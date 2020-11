fucking loved that performance in so many ways, probably my favourite under klopp, there is literally no better manager around to prepare a team when their back is against the wall, brilliantly coached but the mentallity he instills in the players is everything.



Thought Gini and Firmino were deceptively brilliant tonight, I don't think the majority of people are gonna understand how good Gini is until he is gone.



Jota is absolute class, loving the progression of Curtis and the backline was fantastic.



Robertson and Mane are absolutely essential to this side even more than trent and salah are (especially mentality wise) imo but what an absolute honour to have all 4 in the same squad.



Gutted for Keita, thought he was having a great game before the injury, he really just cant catch a break on the injury front