A fantastic performance all around. We scored three and could have very easily doubled that.



We slipped away from their pressing every time they tried it and the whole pitch just seemed to open up. Whenever Leicester got any decent possession we just closed up the spaces.



I remember the reverse fixture last season where Leicester were flying and Soyuncu was getting the headlines. He had a torrid game that day and was a nervous wreck by the end. The same could be said for Fofana today, I don't think he knew which way was up by the final whistle.



So sad for Keita as once again he was looking the part only to pick up an injury.