Exactly what is happening with Sheffield Utd?



Chris Wilder a flash in the pan or Dean Henderson being the main difference between relegation and mid table?



Momentum carried them last season which can happen with promoted sides and a passionate crowd behind them. They fell away badly ever since the lockdown. Even last season they didn't score many goals though and they increasingly dried up as the season went on.It's hard to see them even create a chance. They don't put balls in the box, they've got no creativity for through balls or play through a defence and they know they have to keep a clean sheet just to get a result which puts more pressure on the defence. They remind me of the Middlesbrough team a few years back under Karanta. They stay in games but they've got no means to win them.I feel for Brewster because it's a bad move for him, but we needed the money in. He would have been better off either going back to Swansea (maybe Rangers) or staying on our bench waiting his chance. All the confidence and momentum he built from his loan and a good pre-season has gone.