How's Reed doing? Always interested in the fortunes of one that got away. Playing well? Or suffering the after effects of too many boozy weekends in the Cotswolds with Big Dog?

“Giving absolutely everything doesn't mean you get anything... but it’s the only chance to get something!”



"So that is where you'll find me; in the dust and the desolation, the gaps and the ghost towns. The eerie empty places and lost turns of the world"