Author Topic: PL: Liverpool 3 vs 0 Leicester Evans OG 21' Jota 41 Bobby 86  (Read 4404 times)

Online Stockholm Syndrome

Re: PL: Liverpool 3 vs 0 Leicester Evans OG 21' Jota 41 Bobby 86
« Reply #200 on: Today at 09:15:14 PM »
Absolutely battered them, almost to the same level as the away game last year.

Despite injuries, we are still a monster of a team.
Offline mallin9

Re: PL: Liverpool 3 vs 0 Leicester Evans OG 21' Jota 41 Bobby 86
« Reply #201 on: Today at 09:15:19 PM »
Among an amazing team performance under the best manager in football, shout to Fabinho and Joel. Out of the cold and impeccable
Online Studgotelli

Re: PL: Liverpool 3 vs 0 Leicester Evans OG 21' Jota 41 Bobby 86
« Reply #202 on: Today at 09:15:33 PM »
Brilliant performance from everyone
Online Oldskoolcool

Re: PL: Liverpool 3 vs 0 Leicester Evans OG 21' Jota 41 Bobby 86
« Reply #203 on: Today at 09:15:46 PM »
Fantastic performance. To a man we were fantastic, made up for Firmino to get that goal - loved the way the team celebrated with him. Everything that is great about this club encapsulated in that celebration.

Thought Robbo was magnificent, Jota looks so sharp and dangerous, the whole backline did amazing and a special mention for Milner who played a blinder too.

Lets get that number 20  8)
Online Zeb

Re: PL: Liverpool 3 vs 0 Leicester Evans OG 21' Jota 41 Bobby 86
« Reply #204 on: Today at 09:15:57 PM »
Thought Keita was superb until he had to come off. Him, Gini, and Bobby were giving their midfield an absolute runaround.

Lovely way to end the weekend seeing the squad pulling together like that.
Online Asam

Re: PL: Liverpool 3 vs 0 Leicester Evans OG 21' Jota 41 Bobby 86
« Reply #205 on: Today at 09:15:58 PM »
Quote from: Tepid T₂O on Today at 09:13:54 PM
XG 3.77 vs 1.59!!

The XG is all that matters
Online aw1991

Re: PL: Liverpool 3 vs 0 Leicester Evans OG 21' Jota 41 Bobby 86
« Reply #206 on: Today at 09:16:01 PM »
We're too good
Online 12C

Re: PL: Liverpool 3 vs 0 Leicester Evans OG 21' Jota 41 Bobby 86
« Reply #207 on: Today at 09:16:21 PM »
Quote from: Andy ⁎ Allerton on Today at 09:09:39 PM
Brilliant win.

These officials can fuck off.

Pretty much everything went against us today and we still managed to win.

How Evans wasnt booked for the body check on Mané or Forfana for the trip on Robbo when he was almost away. They were dropping and rolling all night as well.
Online Red Raw Burp!

Re: PL: Liverpool 3 vs 0 Leicester Evans OG 21' Jota 41 Bobby 86
« Reply #208 on: Today at 09:16:22 PM »
We are in danger of running out of adjectives for James Milner.
Online FlashingBlade

Re: PL: Liverpool 3 vs 0 Leicester Evans OG 21' Jota 41 Bobby 86
« Reply #209 on: Today at 09:16:25 PM »
Fucking superb

The late seventies/early eighties Liverpool team was one of the best ever... not just Liverpool teams...all teams.

Anfield was a legendary fortress....to beat their unbeaten record is an unbelievable achievement......stunning.
Online RedSince86

Re: PL: Liverpool 3 vs 0 Leicester Evans OG 21' Jota 41 Bobby 86
« Reply #210 on: Today at 09:16:35 PM »
Mentality Giants.

We are winning this League, no doubts about it, our squad is brilliant.

MoTM Milner, solid at RB, slots in seamlessly in midfield, unlucky not to get a 2nd assist just after he moved into midfield.
Online smutchin

Re: PL: Liverpool 3 vs 0 Leicester Evans OG 21' Jota 41 Bobby 86
« Reply #211 on: Today at 09:16:50 PM »
What a lovely way to spend a Sunday evening, watching our magnificent team play such beautiful football.
Online Banquo's Ghost

Re: PL: Liverpool 3 vs 0 Leicester Evans OG 21' Jota 41 Bobby 86
« Reply #212 on: Today at 09:16:53 PM »
A Band of Brothers. Team of Heroes. Mentality Monsters.

James Fucking Milner. Bobby Fucking Firmino. Diogo Fucking Jota.

Proud beyond measure.
Online vicar

Re: PL: Liverpool 3 vs 0 Leicester Evans OG 21' Jota 41 Bobby 86
« Reply #213 on: Today at 09:16:55 PM »
That could have been a cricket score. Some of those shots placed in the corner and we have at least 6.
Pleased for Bobby he was very unlucky with that brilliant touch and then 10mm from being a goal.

Jones was excellent, as was Millner.
Online stockdam

Re: PL: Liverpool 3 vs 0 Leicester Evans OG 21' Jota 41 Bobby 86
« Reply #214 on: Today at 09:17:01 PM »
That was an excellent all-round performance. Fab and Matip were brilliant as was Jota.

MOTM Matip.

The only downside was listening to Le Saux talk bollix about Firmino and how Shearer would have scored when Bobby hit the post twice. He went on and on and on and then Bobby scored a great header which made him eat his words.

Anyway, we dominated that match and strolled to a deserved 3-0 win.
Online Tony19:6

Re: PL: Liverpool 3 vs 0 Leicester Evans OG 21' Jota 41 Bobby 86
« Reply #215 on: Today at 09:17:03 PM »
Robbo, Fab, Matip Mane, Diogo, Milly were all excellent tonight, thought we won that without rally breaking sweat.
Online Clint Eastwood

Re: PL: Liverpool 3 vs 0 Leicester Evans OG 21' Jota 41 Bobby 86
« Reply #216 on: Today at 09:17:06 PM »
The last win that satisfying was probably Leicester last Boxing Day. Great performances all round. Only downside was another niggle for Keita.
Online Ski

Re: PL: Liverpool 3 vs 0 Leicester Evans OG 21' Jota 41 Bobby 86
« Reply #217 on: Today at 09:17:07 PM »
Well done lads. Brilliant. Gutted for Naby.
Online ollyfrom.tv

Re: PL: Liverpool 3 vs 0 Leicester Evans OG 21' Jota 41 Bobby 86
« Reply #218 on: Today at 09:17:21 PM »
Best performance of the season. We were excellent all over the pitch. Very hard to pick a MOTM as everyone put in a great shift.
Online jillc

Re: PL: Liverpool 3 vs 0 Leicester Evans OG 21' Jota 41 Bobby 86
« Reply #219 on: Today at 09:17:23 PM »
Quote from: FlashingBlade on Today at 09:16:25 PM
Fucking superb

The late seventies/early eighties Liverpool team was one of the best ever... not just Liverpool teams...all teams.

Anfield was a legendary fortress....to beat their unbeaten record is an unbelievable achievement......stunning.

A nice tribute on the night we remembered Clem as well.
Offline MNAA

Re: PL: Liverpool 3 vs 0 Leicester Evans OG 21' Jota 41 Bobby 86
« Reply #220 on: Today at 09:17:45 PM »
Brilliant, excellent, outstanding, tremendous and marvellous performance. We are heating up just at the right time ... Up the Reds!
Online medley

Re: PL: Liverpool 3 vs 0 Leicester Evans OG 21' Jota 41 Bobby 86
« Reply #221 on: Today at 09:17:53 PM »
Quote from: TheMissionary on Today at 09:14:21 PM
Madison did play, he was the one on his arse every time a red shirt went near him.  Something wrong with his legs I think.

One of those players that loves to sell a foul like Vardy and Grealish. Makes sure if there's the slightest bit of contact he'll let the ref know.

Online Welshred

Re: PL: Liverpool 3 vs 0 Leicester Evans OG 21' Jota 41 Bobby 86
« Reply #222 on: Today at 09:18:09 PM »
Quote from: Tepid T₂O on Today at 09:13:54 PM
XG 3.77 vs 1.59!!

Honestly XG is one of the biggest load of bollocks I've ever seen in football. We should have scored at least 6 and Leicester didn't even look like scoring whatsoever. This is not representative of the game.
Online Caston

Re: PL: Liverpool 3 vs 0 Leicester Evans OG 21' Jota 41 Bobby 86
« Reply #223 on: Today at 09:18:17 PM »
Quote from: Tepid T₂O on Today at 09:13:54 PM
XG 3.77 vs 1.59!!

Assuming theirs includes vardy which would have been offside anyway

Schooled them
Online markedasred

Re: PL: Liverpool 3 vs 0 Leicester Evans OG 21' Jota 41 Bobby 86
« Reply #224 on: Today at 09:18:23 PM »
Just looked through who Tottenham have beaten to be ahead of us, and they were all mid to lower table shite. That means they are due some games against better teams, and we should be playing the dross for a few weeks.
Online thaddeus

Re: PL: Liverpool 3 vs 0 Leicester Evans OG 21' Jota 41 Bobby 86
« Reply #225 on: Today at 09:18:24 PM »
A fantastic performance all around.  We scored three and could have very easily doubled that.

We slipped away from their pressing every time they tried it and the whole pitch just seemed to open up.  Whenever Leicester got any decent possession we just closed up the spaces.

I remember the reverse fixture last season where Leicester were flying and Soyuncu was getting the headlines.  He had a torrid game that day and was a nervous wreck by the end.  The same could be said for Fofana today, I don't think he knew which way was up by the final whistle.

So sad for Keita as once again he was looking the part only to pick up an injury.
Online U13

Re: PL: Liverpool 3 vs 0 Leicester Evans OG 21' Jota 41 Bobby 86
« Reply #226 on: Today at 09:18:45 PM »
Quote from: ljycb on Today at 09:14:22 PM
Excellent performance to a man from start to finish. Leicester were very poor though. Surprised by that.

I think they're good but Rodgers is a more conservative coach than the narrative around them would suggest.

We've absolutely flattened them in our last 3 games and although the aggregate score for those games sits at 9-1, it should actually be quite a lot higher.

Online reddebs

Re: PL: Liverpool 3 vs 0 Leicester Evans OG 21' Jota 41 Bobby 86
« Reply #227 on: Today at 09:18:58 PM »
I love this team!
Online Notorious IT

Re: PL: Liverpool 3 vs 0 Leicester Evans OG 21' Jota 41 Bobby 86
« Reply #228 on: Today at 09:19:05 PM »
Excellent performance. I was seriously impressed with that tonight after the fuss the media has made over the injuries. Yes, we need some players back, but we really have a phenomenal squad.
Online Fromola

Re: PL: Liverpool 3 vs 0 Leicester Evans OG 21' Jota 41 Bobby 86
« Reply #229 on: Today at 09:19:09 PM »
Well that feels a lot better than the last Sunday night game we had going into Monday morning.

Would have took any win tonight but to play them off the park like that with the players we had missing.
Online Notorious IT

Re: PL: Liverpool 3 vs 0 Leicester Evans OG 21' Jota 41 Bobby 86
« Reply #230 on: Today at 09:19:27 PM »
Also, Milner was amazing.
Online kennedy81

Re: PL: Liverpool 3 vs 0 Leicester Evans OG 21' Jota 41 Bobby 86
« Reply #231 on: Today at 09:19:29 PM »
No shots on target for Leicester. Great performance by Matip and Fab.
Online stockdam

Re: PL: Liverpool 3 vs 0 Leicester Evans OG 21' Jota 41 Bobby 86
« Reply #232 on: Today at 09:19:41 PM »
Quote from: medley on Today at 09:17:53 PM
One of those players that loves to sell a foul like Vardy and Grealish. Makes sure if there's the slightest bit of contact he'll let the ref know.



He spent all the match on his arse....embarrassing.
Online Rush 82

Re: PL: Liverpool 3 vs 0 Leicester Evans OG 21' Jota 41 Bobby 86
« Reply #233 on: Today at 09:19:57 PM »
Shearer can't heap enough praise on us :lmao
Offline garumn

Re: PL: Liverpool 3 vs 0 Leicester Evans OG 21' Jota 41 Bobby 86
« Reply #234 on: Today at 09:20:12 PM »
Almost any team would crumble with this many injuries, but not this Jurgen Klopp Liverpool side. Absolutely made up.

Gutted for Keita again. He was so good until he came off.
Online jepovic

Re: PL: Liverpool 3 vs 0 Leicester Evans OG 21' Jota 41 Bobby 86
« Reply #235 on: Today at 09:20:27 PM »
433 suits us so much better than 4231.
Especially when Firmino plays like this of course
Online dirkster

Re: PL: Liverpool 3 vs 0 Leicester Evans OG 21' Jota 41 Bobby 86
« Reply #236 on: Today at 09:20:36 PM »
Destroyed them. In every sense of the word. Sends out a huge message to the rest of the league this win. Every one who has come in has done a great job. Wait till we are properly up and running.
Made up for Bobby with his goal. And what a header too. To bury it from relatively far out and into the corner of the net was superb
Online Ray K

Re: PL: Liverpool 3 vs 0 Leicester Evans OG 21' Jota 41 Bobby 86
« Reply #237 on: Today at 09:20:36 PM »
Fuck me backwards

Online PatriotScouser

Re: PL: Liverpool 3 vs 0 Leicester Evans OG 21' Jota 41 Bobby 86
« Reply #238 on: Today at 09:20:47 PM »
Jones was magnificent for us both defensively and attacking.
Online Guz-kop

Re: PL: Liverpool 3 vs 0 Leicester Evans OG 21' Jota 41 Bobby 86
« Reply #239 on: Today at 09:20:51 PM »
Outrageous performance. These boys are fucking wonderful
