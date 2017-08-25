



Finally, I think Lukaku sits on Howedes and bullies him, dragging him into a physical battle and creates space for Bale, who is, at his best, lethal from anywhere inside 30 yards.







Interesting take on Lukaku. I think Howedes was very physical himself and loved a dual against a big man, he'd hold his own. I'm not sure he would need to though, as Lukaku is a player that often drifts out to the right. So he's be more up against Thiago Silva, which would only end up with the Brazilian dominating.I get your point about the midfield and how Kroos and Banega usually have a man sitting, but I would say it's better to play to my strengths. I don't remember Gabi ever playing a lone sitting role, so not sure how he excels there, and he definitely wouldn't be able to keep up with De Bruyne popping up centrally, on the right or on the left.I have plenty of movement and work rate down the wings, Willian coupled with Piszczek would be more than sound down there flank. Bale is definitely my biggest worry, but if there is one man that can keep pace with him it's Jordi Alba.Varane and Kompany are a brilliant partnership, but let's not forget they both have their moments of madness (as well as Valdes). Kompany could often find himself up field trying to join in the play and leaving a big gap for Higuain who is a master in those situations. Yes he may not be the fittest player, but he is great at the link up play which allows Sane into the game. I'd also question Gerry's fullbacks are capable of being both an attacking threat and defensively solid in this kind of game.