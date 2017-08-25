Poll

Who wins?

Elzar VS
Gerry Attrick

Voting closes: Today at 11:56:28 AM

10's Draft - Final

Elzar

10's Draft - Final
Yesterday at 11:56:28 AM



Elzar




VS


GerryAttrick





Re: 10's Draft - Final
Reply #1 on: Yesterday at 11:57:05 AM
Victor Valdes was shite at Middlesbrough
Re: 10's Draft - Final
Reply #2 on: Yesterday at 12:01:03 PM
I went with Elzar.

Gerry might have had the slowest midfield in the whole draft and he's got Valdes in goal and Lukaku upfront!
Drinks Sangria

Re: 10's Draft - Final
Reply #3 on: Yesterday at 12:28:43 PM
Had to go Gerry - it's a good match up though if not a surprising one when you look at the teams at the start of the draft.

Higuain gets eaten alive by prime VVD and Varane - with both having the pace to negate Sane and Willian to a decent extent. De Bruyne posed the biggest problem for me, as I think he'd get the better of a man-marking effort by Gabi. However, the Spaniard was not above shithousery (quite the proponent of it really) so I think he'd repeatedly flatten the Belgian until the ref intervened.

Kroos and Banega both undoubtedly quality but that looks like a two man midfield with no real wide support from Sane defensively and neither is a true holding player. Whilst I think their passing range troubles the fullbacks with Sane's pace inside, I think they're there to be got at. Both players during their peak arguably had a more defensive water carrier alongside them ie Casemiro or Krychowiak.

Valdes is a weak link but is covered by the players in front of him. Andy's point about mobility is a good and fair one, but I think the defence is pretty mobile (especially the centre halves) and there isn't massive dynamism in the midfield they're up against, they're a more cerebral trio who's thrust comes from passing rather than transitions carrying the ball.

Finally, I think Lukaku sits on Howedes and bullies him, dragging him into a physical battle and creates space for Bale, who is, at his best, lethal from anywhere inside 30 yards.

Close fought one, but I do think the quality of Gerry's defence (Ivanovic is so underrated), having closer to a true holding player and having a physical striker with the brilliant Bale marks that team out as the winner for me.
Re: 10's Draft - Final
Reply #4 on: Yesterday at 12:58:27 PM
Quote from: Drinks Sangria on Yesterday at 12:28:43 PM


Finally, I think Lukaku sits on Howedes and bullies him, dragging him into a physical battle and creates space for Bale, who is, at his best, lethal from anywhere inside 30 yards.



Interesting take on Lukaku. I think Howedes was very physical himself and loved a dual against a big man, he'd hold his own. I'm not sure he would need to though, as Lukaku is a player that often drifts out to the right. So he's be more up against Thiago Silva, which would only end up with the Brazilian dominating.

I get your point about the midfield and how Kroos and Banega usually have a man sitting, but I would say it's better to play to my strengths. I don't remember Gabi ever playing a lone sitting role, so not sure how he excels there, and he definitely wouldn't be able to keep up with De Bruyne popping up centrally, on the right or on the left.

I have plenty of movement and work rate down the wings, Willian coupled with Piszczek would be more than sound down there flank. Bale is definitely my biggest worry, but if there is one man that can keep pace with him it's Jordi Alba.

Varane and Kompany are a brilliant partnership, but let's not forget they both have their moments of madness (as well as Valdes). Kompany could often find himself up field trying to join in the play and leaving a big gap for Higuain who is a master in those situations. Yes he may not be the fittest player, but he is great at the link up play which allows Sane into the game. I'd also question Gerry's fullbacks are capable of being both an attacking threat and defensively solid in this kind of game.
Samie

Re: 10's Draft - Final
Reply #5 on: Yesterday at 01:09:08 PM
Nabil applying his wrestling draft knowledge finally to the footie version.
Re: 10's Draft - Final
Reply #6 on: Yesterday at 03:25:29 PM
Quote from: Samie on Yesterday at 01:09:08 PM
Nabil applying his wrestling draft knowledge finally to the footie version.

 :D

Picks 13 and 14 in the final, and also my former drafting teammate.

After going out in the first round normally, this is my 2nd final in the last few months (also finalist in the league champions ones, with a man who carried an umbrella in goal)
Re: 10's Draft - Final
Reply #7 on: Yesterday at 03:29:02 PM
So what you're saying is lockdown has improved your draft game?  ;D
deFacto please, you bastards

Re: 10's Draft - Final
Reply #8 on: Yesterday at 04:00:56 PM
This is like the Porto-Monaco CL final.

Trendisdestiny

Re: 10's Draft - Final
Reply #9 on: Yesterday at 04:12:57 PM
Gerry here
Re: 10's Draft - Final
Reply #10 on: Yesterday at 04:43:17 PM
Quote from: Elzar on Yesterday at 12:58:27 PM
Varane and Kompany are a brilliant partnership, but let's not forget they both have their moments of madness (as well as Valdes). Kompany could often find himself up field trying to join in the play and leaving a big gap for Higuain who is a master in those situations. Yes he may not be the fittest player, but he is great at the link up play which allows Sane into the game. I'd also question Gerry's fullbacks are capable of being both an attacking threat and defensively solid in this kind of game.
Fair points well made in regards to the some of the match ups, like I said I do think it's close but Gerry just about shades it.

I don't think it would be fair to point out Varane and Kompany's odd mistake without acknowledging that Alba and Silva are also equally capable of the odd defensive howler - in Alba's case a complete forgoing of defensive duty and odd positional sense at times. I just find your midfield to be three fantastic players with majorly overlapping skill-sets, they're not complimentary of one another in the slightest. Gerry has a more disciplined, conniving, well rounded player at the base, a transitionary genius ahead of him and the vastly underappreciated Santi Cazorla pulling the strings with Lukaku ahead to bounce the ball off (which it would do given his first touch).

Fascinating to weigh up the teams and look to pick them apart though given I'm out  ;D

Lawnmowerman

Re: 10's Draft - Final
Reply #11 on: Yesterday at 07:30:37 PM
Wow Elzar made the final?? Not so disappointing getting knocked out by him now
Re: 10's Draft - Final
Reply #12 on: Yesterday at 07:31:08 PM
Quote from: Lawnmowerman on Yesterday at 07:30:37 PM
Wow Elzar made the final?? Not so disappointing getting knocked out by him now

Im as shocked as you
Re: 10's Draft - Final
Reply #13 on: Yesterday at 07:35:03 PM
Quote from: Elzar on Yesterday at 07:31:08 PM
Im as shocked as you
Everything i said about your team wasn't true. Fantastic outfit. Hopefully you win. I'll claim a small victory in it!
ubb! please

Re: 10's Draft - Final
Reply #14 on: Yesterday at 07:46:52 PM
Gerry.
Re: 10's Draft - Final
Reply #15 on: Yesterday at 07:48:36 PM
It's past Gerald's bedtime now.
vivabobbygraham

Re: 10's Draft - Final
Reply #16 on: Yesterday at 08:09:22 PM
Go 'ed, Ger
Re: 10's Draft - Final
Reply #17 on: Yesterday at 10:08:37 PM
Bottling it again
Re: 10's Draft - Final
Reply #18 on: Today at 12:31:08 AM
Bump
Re: 10's Draft - Final
Reply #19 on: Today at 09:43:21 AM
2 hours left!
BIG DICK NICK

Re: 10's Draft - Final
Reply #20 on: Today at 10:09:50 AM
Still to vote. Open to bribes. PM me.
