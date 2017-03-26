« previous next »
Pages: 1 ... 7 8 9 10 11 [12]   Go Down

Author Topic: PL: Liverpool 3 vs 0 Leicester Evans OG 21' Jota 41 Bobby 86  (Read 14139 times)

Offline newterp

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 15,228
Re: PL: Liverpool 3 vs 0 Leicester Evans OG 21' Jota 41 Bobby 86
« Reply #440 on: Today at 01:09:57 AM »
They had 1? over the top ball to Vardy?

Logged

Offline xbugawugax

  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 3,404
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: PL: Liverpool 3 vs 0 Leicester Evans OG 21' Jota 41 Bobby 86
« Reply #441 on: Today at 02:21:48 AM »
Quote from: RayPhilAlan on Yesterday at 11:01:23 PM
I agree that there didn't seem much wrong with it, but is that a VAR issue? If the ref calls a foul on the keeper, I don't think that's something VAR will intervene in. If the ref had called no foul, VAR could have ruled  out the goal if they had seen a foul in the incident or in the buildup, but if the ref calls foul, VAR aren't allowed to speak up. They can intervene on penalty calls, on awarded goals and on red cards.

I might be wrong on this, but I don't think I've seen a ref call a foul in the build-up to a goal, and then VAR tell him it was actually a goal.

Everyone knows keepers are heavily-protected species anyway.

their keepers anyway. think if it was allisson it would have been given. was amazed that evans own goal stands as well. pretty sure the ref and var would rule it out due to shirt tugging or infringement or some rule they would make up on the spot just to disallow the goal.

how good of a machine are we. keep grinding the results. can we just change bobby's jersey to yellow. he doesnt seem to put chances in the net in that colour. same with gini and oranje ;D

just saw the highlights and seems like leicester didn't create much or was it edited in such a way to make our win more commanding and dominant?

anyway. screw the naysayers and bedwetters. onward the red heavy metal machine!
Logged

Offline Ghost Town

  • Bands won't play no more. Too much fighting on the dance floor! Probably one of only three people who knows the meaning of "depuratory"......
  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 5,209
  • mundus vult decipi
Re: PL: Liverpool 3 vs 0 Leicester Evans OG 21' Jota 41 Bobby 86
« Reply #442 on: Today at 02:27:03 AM »
Great game, everyone was brilliant. Exactly as expected - once Coote was ditched, anyway. No surprise and never in doubt for some of us. Any chance people will stop worrying unduly about lesser sides?

Hope those willing to take a draw are subduing their celebrations out of respect for those who actually trusted the team and manager.
Logged
Giving absolutely everything doesn't mean you get anything... but its the only chance to get something

"So that is where you'll find me; in the dust and the desolation, the gaps and the ghost towns. The eerie empty places and lost turns of the world"

Offline Ghost Town

  • Bands won't play no more. Too much fighting on the dance floor! Probably one of only three people who knows the meaning of "depuratory"......
  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 5,209
  • mundus vult decipi
Re: PL: Liverpool 3 vs 0 Leicester Evans OG 21' Jota 41 Bobby 86
« Reply #443 on: Today at 02:30:32 AM »
Quote from: xbugawugax on Today at 02:21:48 AM
just saw the highlights and seems like leicester didn't create much or was it edited in such a way to make our win more commanding and dominant?
Barnes's chance was a good one and he should have scored. But other than that they barely did anything of note (Vardy's best chance was offside). Maybe if Maddison hadn't elected to play his game sitting on his arse and moaning, they might have created more
Logged
Giving absolutely everything doesn't mean you get anything... but its the only chance to get something

"So that is where you'll find me; in the dust and the desolation, the gaps and the ghost towns. The eerie empty places and lost turns of the world"

Offline lgvkarlos

  • Finnished with his shit punnery now.....
  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 4,094
Re: PL: Liverpool 3 vs 0 Leicester Evans OG 21' Jota 41 Bobby 86
« Reply #444 on: Today at 02:37:32 AM »
Fantastic to a man, total domination from back to front.
Made up for Bobby, thought the front three were excellent as was Curtis.

One thing I'm struggling to make my mind up on, is Fabinho the second best CB at the club?
« Last Edit: Today at 03:08:15 AM by lgvkarlos »
Logged

Offline Historical Fool

  • A fool in the present too. Currently being spectacularly wooshed. Seemingly by, well, just about everything.....
  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 2,020
  • Gunmen are dumb as fuck.
Re: PL: Liverpool 3 vs 0 Leicester Evans OG 21' Jota 41 Bobby 86
« Reply #445 on: Today at 03:03:22 AM »
Tough game, B Rodge always a worthy adversary. Played so well by Jurgie and the boys.
Logged
Quote from: Al 555 on March 26, 2017, 07:30:18 PM
Hodgson was a decent manager, without doubt in the top 1% of Football managers should we of said he is decent and made do.The same with Konchesky again if you look at people who play Football then he was definitely within the top 1% of people who play Football.

Offline eddiedingle

  • Anny Roader
  • ****
  • Posts: 493
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: PL: Liverpool 3 vs 0 Leicester Evans OG 21' Jota 41 Bobby 86
« Reply #446 on: Today at 03:17:59 AM »
I think wee Jurgie has done outstanding there outwitting "B Rodge"
Logged

Offline Number 7

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 13,840
  • "the greatest hazard in life is to risk nothing"
Re: PL: Liverpool 3 vs 0 Leicester Evans OG 21' Jota 41 Bobby 86
« Reply #447 on: Today at 03:39:49 AM »
Brilliant display of football. Everyone just really good. Even Neco when he came on was great.

Apart from that one Barnes chance they didnt have a sniff all game.
Logged
YWNA

Offline Garrus

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 1,712
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: PL: Liverpool 3 vs 0 Leicester Evans OG 21' Jota 41 Bobby 86
« Reply #448 on: Today at 04:02:29 AM »
Just superb.
Logged

Offline Red Cactii

  • Anny Roader
  • ****
  • Posts: 408
  • An absolute p***k
Re: PL: Liverpool 3 vs 0 Leicester Evans OG 21' Jota 41 Bobby 86
« Reply #449 on: Today at 04:23:27 AM »
Quote from: Adeemo on Yesterday at 11:50:05 PM
That was Napoli, Atalanta drew at Spezia yesterday.

And Napoli were at home, not Milan ;D
Logged

Offline Doc Red

  • Chills before posting and wishes others had too
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 4,368
  • The eye cannot see what the mind does not know.
Re: PL: Liverpool 3 vs 0 Leicester Evans OG 21' Jota 41 Bobby 86
« Reply #450 on: Today at 04:59:36 AM »
Quote from: JackWard33 on Yesterday at 11:18:24 PM
Wow that is some tee-ing off by Klopp on the schedule ... quite right too

If I hadn't read about his comments on RAWK I wouldn't have known Klopp mentioned anything about the schedule.
It's been ignored by several online football sites.
Logged
The child who is not embraced by the village will burn it down to feel its warmth.
There go my people. I must follow them, for I am their leader.

Online Armand9

  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 3,933
    • http://armand9.deviantart.com/
Re: PL: Liverpool 3 vs 0 Leicester Evans OG 21' Jota 41 Bobby 86
« Reply #451 on: Today at 05:34:24 AM »
fantastic performance, was nervous about this one, thought vardy would net, but all our players put in a performance, controlled the game for the vast majority of it, big time made up and great to turn in a clean sheet
Logged
Losing your only chance of silverware this season to your city rival. At home. With the most expensive squad ever assembled.

Have that, you arrogant wanker. CarraG238

Offline Larse

  • Main Stander
  • ***
  • Posts: 167
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: PL: Liverpool 3 vs 0 Leicester Evans OG 21' Jota 41 Bobby 86
« Reply #452 on: Today at 06:38:05 AM »
Sunday evening, everybody watching us: opposition fans, players and managers. Everybody expects us to fail as we have loads of injuries. And we go on and blow away the league leader 3:0. What a performance. Apart from the usual suspects that are great every time anyway (Gini, Fab, Mane, Ali, ...) special mention for Curtis Jones, he was really, really good.

Im now really getting worried about our injuries, we have only 2 CBs and if you now count Milner as our RB then we only have Curtis and Gini left for midfield. Gini has played lots of games on the bounce now so would really need a rest, if we keep on playing him he will most likely get an injury sooner or later.
Logged

Online smutchin

  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 1,020
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: PL: Liverpool 3 vs 0 Leicester Evans OG 21' Jota 41 Bobby 86
« Reply #453 on: Today at 06:52:59 AM »
Quote from: Original on Today at 12:06:49 AM
Love it when we batter these middle England, sun reading, Tory voting c*nts

Odd comment. Are you confusing Leicester with Wolverhampton?
Logged

Offline Mister men

  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 3,717
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: PL: Liverpool 3 vs 0 Leicester Evans OG 21' Jota 41 Bobby 86
« Reply #454 on: Today at 07:08:19 AM »
Quote from: The G in Gerrard on Yesterday at 11:08:32 PM
It's abysmal. I'm surprised more isn't made of it.

It's injuring our players more than most that's why. When England's bravest Sir Harry of the manor Kane does an injury that rules him out for a few months it will ne made a matter by the media.
Logged

Offline RedKenWah

  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 1,021
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: PL: Liverpool 3 vs 0 Leicester Evans OG 21' Jota 41 Bobby 86
« Reply #455 on: Today at 07:35:11 AM »
I wasnt expecting the game to go like that to be honest. Pure domination from start to finish and they didnt have more than a single chance of note.

Im surprised by Brendan and how he set his team up for this game, and the general emphasis to go long from the back pretty much backfired. I wonder in some ways if Milner being at right back threw their game plan off a little. I think majorly impacted on players like James Maddison who was basically taken out of the game by their own tactics.

However we were by far outstanding and whilst we didnt score 11 goals to reclaim top spot again, at least we didnt concede when the general consensus was that Leicester would have chances and they didnt. Jamie Vardy was well marshalled by our make shift CBs so fair play to them.

Bad news ref Keita though, and seems we kee picking up an injury or 2 per game at the moment which is concerning... hopefully we have some players on the way back soon so that we can get in some form of rotation etc...
Logged

Offline HardworkDedication

  • Hardwork and Dedication linked to many stories - Mingebag. Has no opinion of his own. Human news ticker tape.
  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 3,124
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: PL: Liverpool 3 vs 0 Leicester Evans OG 21' Jota 41 Bobby 86
« Reply #456 on: Today at 07:39:10 AM »
<a href="https://www.youtube.com/v/_UDKvHRaI-I" target="_blank" class="new_win">https://www.youtube.com/v/_UDKvHRaI-I</a>

Absolutely bang on by Klopp. Not surprised sky didn't broadcast this!  ::)
Logged

Online AndyMuller

  • Has always wondered how to do it. Rice, Rice, Baby. Wants to have George Michael.
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 8,974
Re: PL: Liverpool 3 vs 0 Leicester Evans OG 21' Jota 41 Bobby 86
« Reply #457 on: Today at 07:40:06 AM »
Quote from: Historical Fool on Today at 03:03:22 AM
Tough game, B Rodge always a worthy adversary. Played so well by Jurgie and the boys.

Hahaha fucking hell B Rodge.
Logged

Online AndyMuller

  • Has always wondered how to do it. Rice, Rice, Baby. Wants to have George Michael.
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 8,974
Re: PL: Liverpool 3 vs 0 Leicester Evans OG 21' Jota 41 Bobby 86
« Reply #458 on: Today at 07:46:15 AM »
Quote from: HardworkDedication on Today at 07:39:10 AM
<a href="https://www.youtube.com/v/_UDKvHRaI-I" target="_blank" class="new_win">https://www.youtube.com/v/_UDKvHRaI-I</a>

Absolutely bang on by Klopp. Not surprised sky didn't broadcast this!  ::)

Fucking made up he told them.
Logged

Offline redwillow

  • Main Stander
  • ***
  • Posts: 134
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: PL: Liverpool 3 vs 0 Leicester Evans OG 21' Jota 41 Bobby 86
« Reply #459 on: Today at 08:02:02 AM »
incredible performance. Once again Rodgers didn't have a f clue what to do or how to set up against us. It was clear he wanted to go for the long ball and catch our 'high line'

Could have easily been 5 or 6 nil
Logged

Offline JRed

  • Anny Roader
  • ****
  • Posts: 335
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: PL: Liverpool 3 vs 0 Leicester Evans OG 21' Jota 41 Bobby 86
« Reply #460 on: Today at 08:12:20 AM »
Quote from: redwillow on Today at 08:02:02 AM
incredible performance. Once again Rodgers didn't have a f clue what to do or how to set up against us. It was clear he wanted to go for the long ball and catch our 'high line'

Could have easily been 5 or 6 nil
Most impressive performance of the season for me. Will the long list of first team players out we completely dominated a good Leicester team that are challenging for the top 4.
The rest of the league must be afraid, very afraid.
Logged

Offline IanZG

  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 2,657
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: PL: Liverpool 3 vs 0 Leicester Evans OG 21' Jota 41 Bobby 86
« Reply #461 on: Today at 08:18:36 AM »
These put 5 past City and we hardly gave them a look. This is a really impressive team even without a number of class players.
Logged

Online liverbloke

  • Prototype RAWK Genius.
  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 1,268
  • being crazy is what keeps me from going insane
Re: PL: Liverpool 3 vs 0 Leicester Evans OG 21' Jota 41 Bobby 86
« Reply #462 on: Today at 08:27:41 AM »
Quote from: HardworkDedication on Today at 07:39:10 AM
<a href="https://www.youtube.com/v/_UDKvHRaI-I" target="_blank" class="new_win">https://www.youtube.com/v/_UDKvHRaI-I</a>

Absolutely bang on by Klopp. Not surprised sky didn't broadcast this!  ::)

on the one hand I love this but on the other we, as a club, have looked at joining a super league - that would either run concurrently with prem or replace the champions league(?) - or the expansion of the champions league which would mean more games and more stress on clubs AND those leagues will be dictated by television broadcasters so can we really argue about scheduling and not enough space between games now because doesn't the club's interest in a super league/expansion of the champions league contradict this

Logged

I neither know nor care

Online 12C

  • aka 54F
  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 9,197
  • The Ribbons are Red
Re: PL: Liverpool 3 vs 0 Leicester Evans OG 21' Jota 41 Bobby 86
« Reply #463 on: Today at 08:37:35 AM »
Quote from: Amatt on Yesterday at 09:26:59 PM
Leicester as a title challenger?  They are the definition of a team punching above their weight. No chance theyll get anywhere near the title! Rodgers has no plan B at all.

I used to say that about him when he was with us. He is reliant on Vardy to sprint past defenders. We stopped that and he was clueless.
Logged
"I want to build a team that's invincible, so that they have to send a team from bloody Mars to beat us."

Online macmanamanaman

  • S art Arse.
  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 2,199
  • Robbie Returns!
Re: PL: Liverpool 3 vs 0 Leicester Evans OG 21' Jota 41 Bobby 86
« Reply #464 on: Today at 08:41:31 AM »
Quote from: liverbloke on Today at 08:27:41 AM
on the one hand I love this but on the other we, as a club, have looked at joining a super league - that would either run concurrently with prem or replace the champions league(?) - or the expansion of the champions league which would mean more games and more stress on clubs AND those leagues will be dictated by television broadcasters so can we really argue about scheduling and not enough space between games now because doesn't the club's interest in a super league/expansion of the champions league contradict this




There is no "we as a club".
There are
- Fans of all clubs. Who irrationally follow their own, and equally irrationally do not realize they are more similar to each other,  than to their own club's commercial departments
- Business owners and commercial people behind media, all clubs, tv etc  looking to profit from the "brand" by selling as many and as much stuff as possible at as high a price as possible to said fans
- Players and agents, looking to cash in and maximize income over a limited playing career timespan
- Rule makers, officials,  referees. Looking to strike a fine balance between doing the right thing morally (whatever that means) and keeping the cash flowing,  keeping healthy the golden goose.


It is no different from the circus.
Logged
"A Football team is like a Piano: You need 8 people to carry it and 3 to play the damn thing" - Shankly

Online liverbloke

  • Prototype RAWK Genius.
  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 1,268
  • being crazy is what keeps me from going insane
Re: PL: Liverpool 3 vs 0 Leicester Evans OG 21' Jota 41 Bobby 86
« Reply #465 on: Today at 08:51:29 AM »
Quote from: macmanamanaman on Today at 08:41:31 AM
There is no "we as a club".
There are
- Fans of all clubs. Who irrationally follow their own, and equally irrationally do not realize they are more similar to each other,  than to their own club's commercial departments
- Business owners and commercial people behind media, all clubs, tv etc  looking to profit from the "brand" by selling as many and as much stuff as possible at as high a price as possible to said fans
- Players and agents, looking to cash in and maximize income over a limited playing career timespan
- Rule makers, officials,  referees. Looking to strike a fine balance between doing the right thing morally (whatever that means) and keeping the cash flowing,  keeping healthy the golden goose.


It is no different from the circus.

so are you saying - trying not to put words directly into your mouth here - that Klopp is also having a go at people within Liverpool FC?

Logged

I neither know nor care

Online Nick110581

  • Up the tricky reds
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 24,403
  • Hearts Jurgen
Re: PL: Liverpool 3 vs 0 Leicester Evans OG 21' Jota 41 Bobby 86
« Reply #466 on: Today at 08:52:38 AM »
Quote from: HardworkDedication on Today at 07:39:10 AM
<a href="https://www.youtube.com/v/_UDKvHRaI-I" target="_blank" class="new_win">https://www.youtube.com/v/_UDKvHRaI-I</a>

Absolutely bang on by Klopp. Not surprised sky didn't broadcast this!  ::)

This is perfect. Hes spot on as per usual.

Nothing will happen until Kane gets an injury then the Press will care.
Logged
No, jazz. You fear jazz. You fear the lack of rules, the lack of boundaries. Oh look, it's a fence. But, no, it's soft.

Online 12C

  • aka 54F
  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 9,197
  • The Ribbons are Red
Re: PL: Liverpool 3 vs 0 Leicester Evans OG 21' Jota 41 Bobby 86
« Reply #467 on: Today at 08:54:53 AM »
Quote from: Circa1892 on Yesterday at 10:51:14 PM
Absolutely awesome display.

For all the bed wetting about our season - yes we got absolutely twatted by Villa, but other than that we dropped points away to City (in the context of most seasons thats very much a point gained) and Coote robbed us of 2 at Everton. Aside from that faultless.

Really bad news to see Naby injured - sounds like Ox isnt too far away which is a neat swap in the squad. Jones a real plus point today, Robertson though - what a player. One run he did where he got sythed down was bloody Messi like. Considering we had 5 indisputably world class players out (and a few on the cusp) - just incredible.

And the guy who scythed him down was Fofana, who wasnt booked. 
Great eh?
Logged
"I want to build a team that's invincible, so that they have to send a team from bloody Mars to beat us."

Online Red_Mist

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 6,386
  • CORGI registered friend (but not a gas engineer)
Re: PL: Liverpool 3 vs 0 Leicester Evans OG 21' Jota 41 Bobby 86
« Reply #468 on: Today at 08:55:09 AM »
Really pleased for this team to have broken the 78-81 teams record. Bobs incredible team was the one I first fell in love with and it was always going to take a VERY special team to even come close to their incredible run at Anfield. But this team has done it, even as Leicester City, the traditional bogey men, rolled into town on form and with a quirk of history on their side. Sent packing in emphatic style. Fucking delighted for Klopp and every single player who has pulled on the red shirt during this run. Its an exceptional achievement. :scarf
Logged

Online macmanamanaman

  • S art Arse.
  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 2,199
  • Robbie Returns!
Re: PL: Liverpool 3 vs 0 Leicester Evans OG 21' Jota 41 Bobby 86
« Reply #469 on: Today at 08:58:51 AM »
Quote from: liverbloke on Today at 08:51:29 AM
so are you saying - trying not to put words directly into your mouth here - that Klopp is also having a go at people within Liverpool FC?



To some extent yes, I imagine all clubs and managers are going through similar.  Only, we have had more bad luck than others and also happen to be the champions,  so more in the spotlight.
I think its healthy to have this disagreement between different stakeholders and eventually reach an equilibrium.  Too few games, and you aren't  making best use of that golden goose, too many games and you run it to exhaustion.
Something like that... :P

Logged
"A Football team is like a Piano: You need 8 people to carry it and 3 to play the damn thing" - Shankly

Online Charlie Adams fried egg

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 2,655
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: PL: Liverpool 3 vs 0 Leicester Evans OG 21' Jota 41 Bobby 86
« Reply #470 on: Today at 09:10:22 AM »
Last thing it was was a rant.

Calm, logical. Even made it impersonal and stressed how he valued the relationship, despite having to speak to that odious twat Shreeves. Really impressive in a second language. Bright man our boss.
Logged

Offline Doc Red

  • Chills before posting and wishes others had too
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 4,368
  • The eye cannot see what the mind does not know.
Re: PL: Liverpool 3 vs 0 Leicester Evans OG 21' Jota 41 Bobby 86
« Reply #471 on: Today at 09:14:16 AM »
Quote from: liverbloke on Today at 08:51:29 AM
so are you saying - trying not to put words directly into your mouth here - that Klopp is also having a go at people within Liverpool FC?

Possibly, he's having a go indirectly. His point about running players to the ground and viewing them as vehicles of entertainment that therefore don't need protection, and certainly since the Covid era, expecting the same demands within a congested smaller time frame, is valid. It is also a similar argument that could be thrown agaisnt the idea of adding a Superleague the coincides with a domestic league and would require plenty of travel.

He's having a go against anyone in the decision making process that thinks of players as assets only to be considered as an afterthought.
Logged
The child who is not embraced by the village will burn it down to feel its warmth.
There go my people. I must follow them, for I am their leader.

Online Roger Federer

  • Christ imagine naming yourself after Roger Federer
  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 6,381
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: PL: Liverpool 3 vs 0 Leicester Evans OG 21' Jota 41 Bobby 86
« Reply #472 on: Today at 09:16:29 AM »
Superb performance, completely dominant display.

Very impressive considering our injuries, all of them played well or even excellent. Could more or less single out any player for different reasons, but feel Jones in particular deserves a mention, so mature, composed and skillful on the ball. Did exactly what was needed today, at 19 that is special. Need to mention Matip and Fabinho too, they have hardly ever played together before, but looked like the best pair of CBs in the league.
Logged

Online mkingdon

  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 1,971
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: PL: Liverpool 3 vs 0 Leicester Evans OG 21' Jota 41 Bobby 86
« Reply #473 on: Today at 09:23:39 AM »
We are very good at football.

Klopp is spot on. We need to move to five subs immediately and sort out the timing of games after European mid weeks.
Logged

Online Nick110581

  • Up the tricky reds
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 24,403
  • Hearts Jurgen
Re: PL: Liverpool 3 vs 0 Leicester Evans OG 21' Jota 41 Bobby 86
« Reply #474 on: Today at 09:28:58 AM »
Quote from: mkingdon on Today at 09:23:39 AM
We are very good at football.

Klopp is spot on. We need to move to five subs immediately and sort out the timing of games after European mid weeks.

But the English authorities dont as clearly seen by this run of matches.

Wolves hasnt been decided yet but its after Ajax so sure they will choose the shittest slot available.
Logged
No, jazz. You fear jazz. You fear the lack of rules, the lack of boundaries. Oh look, it's a fence. But, no, it's soft.

Offline just redk84 will do

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 5,073
  • why must we always do things the hard way?
Re: PL: Liverpool 3 vs 0 Leicester Evans OG 21' Jota 41 Bobby 86
« Reply #475 on: Today at 09:32:45 AM »
i don't think i've been more proud of this team in a long time.
What a performance that was in one of the most difficult circumstances due to our injuries etc

Leicester completely shell-shocked by how well we played and had no answer.

Gulf in class, excellent.
Wrap Matip, Fab, Robbo, Mane in cotton wool until the weekend imo
Logged
All Those Who Have A Red Heart Can Rejoice.
For They Have Seen GOD.
Pages: 1 ... 7 8 9 10 11 [12]   Go Up
« previous next »
 