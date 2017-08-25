Had to go Gerry - it's a good match up though if not a surprising one when you look at the teams at the start of the draft.
Higuain gets eaten alive by prime VVD and Varane - with both having the pace to negate Sane and Willian to a decent extent. De Bruyne posed the biggest problem for me, as I think he'd get the better of a man-marking effort by Gabi. However, the Spaniard was not above shithousery (quite the proponent of it really) so I think he'd repeatedly flatten the Belgian until the ref intervened.
Kroos and Banega both undoubtedly quality but that looks like a two man midfield with no real wide support from Sane defensively and neither is a true holding player. Whilst I think their passing range troubles the fullbacks with Sane's pace inside, I think they're there to be got at. Both players during their peak arguably had a more defensive water carrier alongside them ie Casemiro or Krychowiak.
Valdes is a weak link but is covered by the players in front of him. Andy's point about mobility is a good and fair one, but I think the defence is pretty mobile (especially the centre halves) and there isn't massive dynamism in the midfield they're up against, they're a more cerebral trio who's thrust comes from passing rather than transitions carrying the ball.
Finally, I think Lukaku sits on Howedes and bullies him, dragging him into a physical battle and creates space for Bale, who is, at his best, lethal from anywhere inside 30 yards.
Close fought one, but I do think the quality of Gerry's defence (Ivanovic is so underrated), having closer to a true holding player and having a physical striker with the brilliant Bale marks that team out as the winner for me.