taken out of the game by their own tactics.



However we were by far outstanding and whilst we didn’t score 11 goals to reclaim top spot again, at least we didn’t concede when the general consensus was that Leicester would have chances and they didn’t. Jamie Vardy was well marshalled by our make shift CB’s so fair play to them.



Bad news ref Keita though, and seems we kee picking up an injury or 2 per game at the moment which is concerning... hopefully we have some players on the way back soon so that we can get in some form of rotation etc...